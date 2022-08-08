ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoob! 2 may have been canceled, but the producers went ahead and recorded the score anyway

By Emily Garbutt
 3 days ago
Scoob! Holiday Haunt may not be coming to our screens, but work is still being done for the animated sequel – the score was still recorded.

"So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians?" the movie's producer and writer Tony Cervone wrote in an Instagram caption. "You record the damn score!"

The movie was meant to be released on HBO Max on December 22, but Warner Bros. made the decision to scrap it along with the streamer's upcoming DC movie Batgirl , starring In the Heights star Leslie Grace as the titular hero alongside J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Scoob! 2 reportedly cost around $40 million to make, while Batgirl had a budget of $90 million. The studio will reportedly look to take a tax write-off on the incomplete production.

The sequel to 2020's Scoob! was nearly finished, too, according to director Michael Kurinsky , who said, "We are definitely in the home stretch, and we're very excited to get it finished and to share it with everybody," in an interview just before the movie's cancelation was announced.

Scoob! Holiday Haunt would have seen the gang of pre-teen mystery solvers take Scooby-Doo to a holiday-themed resort owned by Fred's uncle Ned to celebrate his first Christmas. However, the kids soon find themselves having to get to the bottom of a 40-year-old mystery.

For all the latest on the movies still coming to our screens this year, check out our guide to 2022's most exciting movie release dates .

