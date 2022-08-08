ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstorms roll into Central Florida early this afternoon

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

August is keeping up with July’s trend of heat and thunderstorms, but Monday’s round of showers is likely to come in the early afternoon.

“Hot temperatures up ahead once again this week, and so are the daily storm chances. Those appear in the forecast, especially for today and tomorrow. They will be a little bit higher than you will see in the latter part of the week,” said Maureen McCann, a Spectrum News 13 meteorologist.

Bring that umbrella for lunch, as showers and thunderstorms chances are between 50% and 60% during the early afternoon, but things should get drier during the early evening, McCann said.

Tuesday is expected to have a 50% chance of rain during the day, but odds should fall to 30% Wednesday through Friday.

As for temperatures, the days will remain hot and stay slightly above the August average of 91 degrees. Monday’s high will peak at 93 and descend to a low of 76. Tuesday’s high is 94 and has a low of 76.

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

