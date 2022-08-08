Read full article on original website
Celebrate Erie is Fresh for 2022
"We wanted this year to have a fresher feel to it," expressed Aaron Loncki, executive director of Celebrate Erie. "I think it's important that we celebrate all the different parts of Erie like we have in the past, our food, our culture, our businesses, etc. But I think this year, we really wanted to hone in on the future of Erie and the up-and-coming pieces of Erie, and wanted our entertainment to reflect that," Loncki explained.
Concert Band of Northwest PA passes baton to new director
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — To understand the passion, one needs only to witness a member describe the music: “There’s a lot of notes. Quickly. Lots of accidentals up and down — ‘ticka-ticka ticka-ticka ticka-ticka,’ and lots of good tonguing. It’s the challenge piece. Whereas I’m in the clarinet section and I’m playing ‘da-da-dadda da-da-dadda da-da-dadda,’ up and […]
PACApalooza Provides a Full Weekend of Free Entertainment
PACA is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a free three-day celebration of theater, music, dance, comedy, poetry, film, fashion, an art auction, and more. Erie's Performing Arts Collective Alliance not only supports the entrepreneurial efforts of emerging artists and produces award-winning theater, but is also revitalizing a historic downtown property and bringing labor and tourism dollars into the heart of Erie. If you haven't yet visited, PACApalooza is the perfect time to sample all things PACA.
Warner’s Bakery Opens in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Well-known Warner’s Bakery has expanded to downtown Franklin. Warner’s Bakery has been a Titusville staple since 1949 when Ellsworth Warner first opened his doors. When Mr. Warner was ready to retire 50 years later, he passed the company to his daughter. She later...
Flavors of Erie on the table during Erie Eats Tasting Festival at WQLN Pavilion
The flavors of Erie are on the table for a first time event on Monday evening. The Erie Eats Tasting Festival took place at the WQLN Pavilion. Six restaurants served up some of their signature dishes while guests watched the first episode of a series called “The Great American Recipe” followed by two episodes of […]
Blues & Jazz Fest Kicks off Saturday Event
Earlier today the 30th annual Erie Blues & Jazz Festival kicked off in Frontier Park. It brings back a community tradition for many after the event was delayed by Covid. "I came here for the first one when I was in Triangle Tech in Erie 30 years ago," says Rick Helmer, who is celebrating his 50th birthday with his sister, Erica Allen, at the festival.
Erie to Host Fastest Dog Race, Youth Baseball & Hockey Tournaments in an Event-Filled Weekend
Erie will be crowning the area's fastest dog, in one of the many sporting events that will be happening across the county on Saturday, August 13th. In addition to the Kennel Club's AKC Fast CAT dog race, there will be the Lake Effect Hockey camp & tournament, and the Millcreek Summer Sizzler 12U baseball tournament.
Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie
WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
Warren County Fair Kicks Off First Full Night of Fun
The first full day of the Warren County Fair is underway, with all sorts of activities and food to enjoy. At the fairgrounds tonight, there will be ATV and drag races, tractor trivia, and a milk chugging contest. The Midway is open until 10, so you can grab your favorite...
New bagel shop opens in Flagship City Food Hall
A new bagel shop has opened in the Flagship City Food Hall. Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too made its debut at the food hall, but gave back to the community before opening; staff of the bagel shop gave everything away for free in the two days prior to opening. One of the employees said that the […]
Port Farms Flower Festival Begins This Weekend
Despite it being only the 2nd Annual Flower Festival at Waterford's Port Farms, it's already become a tradition for some. "Sun flowers my favorite flower," said Sarah Testa, who was at the festival with her son, Thayer. "So it's really fun for us to come out and do this and then it segues into fall fun and we just love it."
Weather live from Warren County Fair
On August 9, Tom Atkins went over to the Warren County Fair for a live weather segment.
Kaleidoscope Grove unites two sides of Erie with sculptures
Two sides of Erie are being united by sculptures thanks to a grant Erie Arts and Culture received in 2019. Eastside and Westside neighborhoods in Erie are coming together with help from a new project called Kaleidoscope Grove. The sculptures are put in place to end the divide on State Street between the neighborhoods and […]
Preparing for Tall Ships Erie
As crews prepare the Lettie G. Howard for Tall Ships Erie, Captain William Sabatini couldn't be happier. "We deserve this," he said of the festival. "We've all been waiting for something. For two years we haven't been able to do these really big, massive festivals, and now we have the opportunity to do the thing that we do best."
New York Woman Hit By Car, Attacked With Machete In Front Of Kids
The New York State Police are reporting a shocking story out of Western New York's Chautauqua County. A 64-year-old was arrested after violently and brazenly attacking a woman in public in front of several kids. Mary Butler was driving four children in her car on Route 380 in Jamestown, when...
Annual Cruise-In Returns To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Unique and antique; cars of all types will be on display this week during Jamestown’s annual Cruise-in. Hosted by the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and the Der Kobbler’s auto club, the cruise-in is returning for its 29th year. “Last year...
Dr. Carl Seon Speaks about Recovery from COVID-19 and Double Lung Transplant
Looking fit and like himself, Dr. Carl Seon and his wife Anita met with me for an interview during a social gathering with some of his new medical colleagues from Whole Health Orthopedic Institute and their partners. Resuming his career is a day he thought might never come after his...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week:
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Boo – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Boo is a young male Border Collie and Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Boo recently came to the center...
A Look Inside Renovations at Cathedral Prep
With the school year just a few weeks away, many schools around our region are wrapping up summer construction projects, including Cathedral Prep. In addition to school renovations this summer, the school in downtown Erie is also preparing to welcome girls from Villa Maria Academy in the fall. School officials...
Click here for Wednesday Forecast
Fair weather high pressure will push across the lower Great Lakes through today and tonight. It will be very comfortable Wednesday, with fair weather prevailing overnight. A very weak cold front moves through on Thursday, with nothing worse than a brief sprinkle or shower. Cooler and drier weather expected on Friday. It could be just cool enough for patchy lake effect clouds perhaps a sprinkle near the lake Thursday night. The remainder of the week and weekend is looking picture perfect!
