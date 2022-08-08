Read full article on original website
Flynn Rider
2d ago
so, where did the kid belong? who was supposed to be caring for the kid? how did a 4 yo get outside at 4am? how close was the house to the road? or are we talking this kid wandered for a bit? those adults have some serious explaining to do
Reply(2)
5
Christina Morgan
2d ago
So sorry for the loss of this child😢 Children who are severe ADHD or Autistic will get out of their homes and wander. Prayers for the family🙏
Reply(1)
2
Related
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
wevv.com
Man passes away after being hit by car in Madisonville
A man is dead after being hit by a car on Tuesday night in Madisonville. After 8:30 p.m., the Madisonville Police said that Jon Harrell was struck by a car while crossing South Main Street, heading to Country Mark gas station. Harrell was transported to Deaconess Baptist Health, where he...
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Police: Nonverbal child found alone in Evansville store, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing charges after officers say her child was found alone at a grocery store. Officers were called to Grocery Outlet at 1200 North Fulton Avenue Tuesday night for a child running around the store with no parent. Authorities say the six-year-old was...
Three people dead after home explodes in Indiana, officials say; cause under investigation
(EVANSVILLE, Ind.) — Three people are dead after a house exploded Wednesday in southern Indiana, officials said. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene in Evansville, after the blast occurred Wednesday afternoon on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue, officials said. So far three deaths have been reported...
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
4-year-old Princeton boy dead after wandering into traffic, sheriff's office says
Authorities have released new details on a crash that claimed the life of a young boy in Warrick County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a driver called 911 around 4 a.m. on Monday and said he had just hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
Coroner identifies man killed in Mulberry Street shooting
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr., of Evansville. An autopsy is scheduled and EPD is continuing the investigation.
whopam.com
Pedestrian killed in Madisonville accident
A man was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Tuesday night in Madisonville. It happened about 8:30 p.m. and Madisonville police say 47-year old Misty Baxter of Earlington was southbound on South Main Street when she struck a man identified as Jon Harrell, who was walking west as he crossed the street near the Country Mark gas station.
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man hits the gas in 100 mph police chase through Dubois County
(WEHT) - The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says a Louisiana man is in custody after a report of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 64 on Tuesday.
14news.com
Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Jasper after a chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 Tuesday morning. They say a stolen car was reported on 164 and State Road 162. Deputies say Jasper police used stop sticks and the driver ran...
wevv.com
Local man describes moment he heard Evansville explosion that destroyed multiple homes
44News Reporter Valerie Lyons speaks with a local man LIVE near the scene of an explosion that wiped out four homes in Evansville. 39 homes damaged, 4 destroyed in Evansville explosion. As of around 4 p.m. Wednesday authorities confirmed that three lives were lost as a result of the incident.
14news.com
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child who died on SR 66
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a deadly accident Monday morning on Highway 66 in Warrick County. It happened near Lincoln Avenue. Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tell us a four-year-old died after being hit by a car on Highway 66. “The younger they...
14news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday night shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. That happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found the victim inside the doorway of a home. They say the victim was in critical condition and died at the hospital. The Vanderburgh...
wrul.com
Two Theft Reports and Three Arrests in the White County Sheriff’s Department Report
Last Friday a Carmi man filed a theft report saying that his car had been stolen. 64 year old Mark Winters told the White County Sheriff’s Department that his silver 2005 GMC Yukon had been stolen sometime between August 1st and August 5th. Winters stated that there is a 4 inch by 4 inch section of the chrome plated bumper that was missing on either the front or back bumper of the vehicle. No more information about this case has been made available at this time.
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
wevv.com
Madisonville Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Madisonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man on a bike. We're told this all happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along North Main Street. Authorities say when they arrived, a man was laying in the road. After investigating, police say the man was traveling northbound on...
Comments / 13