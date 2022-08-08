"We wanted this year to have a fresher feel to it," expressed Aaron Loncki, executive director of Celebrate Erie. "I think it's important that we celebrate all the different parts of Erie like we have in the past, our food, our culture, our businesses, etc. But I think this year, we really wanted to hone in on the future of Erie and the up-and-coming pieces of Erie, and wanted our entertainment to reflect that," Loncki explained.

ERIE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO