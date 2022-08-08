Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Gov. Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger O'Rourke is narrowing
In Texas, an abortion ban and the school shooting in Uvalde may have shifted the odds in the governor's race. Earlier this year, polls indicated that Republican Governor Greg Abbott had an overwhelming lead over the Democrat in the race, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. But as NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports, the Democrat's chances may have improved.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0