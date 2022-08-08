St. Louis-based Girls in the Know (GITK) announced that it has named LaKricia Cox as executive director. Cox will lead an organization dedicated to inspiring and empowering girls during their most vulnerable stage of life, bringing 12 years of program leadership, volunteer engagement and community outreach to the role. An active community member, Cox serves on the boards of Happiness Now and Jacob’s Ladder Ministries, and is part of the Community Development Project Planning Committee of Refuge and Restoration NPO. She holds an undergraduate degree in legal studies and a master’s in international relations from Webster University. Additionally, Cox is a recent graduate of the Women in Leadership program through FOCUS St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO