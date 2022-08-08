ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
pymnts

Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management

Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
ForConstructionPros.com

Densify & Cure Concrete In One Step With PROSOCO's DensiKure

Designed for newly placed, smooth, steel-trowel-finished concrete large square footage floors like warehouses and distribution centers, PROSOCO's DensiKure combines the chemistries that densify and harden concrete with ones that cure concrete, eliminating the normal wait times between the two steps while the concrete hardens, dries, and cures. By forming a...
ECONOMY
ForConstructionPros.com

Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd.

More info on Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd. Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd., is an independent equipment rental company in Canada.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Meta Launches Automation Tools for Business Ad Campaigns

Meta is rolling out automation tools to help businesses make the most of their ad spending by leveraging automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the midst of online privacy changes and overall economic challenges. Through Meta’s Advantage+ solutions, advertisers can tap AI to help develop campaigns that are more relevant...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Hybrid revenue light as Hyliion builds orderbook for Hypertruck ERX

Hyliion Holdings is bringing in scant revenue from its hybrid electric booster for Class 8 trucks. But the orderbook is expanding for its Hypertruck ERX natural gas-electric powertrain. The Austin, Texas-based startup reported second-quarter revenue of $200,000. The quarterly loss widened to $33.5 million, or negative 19 cents a share,...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsurTech Market – UK and France to be the Fastest Growing Regions in Europe

NEW YORK , Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The InsurTech MARKET was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. InsurTech refers to insurance technology, where technological innovations are used for improving the efficiency and savings of the conventional insurance industry model. Many venture capital firms are investing in InsurTech start-ups. InsurTech firms are leveraging the power of software to promote different insurance products and other portfolio management tasks. These start-ups offer platforms or technologies for insurance companies and can disrupt the less technologically savvy corporations. InsurTech platforms help insurance companies in facilitating their operational efficiency. They can lower the cost of insurance products using InsurTech platforms.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

The Supply Chain Tech Revolution

Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Expedock Raises $13.5M to Help Freight Forwarders Improve Use of Data

Freight software provider Expedock has raised $13.5 million in Series A funding that it will use to expand its team and help supply chain businesses better understand and operationalize their data. The freight forwarding industry has long been behind others in the use of technology, but today’s supply chain bottlenecks...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Optii Solutions Launches Standalone Hotel Operations Solution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that it has launched a standalone hotel operations solution that does not require a PMS integration. This will allow hotels globally to take advantage of the many productivity gains that Optii’s platform provides, and once and for all leave pen and paper behind. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005228/en/ Optii Solutions launched a standalone hotel operations solution that allows any hotelier to take advantage of Optii’s productivity improvements without the need for PMS integration. (Photo: Business Wire)
TRAVEL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 professional networking tools you need to try

Using the right software and hardware is an essential part of successful professional networking. Having a firm grasp on technology makes it easy to meet, connect, and manage new relationships. And that’s how you turn an acquaintance into a collaborator, client, or coworker. Of course, successful networking also requires the ability to socialize and contribute value, but these skills are complemented by using the right tools. Here are five top professional networking tools that you need to try. Best digital business card Winner: Popl Want to exchange contact info? Interested in an easy, optimized solution? Forget paper business cards, Popl offers digital business...
COMPUTERS
pymnts.com

Canadian Release of Sage Payroll Provides Solution for SMBs

Working to help Canadian small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) handle their administrative responsibilities, Sage has launched a new solution that integrates with Sage Accounting and simplifies accounting, payroll and human resources (HR) processes. The Canadian release of Sage Payroll is a cloud-first solution that enables teams to manage payroll and...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Chevron Lubricants Introduces Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 Designed for Mining Equipment

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Chevron Lubricants introduced its Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 high performance, fully synthetic lubricant designed for use in final drives and axles of large mining haul trucks and other support equipment. Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 was designed to increase performance over conventional SAE 60 TO-4 and FD-1 products and formulated to deliver maximum system protection, including: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005072/en/ Chevron Lubricants Introduces Delo TorqForce Syn FD-1 Designed for Mining Equipment (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY

