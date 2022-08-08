ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Do not disturb mating manatees, Sarasota police warn

By Victoria Costa
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMCHV_0h8uCYET00

SARASOTA, Fla. — Manatees are considered Florida’s unofficial mascot, but if you see one at the beach, please do not disturb them, Sarasota police warn beachgoers.

Several manatees were seen mating near South Lido Beach Sunday afternoon, according to police. Quite a few people were trying to touch them, however, it is illegal and dangerous to both you and the marine mammal(s).

Touching them is considered harassment simply because it can alter their natural behavior down the road.

“If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch. If you see a distressed/deceased manatee in Sarasota or Manatee counties, call Mote’s 24/7 hotline 888-345-2335,” said Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

The manatee is protected under federal law by the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, the Endangered Species Act of 1973, and the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978.

Anyone convicted of violating this state law faces a possible maximum fine of $500 and/or imprisonment for up to 60 days. Conviction on the federal level is punishable by a fine of up to $50,000 and/or one year in prison,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Let nature take its course!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Drive gently: Sarasota deputies on a mission to enforce, educate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A yearlong initiative to educate drivers in Sarasota County is now underway, with increased patrols, warnings and tickets, the sheriff’s office says. “We’re known more for educating actually more than we write citations,” said Sgt. Darrell Seckendorf with the sheriff’s traffic unit. “But if we feel someone needs that little extra, then we write the citation to send that message home.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Bradenton woman found safe

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing Bradenton woman. Karen Ellen Norman, 69, was last seen Aug. 7 at her home on 60th Street West in Bradenton. She may be driving a black 2016 Audi Q with Florida tag CE4237. She has...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast law enforcement agencies increase visibility on first day of school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As kids head back to school, local law enforcement is letting the public know that they are out and watching for dangerous driving. Officers are out with radar guns in tow to watch for drivers speeding near schools. Both Sarasota and Bradenton police have said they will be issuing citations to drivers caught breaking the speed limit. The higher the speed, the higher the fine.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Pets & Animals
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Manatee County man found deceased

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Manatees#Mating
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The union representing Bradenton Police officers is asking the city for an investigation of Chief Melanie Bevan after an officer filed a complaint, saying she witnessed Bevan conducting an illegal search of a home in July. And the union president says more complaints are pending. In...
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
Mysuncoast.com

SMH moves forward with plan to build hospital in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial hospital is moving forward with the plan to construct a hospital in North Port. Sarasota Memorial Hospital-North Port will be constructing the new facility on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in...
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Fowl play

9:16 a.m., 1200 Block of North Washington Boulevard. A woman whose car was repossessed is alleged to have retaliated by damaging vehicles at the car lot that reclaimed the car for nonpayment. Police responded to the used car lot to investigate damage to multiple vehicles, which included two broken windshields and 37 slashed tires, totaling approximately $11,300. Two owners of the lot told police they believed the person responsible had threatened previously to damage vehicles and reached a civil settlement when vehicles were in fact damaged. The suspect's car was repossessed on July 25.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
BRADENTON, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy