Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Michigan Republican Party takes sides in fight for control of Macomb County GOP
A bitter, months-long fight for control of the Republican Party in Macomb County is poised to produce competing county conventions Thursday after a county judge and Michigan GOP leaders disagreed on who is the rightful local party chairman. Less than three months before the November election, the battle is playing...
Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban
This latest injunction would extend the already existing injunction that was granted on May 17 by the Michigan Court of Claims.
Tudor Dixon launches gender-based attack in historic Michigan governor’s race
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time ever in Michigan, voters in November will decide between two women when they cast their ballots for governor. But the Republican nominee, Tudor Dixon, has quickly attempted to turn the historic milestone into a front in the culture wars. "This is...
wgvunews.org
Private school tax break campaign files initiative signatures
The next step is for election officials to check and certify the signatures. If that happens, the question goes to the Republican-controlled Legislature. GOP state Senator Lana Theiss said approval of a veto-proof initiative is a near-certainty. “And I think it’s imperative that we get opportunities to our children. We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgvunews.org
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. She said all of her...
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
Michigan Attorney General Seeks Special Prosecutor In 2020 Probe
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
nbc25news.com
Michigan man charged with election fraud
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges related to ballot application forgeries. Nessel says 27-year-old Paul Manni has been charged with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application, five-year felonies; and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, 90-day misdemeanors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Election 2022 in Michigan: Key races, issues to watch this November
The primary election is in the books. That means in fewer than 100 days, Michigan voters officially choose the next leaders of the state. Will residents decide to keep the current progressive state leadership, fighting to maintain access to legal abortions while pushing back against misinformation tied to the pandemic and elections? Or will voters usher in a new conservative crew, one that speaks frequently about public safety, school choice and the need for more voting regulations that at times buoys conspiracies championed by former President Donald Trump?
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgvunews.org
Michigan charter schools group sues US Dept of Education
A Michigan charter school group is pushing back against new rules from the U-S Department of Education. In a lawsuit the “Michigan Association of Public School Academies” argues the new criteria would keep charter organizations from receiving grant funding. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg says there are three main concerns.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Special prosecutor asked to investigate alleged tampering of 2020 election tabulators in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan AG Nessel requests special prosecutor in 2020 tabulator probe. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican...
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
wgvunews.org
Hospice of Michigan
Hospice of Michigan brings the play Tuesdays with Morrie to Wealthy Theatre the end of August, author Mitch Albom. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants
Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Michigan Environment Department Issues Violation Notices To Tribar Manufacturing In Huron River Chemical Release
(CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) says it is issuing violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom, the company responsible for a chemical spill in the Huron River. According to a press release, the department’s Water Resources Division says Tribar violated the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. The company was cited for failing to notify EGLE immediately about the discharge, sending an unauthorized discharge to the Wixom Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP), and failure to maintain a properly updated Pollution Incident Prevention Plan (PIPP). Officials say on Aug. 1, Tribar notified EGLE that it had...
Comments / 0