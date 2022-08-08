Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WSYX ABC6
Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
WSYX ABC6
Sports betting coming to hundreds of bars, restaurants and Kroger stores in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On January 1, Ohioans will be able to place their sports bets and they will be able to do so in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and even Kroger stores across the state. The state released a list of businesses that have been pre-approved for type...
WSYX ABC6
Chick-fil-A Columbus area restaurants giving away free breakfast item every week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you live in Columbus and enjoy Chick-fil-A, then this news is for you!. Columbus area Chick-fil-A restaurants will be offering a free breakfast item to every guest that comes to dine-in or drive-thru every Wednesday until September 28. Each week the complimentary item will...
WSYX ABC6
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
1 person killed in crash on I-270 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a crash involving a semi Wednesday afternoon on I-270 on the east side. Police said a car crashed into the back of a semi just after 3 p.m. on the I-270 southbound collector near East Livingston Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
WSYX ABC6
August 9 declared as Dolly Parton Day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Tuesday, August 9, 2022, has been declared as honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio. Parton will be making a visit to Columbus on Tuesday to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Dolly...
WSYX ABC6
Traffic delays expected in Dublin due to knocked down traffic signal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Drivers in the Dublin area should expect delays Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a dump truck. According to the city, State Route 161 is restricted to one lane in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard. A dump truck hit the mast arm and knocked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
WSYX ABC6
Scene clear after large police presence in Bridge Park in Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was a heavy police presence in Bridge Park Wednesday evening with Dublin police asking people to leave the area. Police on the scene said was barricaded in an apartment on Longshore Drive in Bridge Park. One flood of the apartment was evacuated. Police said...
WSYX ABC6
Two sides to meet again in contract dispute between Columbus schools, union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At the request of a federal mediator, Columbus City Schools and its teachers union will sit down again at the bargaining table this week, just days after teachers in the district issued a strike notice. The two sides hoping to avoid a teacher walkout, which...
WSYX ABC6
Talks break down, both sides 'disappointed' as Columbus teacher strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said Wednesday she is "extraordinarily disappointed" with how bargaining talks are going with the Columbus Education Association. The union for Columbus City Schools teachers will submit a 10-day strike notice to the State Employee Relations Board...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Voting open for 9th annual America's Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Association of State Troopers' annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is back for a ninth year. During the annual contest, people can vote on which state they think has the best-looking state trooper cruisers. Voting started Monday and will continue through 5 p.m....
WSYX ABC6
Chipotle is giving teachers $1 million in free food
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Chipotle wants to treat teachers!. To honor teachers heading into a new school year, the restaurant is giving away more than $1 million worth of free burritos to teachers at 2,000 schools. All you have to do is nominate a teacher to give their school...
WSYX ABC6
Dolly Parton Day: Ohio celebrates early literacy, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday was Dolly Day in the Buckeye State. Dolly Parton got her own day in Ohio and a celebration because of her work to help kids in the state. It was all in recognition of her Imagination Library, which sends kids under 5 free books.
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Notre Dame singing the Buckeyes praises?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 made an early training camp trip to South Bend Monday, primarily to interview former Buckeye great James Laurinaitis, now an Irish graduate assistant coach. The Notre Dame linebackers were available as well and, led by junior Marist Liufau, they broke into a little...
WSYX ABC6
Toddler hospitalized after being found unconscious in southeast Columbus pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a pool in southeast Columbus Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at a house located along Mouzon Drive just after 8 p.m. The 3-year-old was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to...
WSYX ABC6
Kids found wandering into busy street near Powell preschool
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a scary scene for one driver Monday morning when a group of young kids was found wandering into a busy Powell road. "It could have been very tragic," Powell Police Detective Darren Smith said. Smith said the department was called around 10:30 a.m....
WSYX ABC6
CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
WSYX ABC6
Alabama, Ohio State take top two spots in first USA Today Coaches poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop us if you've heard this before. Alabama is the No. 1 team in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches poll released Monday. And here's another familiar tune: Ohio State checks in at No. 2. Alabama, which lost to SEC rival Georgia in the national...
Comments / 0