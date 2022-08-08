Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Gamecock men's basketball loses transfer Ebrima Dibba for season
COLUMBIA — Lamont Paris’ inaugural season was off to a rousing start, but the excitement was tempered on Wednesday morning. South Carolina announced that point guard Ebrima Dibba, the 6-foot-6 transfer from Coastal Carolina who was bidding to start for Paris’ first Gamecocks team, will miss the 2022-23 season after injuring his Achilles. Dibba has already had surgery and is beginning rehab.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina State fires athletic director Stacy Danley
South Carolina State has fired athletic director Stacy Danley effective immediately, the school said in a statement on Aug. 9. “S.C. State University has made the decision to move our athletics programming in a different direction," school president Alexander Conyers said. "We thank Mr. Danley for his service to the university. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
The Post and Courier
COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia
Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
Columbia To-Do List (August 10-August 16): Ziggy Marley, H3ro and cooking with Tamika Scott
Few reggae artists have a claim to Bob Marley’s throne as strong as David “Ziggy” Marley. Not only is he Bob’s son, but Ziggy has spent decades performing the same style of uplifting riddims and conveying a spiritual message. He has also continued his father’s tradition of releasing his own music, on his Tuff Gong Worldwide label. So it makes sense that Ziggy’s current tour is specifically a tribute to Bob, a collection of songs that are beloved around the world delivered by the closest we can get to the King Of Reggae. Ziggy’s show at The Township starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 16. Tickets range from $31-$85. Visit thetownship.org for more information. VINCENT HARRIS.
The Post and Courier
Automation leads to layoffs of 95 Columbia phone call-to-text transcribers
COLUMBIA — A nonprofit organization for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals will permanently close its northeast Columbia call center, displacing 95 workers. Austin, Texas, headquartered Communication Service for the Deaf Inc. informed the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce it would be shuttering its location in the Spring Valley Commons strip mall, 9005 Two Notch Road, on Sept. 30.
The Post and Courier
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
The Post and Courier
Whitewater Center plans for Finlay Park on pause
COLUMBIA — A longstanding plan for the U.S. National Whitewater Center to help redevelop Columbia's Finlay Park is on hold for now. The Columbia City Council agreed to a partnership with the Charlotte-based outdoor recreation company in 2018 as part of a multimillion-dollar plan to revitalize the park. But...
The Post and Courier
Columbia Devine Street spot going from retail to real estate; more hot chicken served up
COLUMBIA — A longtime retailer on Devine Street is close to closing, with a real estate company set to take over the space. Bohemian Home, a business that has sold furniture, clothes, wine, art and other eclectic items for 50 year will shut its doors by on Aug. 31 and is selling off its inventory.
The Post and Courier
As number of smoke shops in Columbia rises, city considers restrictions
COLUMBIA — When Andrew Bagley opened Illuminati Smoke Shop in 2016, it was one of 10 stores selling vapes, hemp products and smoking tools in Columbia, he said. This year, it's closer to one of 30, he said. High profits and low barriers to entry have caused the boom...
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Beltline Grill closes after less than a year, Mary's Arepas adds food truck
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Meeting Street market makes shift: West Columbia's Meeting Street artisan market will shift its weekly Saturday market time: what was once held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market, which features local West Columbia merchants, also will begin hosting a nightly market on the second Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the events are held under the pavilion at 425 Meeting St.
The Post and Courier
Attorney General Alan Wilson calls for probe of Richland One employee spending
COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s top prosecutor is calling for an investigation of alleged misspending by employees of Richland One School District and hinted his own office could pursue legal action against the state’s ninth-largest school system. In an Aug. 9 letter to the governor, Attorney General Alan...
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: What's Cookin' Downtown is a local favorite
In 2018, Southern Living magazine named Aiken the South's best small town. Fighting Whiskey Road traffic or wading through Thursday-night throngs in The Alley, it can feel more like a teeming city. But for many who live here, it retains the personality of a small town. Lunching in some of...
The Post and Courier
Today's events for Aug. 11
Amp The Alley will be held today at 6:30 p.m. in The Alley in downtown Aiken. The Aiken County Board of Disabilities will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at the Tri-Development Center, 1016 Vaucluse Road. For more information, call Shemeco Butler at 803-642-1055. 4 Cats in the Doghouse play jazz...
