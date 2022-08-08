Few reggae artists have a claim to Bob Marley’s throne as strong as David “Ziggy” Marley. Not only is he Bob’s son, but Ziggy has spent decades performing the same style of uplifting riddims and conveying a spiritual message. He has also continued his father’s tradition of releasing his own music, on his Tuff Gong Worldwide label. So it makes sense that Ziggy’s current tour is specifically a tribute to Bob, a collection of songs that are beloved around the world delivered by the closest we can get to the King Of Reggae. Ziggy’s show at The Township starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 16. Tickets range from $31-$85. Visit thetownship.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO