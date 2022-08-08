Read full article on original website
Complex
Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape
Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect
BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported a Florida police officer was caught on video assaulting a female officer who interrupted him from using excessive force on a Black suspect. The officer, Christopher Pullease, has now been charged with assaulting his colleague while arresting the suspect. According to CNN, the police officer, a...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates
Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge
CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
Major update in mystery case of two decomposing sisters found in flat as cops baffled by ‘suspicious’ deaths
POLICE have been left baffled by the "suspicious" deaths of two sisters found decomposing in their flat. Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24 and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead in their beds in separate rooms of their Sydney apartment on June 7. But over a month on, the circumstances surrounding...
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
Female inmates allege they were raped after a guard sold cell access for $1,000
A lawsuit alleges officers at an Indiana jail watched the incident play out, but didn't intervene. A lawyer for the sheriff's office has said the women are seeking financial gain from the department.
GRAPHIC: Tennessee Police Under Investigation For Brutal Arrest of Door Dash Driver Inside Home
Police in Oakland, Tennessee, are under investigation for the aggressive arrest of a Black Door Dash driver who was beaten inside his own home after a traffic stop went wrong. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the now-viral footage showing Brandon Calloway’s violent arrest on Saturday, July 16, WREG reported. Police claim they tried pulling Calloway over for a traffic stop but he refused to pull over.
Police Inquiry Hears Officers Said Victims Were ‘Too Ugly to Be Raped’
An explosive inquiry into police responses to domestic and family violence in Australia has thrown further damning light over the misconduct of Queensland’s state police service, which has been rocked by allegations of rampant sexism in recent weeks. A serving Queensland police officer, who cannot be named for legal...
Woman who jumped to death with baby in arms had grown 'paranoid' and 'delusional,' researched 'easy suicide'
A California woman who jumped to her death with her baby in her arms had grown increasingly paranoid and delusional in the days leading up to the murder-suicide, the baby's father says. Raquel Wilkins, 40, jumped from the Petco Park baseball stadium's wall in September 2021, killing both her and...
Four children found dead after 15-year-old fatally shoots siblings before turning gun on himself while parents were out
FOUR children have been found dead after a 15-year-old boy fatally shot three of his siblings before killing himself when their parents weren't home, according to police. The three siblings who were shot were ages five, eight, and 17. State troopers got a report from a neighbor at 4.17pm local...
