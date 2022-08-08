The primary election is in the books. That means in fewer than 100 days, Michigan voters officially choose the next leaders of the state. Will residents decide to keep the current progressive state leadership, fighting to maintain access to legal abortions while pushing back against misinformation tied to the pandemic and elections? Or will voters usher in a new conservative crew, one that speaks frequently about public safety, school choice and the need for more voting regulations that at times buoys conspiracies championed by former President Donald Trump?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO