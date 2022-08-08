Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find a Key Brain Difference Between Primates and Other Animals
There are differences in the neuronal architecture of primates and non-primates. A multinational research team has now been able to increase their understanding of species-specific variations in the architecture of cortical neurons thanks to high-resolution microscopy. Researchers from the Developmental Neurobiology research group at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, led by Professor Petra...
Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals
Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
RELATED PEOPLE
New Data Suggests Our Fundamental Model of the Universe Is Wrong, And Scientists Are Racing to Solve It
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. We live in a strange universe filled with unexplained phenomena that have perplexed humans since time immemorial. Scientists have pieced together a rough guide to the cosmos—known as the Lambda cold dark matter model (ΛCDM), or more simply, the standard model of cosmology—but many mysteries don’t seem to fit into this otherwise well-corroborated framework, especially as our view of space has gotten ever more precise in recent years.
The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists
man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
Nasa identifies strange debris found on Mars
Nasa has identified a bizarre, spaghetti-like tangle of material on Mars first seen by the US space agency’s Perseverance rover on 12 July.The material is not of alien origin, biological or otherwise, but is instead a piece of tangled Dacron netting from the entry, descent and landing (EDL) gear that landed the rover on the Martian surface in February 2021. Dacron is a type of synthetic fiber embedded with resin often used in high performance sail cloth, but in the case of Perseverance was likely a part of a thermal protection blanket, according to a Nasa blog.“This particular piece of...
Mammoth-Butchering Site Proves Humans Were in North America Much Earlier: Scientists
The New Mexico site from 37,000 years ago contains bones that had been carved as well as evidence the beasts' fat was rendered over fires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Unraveling the Mysteries of “Gigantic Jet” Lightning Bursts That Reach 50 Miles Into Space
New information about an elusive atmospheric phenomenon known as gigantic jets has been uncovered by a detailed 3D study of a massive electrical discharge that rose 50 miles into space above an Oklahoma thunderstorm. As the most powerful gigantic jet studied so far, the Oklahoma discharge carried 100 times as much electrical charge as a typical thunderstorm lightning bolt.
Futurity
Locusts can ‘smell’ human cancer cells
Researchers have shown that locusts can not only “smell” the difference between cancer cells and healthy cells, but they can also distinguish between different cancer cell lines. However, patients need not worry about locusts swarming their doctors’ offices. Rather, the researchers say this work could provide the basis...
Freethink
A historian identifies the worst year in human history
The past few years have been nothing but the worst in the lives of many people around the globe. A rampaging pandemic, dangerous political instability, weather catastrophes, and a profound change in lifestyle that most have never experienced or imagined. But was 2020 the worst year ever?. Nope. Not even...
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope makes ‘amazing’ discovery from ‘the dark ages of space’
THE James Webb Space Telescope has made an amazing discovery from the dark ages of space, according to experts. The findings from the first set of data collected from Nasa's Webb Telescope, aka JWST, have shocked the scientific community. A research team has discovered a galaxy called CEERS-93316, however, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Extinct Pathogens Ushered The Fall of Ancient Civilizations, Scientists Say
Thousands of years ago, across the Eastern Mediterranean, multiple Bronze Age civilizations took a distinct turn for the worse at around the same time. The Old Kingdom of Egypt and the Akkadian Empire both collapsed, and there was a widespread societal crisis across the Ancient Near East and the Aegean, manifesting as declining populations, destruction, reduced trade, and significant cultural changes.
Phys.org
Evidence of pathogens in ancient DNA could help explain the fall of two civilizations
A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, the British School at Athens and Temple University has found evidence of pathogens in the teeth of individuals from the Bronze Age that could explain why two ancient civilizations failed. In their paper published in the journal Current Biology, the group describes their genetic study of teeth found inside a cave called Hagios Charalambos on the island of Crete.
scitechdaily.com
Offspring of Centenarians Have Genetic Advantages
Centenarians’ offspring have genetic expression patterns similar to centenarians and are less frail. Children of centenarians have a unique genetic profile that may account for why they are less frail than children of non-centenarians of the same age. This is the main conclusion of research conducted by the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA), the University of Valencia (UV), and the Spanish CIBER Consortium on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES), which was published in The Journals of Gerontology.
Phys.org
Scientists provide new insights into flowering dates in Prunus species
Recently, scientists from the French National Institute for Agriculture provided new insights into the control of flowering dates in Prunus species, paving the way for development of molecular breeding strategies. A quantitative trait locus (QTL) analysis on linkage group 4 (LG4) was highly stable across multiple years in the studied...
MedicalXpress
Researchers create most realistic computer models of brain cells
Cedars-Sinai investigators have created the most bio-realistic and complex computer models of individual brain cells—in unparalleled quantity. Their research, published today in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports, details how these models could one day answer questions about neurological disorders—and even human intellect—that aren't possible to explore through biological experiments.
Continents on Ancient Earth Were Created by Giant Meteorite Impacts, Scientists Find
To date, Earth is the only planet we know of that has continents. Exactly how they formed and evolved is unclear, but we do know – because the edges of continents thousands of miles apart match up – that, at one time long ago, Earth's landmass was concentrated in one big supercontinent. Since that's not what the planet looks like today, something must have triggered that supercontinent to break apart. Now, we have new evidence to suggest that giant meteorite impacts played a significant role. The smoking gun consists of crystals of the mineral zircon, excavated from a craton in Western Australia, a...
Nature.com
Molecular explorations of cancer biology and therapeutics at PDB-101
The Protein Data Bank (PDB) was established in 1971 as the first open-access digital data resource in biology [1]. It currently houses more than 190,000 three-dimensional (3D) structures of biological macromolecules (proteins, DNA, and RNA, and their complexes with one another and small molecule drugs, etc.), providing valuable insights into biochemical and biological function. Now in its 51st year of continuous operations, the PDB has become a leading global resource for experimental data central to discovery across fundamental biology, biomedicine, energy sciences, and bioengineering/biotechnology [2]. By providing open access to 3D structure data for the molecules of life, the PDB archive enables understanding of how normal cell growth is controlled, and how cancer cells bypass these essential controls to proliferate and metastasize. Open access to PDB data also facilitates discovery and development of novel anti-cancer agents, many of which are the product of structure-guided drug design using the tools of macromolecular crystallography [3].
Scientists’ theory about the universe before the big bang may have a fatal flaw
A scientific theory that attempts to explain what existence was like prior to the big bang may have a fatal flaw.Some theorists have suggested that the universe expands and contracts in endless cycles. This would mean that the universe has no beginning nor end, but instead grows towards the future and shrinks towards the past.While this theory is appealing because it means there is no need for time to have a ‘beginning’, new research suggests that this ‘bouncing’ universe model may not be accurate.“People proposed bouncing universes to make the universe infinite into the past, but what we show is...
Comments / 0