WRAL
Teen falls ill, dies after helping Kentucky flood victims
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Kentucky family is grieving the loss of their 18-year-old son after he fell sick and passed away following three days of helping flood victims in Kentucky.
WRAL
Iowa motorist accused of hitting abortion rights protester
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is...
WRAL
NC sheriff's deputy shot while serving domestic violence protection order in Semora
Semora, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times while serving domestic violence protection order. Caswell County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora at around 11:30 a.m. to serve the order when they were shot at. The man who sheriff's...
WRAL
History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
WRAL
Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary
RENO, Nev. — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in the...
WRAL
Local historian reacts after grand jury declines to indict Emmett Till's accuser
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Local historian reacts after grand jury declines to indict Emmett Till's accuser. A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation...
