Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

Girls in the Know names LaKricia Cox new executive director

St. Louis-based Girls in the Know (GITK) announced that it has named LaKricia Cox as executive director. Cox will lead an organization dedicated to inspiring and empowering girls during their most vulnerable stage of life, bringing 12 years of program leadership, volunteer engagement and community outreach to the role. An active community member, Cox serves on the boards of Happiness Now and Jacob’s Ladder Ministries, and is part of the Community Development Project Planning Committee of Refuge and Restoration NPO. She holds an undergraduate degree in legal studies and a master’s in international relations from Webster University. Additionally, Cox is a recent graduate of the Women in Leadership program through FOCUS St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

ESOP joins lawsuit challenging city Civilian Oversight Board

The Ethical Society of Police [ESOP], which was founded in 1972 by Black police officers “to address race-based discrimination within the community and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department,” has joined the St. Louis Police Officer’s Association and St. Louis Police Leadership Organization in a lawsuit against St. Louis to block a law expanding civilian oversight of the police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation

The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

University joins amicus brief defending use of race in admissions

Washington University in St. Louis has joined with 14 other universities in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court as it prepares to hear arguments in two cases challenging longstanding precedent that allows universities to consider race and ethnicity in admissions decisions. The friend-of-the-court brief was filed Aug....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis police associations sue city to block the new civilian oversight law

Three St. Louis police organizations have filed a lawsuit against the city to block a law expanding civilian oversight of the police. The law, which was approved by the St. Louis Board of Alderman last month and signed last week by Mayor Tishaura Jones, would create the Division of Civilian Oversight. Over the next year, the civilian-led independent agency will build a team of 10 investigators to take over all internal police investigations that have to do with misconduct and use of force.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Economy
KMOV

$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August

After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Rock rules the radio ratings for July in St. Louis

When it came to radio ratings in St. Louis, July belonged to the rockers. The latest Nielsen ratings for the STL market, the 24th largest in the U.S., show that the top two spots went to classic and alternative rock. Of course, classic-rock station KSHE (94.7 FM) finished at the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

