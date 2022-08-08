The Protein Data Bank (PDB) was established in 1971 as the first open-access digital data resource in biology [1]. It currently houses more than 190,000 three-dimensional (3D) structures of biological macromolecules (proteins, DNA, and RNA, and their complexes with one another and small molecule drugs, etc.), providing valuable insights into biochemical and biological function. Now in its 51st year of continuous operations, the PDB has become a leading global resource for experimental data central to discovery across fundamental biology, biomedicine, energy sciences, and bioengineering/biotechnology [2]. By providing open access to 3D structure data for the molecules of life, the PDB archive enables understanding of how normal cell growth is controlled, and how cancer cells bypass these essential controls to proliferate and metastasize. Open access to PDB data also facilitates discovery and development of novel anti-cancer agents, many of which are the product of structure-guided drug design using the tools of macromolecular crystallography [3].

