Last Friday a Carmi man filed a theft report saying that his car had been stolen. 64 year old Mark Winters told the White County Sheriff’s Department that his silver 2005 GMC Yukon had been stolen sometime between August 1st and August 5th. Winters stated that there is a 4 inch by 4 inch section of the chrome plated bumper that was missing on either the front or back bumper of the vehicle. No more information about this case has been made available at this time.

CARMI, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO