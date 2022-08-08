ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Teen falls ill, dies after helping Kentucky flood victims

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Kentucky family is grieving the loss of their 18-year-old son after he fell sick and passed away following three days of helping flood victims in Kentucky.
Iowa motorist accused of hitting abortion rights protester

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher, is...
History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary

RENO, Nev. — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in the...
