Daily Mail

Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Yardbarker

“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star

Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures

The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
90min

90min

