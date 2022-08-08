Read full article on original website
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
2urbangirls.com
Hit-and-Run in South LA leaves pedestrian dead
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
2urbangirls.com
70-year-old woman arrested for DUI after fatal collision with cyclist
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A 70-year-old woman suspected of killing a bicyclist in Huntington Beach while driving an SUV under the influence was in custody Wednesday. Huntington Beach Police Department officers were called at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday to Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive, where they learned a black 2018 Toyota RAV4 had struck a bicycle, spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said.
onscene.tv
Pedestrian Fatally Struck On 91 Freeway, Car Crashes Onto Surface Streets | Compton
08.08.2022 | 12:20 AM | COMPTON – Details are still unclear. Initial reports suggested a vehicle was stalled in the #3 lane. Additional calls came out that a pedestrian was struck on the freeway. Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. One vehicle with major damage rolled off the freeway onto E. Artesia Blvd. Another involved vehicle could be seen with major damage. All lanes but one remain closed on the westbound lanes of the 91 freeway as CHP investigates. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster shooting
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center was identified Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Avenue K, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash in Antelope Valley
PALMDALE, Calif. – The coroner Monday released the name of the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale that also sent four people to hospitals. Ronald Conley was 64 years old and pronounced dead at the scene. His city of residence was not available. The crash was reported...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID motorists killed in head-on-collision
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified two men who were killed when the trucks they were driving crashed head-on in Palmdale. The collision occurred about 3:40 a.m. Sunday near Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Pool, 24, and Ararat...
Bakersfield Channel
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in East Pasadena
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody in East Pasadena Tuesday. The suspect was arrested about 7 a.m. after apparently trying to hide for several hours inside a Trader Joe’s/CVS building in the 3000 block of Huntington Drive. Authorities went to the location...
Two Arrested in Narcotics Sweep in Los Angeles and Inglewood
Two suspects were arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation in Los Angeles and Inglewood, authorities announced Wednesday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Tujunga shooting
TUJUNGA, Calif. – A Palmdale man found shot to death in a vehicle in Tujunga was publicly identified Monday. Edward Kates III was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday found the man now...
LAPD searching for tow-truck driver after deadly hit and run in South Los Angeles
Authorities are searching for a tow-truck driver caught on camera speeding down a South Los Angeles street, allegedly striking and killing a woman and then driving away.
Speeding motorcycle leads authorities on pursuit through San Fernando Valley
The Los Angeles Police Department pursued the driver of a stolen tow truck Monday before they exited the vehicle and fled at high speeds on a motorcycle. The chase began in the Downey area on the 5 Freeway as authorities followed the truck from a distance. At some point during the observation, the driver of […]
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana
A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning. Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside. The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle. When another driver passed by...
Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer
Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
