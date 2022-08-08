ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported a Florida police officer was caught on video assaulting a female officer who interrupted him from using excessive force on a Black suspect. The officer, Christopher Pullease, has now been charged with assaulting his colleague while arresting the suspect. According to CNN, the police officer, a...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge

CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
GRAPHIC: Tennessee Police Under Investigation For Brutal Arrest of Door Dash Driver Inside Home

Police in Oakland, Tennessee, are under investigation for the aggressive arrest of a Black Door Dash driver who was beaten inside his own home after a traffic stop went wrong. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into the now-viral footage showing Brandon Calloway’s violent arrest on Saturday, July 16, WREG reported. Police claim they tried pulling Calloway over for a traffic stop but he refused to pull over.
Transgender prisoner who impregnated two inmates moved to different facility

A transgender inmate has been transferred after impregnating two female inmates at the only women's prison in New Jersey . Demi Minor, a biological male who identifies as a trans woman, was sent to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility, a state prison with a population of all men except for three transgender inmates between the ages of 18 and 30, and was transferred to a vulnerable housing unit, according to NBC.
