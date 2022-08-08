Do not disturb mating manatees, Sarasota police warn

SARASOTA, Fla. — Manatees are considered Florida’s unofficial mascot, but if you see one at the beach, please do not disturb them, Sarasota police warn beachgoers.

Several manatees were seen mating near South Lido Beach Sunday afternoon, according to police. Quite a few people were trying to touch them, however, it is illegal and dangerous to both you and the marine mammal(s).

Touching them is considered harassment simply because it can alter their natural behavior down the road.

“If you see a manatee mating herd, observe respectfully from a distance. Do NOT touch. If you see a distressed/deceased manatee in Sarasota or Manatee counties, call Mote’s 24/7 hotline 888-345-2335,” said Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

The manatee is protected under federal law by the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, the Endangered Species Act of 1973, and the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978.

Anyone convicted of violating this state law faces a possible maximum fine of $500 and/or imprisonment for up to 60 days. Conviction on the federal level is punishable by a fine of up to $50,000 and/or one year in prison,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Let nature take its course!