Pinehurst, TX

Vehicle Chase Leads to Two Men Arrested After Felony Theft of PGA Store in The Woodlands

SHENANDOAH, TX -- On August 9, Shenandoah units were dispatched to a theft in progress at the PGA Golf Superstore. The staff said two suspects had taken numerous high-value golf clubs without paying and fled the store. A Shenandoah officer located the suspect vehicle leaving the area and tried stopping it. The driver decided that stopping seemed overrated and opted to flee instead. Following a pursuit, three succesful tire deflation device deployments, and with support from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX, the vehicle was eventually stopped. Two males were arrested for felony theft, and the driver was also charged with evading. The $8,100 worth of stolen property was returned to the PGA store.
SHENANDOAH, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff's Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe

CONROE, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
CONROE, TX
Pinehurst, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Public Safety
cw39.com

Woman arrested for DWI after crashing into tree with 10-year-old daughter in car, authorities said

HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after she hit a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was in the car, officials said. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said they responded to a call around 11 p.m. Friday night of a car hitting a tree near the 21600 block of Fairfield Park Drive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Identifies Found Body, Seeks Public’s Help

On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

