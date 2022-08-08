Read full article on original website
Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings
Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Former Premier League Midfielder Gus Poyet Says Manchester United Are A Mess With The Players To Blame
Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and current Greece manager Gus Poyet has spoken about Manchester United’s opening day defeat to Brighton as he calls the side a mess and directs the blame towards the players. Poyet who currently manages international side, Greece played for two sides in the Premier...
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
Transfer rumours: Rabiot's Man Utd wage demands; Chelsea up Aubameyang interest
Thursday's transfer rumours include Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Marcos Alonso, Arthur and more.
Report Liverpool Face Barcelona And PSG For Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva
Reports suggest that Liverpool have joined the race in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, alongside Barcelona and PSG.
“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star
Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester City
Man City predicted lineup vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Etihad.
WSL transfer window: Summer 2022 completed deals
Every completed WSL transfer in the 2022 summer window.
Matthew Hoppe completes transfer from Mallorca to Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of American forward Matthew Hoppe from Mallorca, the club announced Wednesday.
Bernardo Silva: Man City standing firm despite Barcelona pursuit
Man City don't want to sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.
Bologna director responds to Man Utd interest in Marko Arnautovic
Bologna have responded to Manchester United's interest in Austria forward Marko Arnautovic.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
Tottenham to beat Brighton to Destiny Udogie signing
Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Udinese wing-back Destiny Udogie, 90min understands.
Chelsea growing in confidence over Wesley Fofana transfer
Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Willian: Corinthians manager unsure over winger's future amid Fulham rumours
Corinthians manager Vitor Pereira responds to rumours about Willian's future amid interest from Fulham.
Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig from Chelsea on permanent deal
RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner from Chelsea on a permanent deal.
Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea spell has left anger inside me
Romelu Lukaku has revealed that his disappointing return to Chelsea has left him angry and determined to prove his worth at Inter.
Paul Scholes predicts surprise winner of Premier League title race
Despite believing Manchester City to be the ‘favourites’, former England midfielder Paul Scholes has backed Liverpool to win the Premier League this season. Pep Guardiola’s men began their season with a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, whilst Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw with newly promoted side Fulham the day before.
