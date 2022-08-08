Read full article on original website
Kaul, Toney AG race likely to turn on broader issues
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term this fall in a race that will likely turn on the candidates' stances on broader issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and crime. Fond du Lac...
Floating an idea: Md. governor as presidential candidate?
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan may have campaigned for a more inclusive Republican Party, but his second-in-command floated the idea Wednesday that Hogan could leave it and run for president as an independent instead. "We could see an independent candidate, possibly, with initials L.H. for president in a couple years," Republican...
Md. county re-scans ballots after finding error in primary results
On Wednesday, a county elections board in Maryland voted to decertify the results of a primary election and began the tedious and much scrutinized process of re-scanning every mail-in and provisional ballot, days after officials realized the number of votes counted exceeded the number of ballots they received. Frederick County...
ReAwaken Tour host says he feels harassed by NY prosecutor
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A Christian pastor in western New York said he felt intimidated and harassed after the state's attorney general, a Democrat, sent a letter saying she believed a planned far-right political event at his church this week could lead to racial violence. In the letter sent...
After the Kentucky floods, a local pastor becomes a lifeline
PANCO, Ky. -- As the waters rose last month, Brad Stevens got a flurry of calls. His congregants were trapped, desperate for help. Unprecedented rains had caused catastrophic flooding across eastern Kentucky, washing away homes, roads and bridges. At least 37 people died, according to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Many more have been trapped or left without access to food and water.
Survey: 70% of Texas teachers are considering quitting their jobs
A large portion of teachers employed in Texas are considering leaving their jobs positions in education. According to a survey conducted by the Texas State Teacher's Association in the second quarter of 2022, 70% of the teachers surveyed said they were considering quitting. About 688 teachers who are members of the TSTA participated in the questionnaire.
Lack of jurors forces delay in Alabama double murder trial
OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A judge rescheduled the trial of an Alabama trucker charged with murder in the killings of two teenagers in 1999 after too few jurors showed up for the start of the case. Dale County Circuit Court Judge William H. Filmore delayed the trial of Coley...
Here's what Texas looked like in 1950 when Whataburger debuted
A lot has changed in the nearly 70 years since Harmon Dobson began selling hamburgers from a small stand in the middle of Corpus Christi. It was August 8, 1950, when Dobson's first Whataburger location opened up at 2609 Ayers St. in Corpus Christi, just across from Del Mar College.
Four boys left a note in a bottle 27 years ago. Someone just found it.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brian Standefer was 10 years old in 1995, when he and three friends decided to write a note on a piece of cardboard, roll it up inside a bottle and toss it into a bayou in La Marque, Tex., near Galveston Bay.
