08.08.2022 | 12:20 AM | COMPTON – Details are still unclear. Initial reports suggested a vehicle was stalled in the #3 lane. Additional calls came out that a pedestrian was struck on the freeway. Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. One vehicle with major damage rolled off the freeway onto E. Artesia Blvd. Another involved vehicle could be seen with major damage. All lanes but one remain closed on the westbound lanes of the 91 freeway as CHP investigates.

COMPTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO