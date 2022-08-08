ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CBS 46

What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
CBS 46

University System of Georgia introduces new college comparison tool

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The University System of Georgia just rolled out a new one-stop-shop website now available for Georgia parents and students making major college decisions. It’s called Georgia Degrees Pay. The tool, announced at the August Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday, allows users to compare all 26...
CBS 46

Atlanta has 3rd highest inflation growth rate among 23 major cities, survey says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As inflation remains the top issue in this year’s nationally watched Georgia elections, a new survey shows metro Atlanta is experiencing the nation’s third-highest inflation rate among almost two dozen U.S. cities. WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 23 metropolitan statistical areas across the...
WSAV News 3

High-speed affordable internet coming to rural Georgia

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Many rural areas across the country, including right here in Georgia, lack access to high-speed, affordable internet. But help may soon be on the way.  The Biden administration is directing millions of dollars in loans and grants to support internet projects.  The USDA is making access to internet a little bit […]
CBS 46

Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
fox5atlanta.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Lee Thomas talks Georgia film productions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia has become one of the world’s centers of film production, thanks in no small part to government policy such as tax breaks. Georgia Deputy Commissioner for Film, Music and Digital Entertainment Lee Thomas visited CBS 46 to discuss the industry’s positive impact on the state’s economy.
newnanceo.com

New Studio Space to Attract Big-Budget Features, Create More Jobs for Georgians

As Georgia officially passes the “hidden gem” stage when it comes to the film and television industry, more studios are getting in the game. While cinematic touchstones like 1972’s “Deliverance” and 1991’s “Fried Green Tomatoes” put Georgia on the big screen, the state’s film industry skyrocketed in recent years, cementing itself as a primary filming location with blockbuster hits like “Avengers: Endgame” and record-busting shows like “Stranger Things.”
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
