FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Yardbarker
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
theScore
Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot
BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
Tigers fire longtime general manager Al Avila
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila, ending his two-decade tenure with the MLB franchise, team owner Christopher Ilitch announced. Ilitch announced Avila's dismissal Wednesday night. "Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr. will play for the Blue Jays after his Red Sox reunion ended with him being released.
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5
BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays-Orioles rained out; makeup set for Labor Day
The Baltimore Orioles' series finale against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays was rained out Wednesday night and will be made up as part of a Labor Day doubleheader Sept. 5. The first game of the traditional doubleheader will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET that day. Game 2 will follow about 30 minutes after the end of the first.
FOX Sports
Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series
Toronto Blue Jays (60-49, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-5, 2.45 ERA, .99 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 6.55 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -170, Orioles +145; over/under...
FOX Sports
Three reasons the Minnesota Twins will win the AL Central
Somehow, the Minnesota Twins entered Wednesday in a tie for first place in the American League Central. But by no means has this been a smooth season for them. Their pitching coach chose to leave at midseason. Their prized offseason acquisition, Carlos Correa, hasn’t exactly starred. The starting pitcher they acquired just after Correa, Chris Paddack, soon required Tommy John surgery. Their former No. 1 overall pick, Royce Lewis, tore his ACL for the second time weeks after finally making it to the majors. Their biggest incumbent bat, Miguel Sano, also tore his knee.
theScore
Blue Jays MVP Rankings: Picking 5 Toronto standouts so far
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the top teams in Major League Baseball this season and a number of players have helped them on their path to success. Over the next week, theScore will make the case for Blue Jays players who have the best chance to become the team's 2022 MVP. Here's a list of the top candidates this season.
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Twins, try to extend home win streak
Minnesota Twins (57-52, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (76-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andre Jackson (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive...
Yardbarker
Red Sox endure more bullpen struggles in 8-4 loss to Braves; Tommy Pham homers in third straight game
The Red Sox were swept by the Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Boston fell to Atlanta by a final score of 8-4 to extend its losing streak to four and drop to 54-58 on the season. Nick Pivetta, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox,...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Rougned Odor sitting versus Blue Jays Monday
The Baltimore Orioles did not include Rougned Odor in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Odor will take a seat Monday while Tyler Nevin makes a start at third base and bats ninth against the Blue Jays. The veteran has made 331 plate appearances with the...
