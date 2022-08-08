NEW YORK , Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The InsurTech MARKET was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase. InsurTech refers to insurance technology, where technological innovations are used for improving the efficiency and savings of the conventional insurance industry model. Many venture capital firms are investing in InsurTech start-ups. InsurTech firms are leveraging the power of software to promote different insurance products and other portfolio management tasks. These start-ups offer platforms or technologies for insurance companies and can disrupt the less technologically savvy corporations. InsurTech platforms help insurance companies in facilitating their operational efficiency. They can lower the cost of insurance products using InsurTech platforms.

