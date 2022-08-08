Read full article on original website
Kemp says Georgia had record-breaking fiscal year, boasting job creation and investment
ATLANTA — One day after Stacey Abrams revealed her economic plan, Gov. Brian Kemp made a big economic announcement of his own. Kemp said it was another record year for Georgia’s economy. “We tell people all the time we live in the best state to live, work and...
CBS 46
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Free technical college, pay raises for teacher's highlight Stacey Abrams' economic plan
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Democrat and governor hopeful Stacey Abrams gave her economic plan Tuesday night in front of business owners at Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta. The small businesses were chosen, as it highlights the businesses, Abrams said she wants to help, should she win the November election. “I’m going...
CBS 46
University System of Georgia introduces new college comparison tool
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The University System of Georgia just rolled out a new one-stop-shop website now available for Georgia parents and students making major college decisions. It’s called Georgia Degrees Pay. The tool, announced at the August Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday, allows users to compare all 26...
Here are the richest people in Georgia, according to Forbes’ 2022 billionaires list
Can you guess who the richest people in Georgia are?. Forbes has released its yearly list of worldwide billionaires and out of 2,668 billionaires worldwide, 18 Georgia residents made the list, according to Patch.com. They are business owners and tech titans, media moguls and restaurant founders -- and one very...
CBS 46
Atlanta has 3rd highest inflation growth rate among 23 major cities, survey says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As inflation remains the top issue in this year’s nationally watched Georgia elections, a new survey shows metro Atlanta is experiencing the nation’s third-highest inflation rate among almost two dozen U.S. cities. WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 23 metropolitan statistical areas across the...
High-speed affordable internet coming to rural Georgia
CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Many rural areas across the country, including right here in Georgia, lack access to high-speed, affordable internet. But help may soon be on the way. The Biden administration is directing millions of dollars in loans and grants to support internet projects. The USDA is making access to internet a little bit […]
CBS 46
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
Sources: Governor proposing another round of rebates for Georgia taxpayers
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is considering proposals for another round of rebates for Georgia state taxpayers, sources told Channel 2 Action News. The same sources told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the governor is also looking to include a homeowner property tax rebate. Both rebates would be...
fox5atlanta.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Lee Thomas talks Georgia film productions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia has become one of the world’s centers of film production, thanks in no small part to government policy such as tax breaks. Georgia Deputy Commissioner for Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Lee Thomas visited CBS 46 to discuss the industry’s positive impact on the state’s economy.
newnanceo.com
New Studio Space to Attract Big-Budget Features, Create More Jobs for Georgians
As Georgia officially passes the “hidden gem” stage when it comes to the film and television industry, more studios are getting in the game. While cinematic touchstones like 1972’s “Deliverance” and 1991’s “Fried Green Tomatoes” put Georgia on the big screen, the state’s film industry skyrocketed in recent years, cementing itself as a primary filming location with blockbuster hits like “Avengers: Endgame” and record-busting shows like “Stranger Things.”
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
CBS 46
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
Clayton News Daily
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Georgia using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox5atlanta.com
Local officials cannot regulate dumping stinky animal processing waste at farms in Georgia
State law provides specific protection for where soil amendments are used — forbidding counties from any regulation. The result? Soil amendments are being spread on farms near neighborhoods or along waterways throughout rural Georgia.
