Michigan State

wgvunews.org

Private school tax break campaign files initiative signatures

The next step is for election officials to check and certify the signatures. If that happens, the question goes to the Republican-controlled Legislature. GOP state Senator Lana Theiss said approval of a veto-proof initiative is a near-certainty. “And I think it’s imperative that we get opportunities to our children. We...
wgvunews.org

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. She said all of her...
nbc25news.com

Michigan man charged with election fraud

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges related to ballot application forgeries. Nessel says 27-year-old Paul Manni has been charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.
The Detroit Free Press

Election 2022 in Michigan: Key races, issues to watch this November

The primary election is in the books. That means in fewer than 100 days, Michigan voters officially choose the next leaders of the state. Will residents decide to keep the current progressive state leadership, fighting to maintain access to legal abortions while pushing back against misinformation tied to the pandemic and elections? Or will voters usher in a new conservative crew, one that speaks frequently about public safety, school choice and the need for more voting regulations that at times buoys conspiracies championed by former President Donald Trump?
1470 WFNT

Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan

This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
wgvunews.org

Michigan charter schools group sues US Dept of Education

A Michigan charter school group is pushing back against new rules from the U-S Department of Education. In a lawsuit the “Michigan Association of Public School Academies” argues the new criteria would keep charter organizations from receiving grant funding. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg says there are three main concerns.
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
wgvunews.org

Hospice of Michigan

Hospice of Michigan brings the play Tuesdays with Morrie to Wealthy Theatre the end of August, author Mitch Albom. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
99.1 WFMK

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
CBS Detroit

Michigan Environment Department Issues Violation Notices To Tribar Manufacturing In Huron River Chemical Release

(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says it is issuing violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom, the company responsible for a chemical spill in the Huron River. According to a press release, the department’s Water Resources Division says Tribar violated the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. The company was cited for failing to notify EGLE immediately about the discharge, sending an unauthorized discharge to the Wixom Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP), and failure to maintain a properly updated Pollution Incident Prevention Plan (PIPP). Officials say on Aug. 1, Tribar notified EGLE that it had...
MICHIGAN STATE

