Cult of Mac

Why Google really, really wants Apple to add RCS to iMessage

Google’s campaign to talk Apple into supporting Rich Communication Services in iMessage continues. The Android-maker introduced a new website Tuesday that claims that because iPhone does not support RCS it lacks “modern texting standards” and causes unnecessary problems. Apple has long resisted RCS, choosing instead to reserve...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half

Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
CELL PHONES
Tim Cook
Tim Cook
TechRadar

Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked

We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Livestream

Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon

Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Last chance: How to save $200 when you reserve Samsung's new phones ahead of launch

Samsung will announce its fall hardware lineup tomorrow, and if you're looking to get the best deals on the company's latest mobile devices, you're in luck. Right now, the tech giant is offering a $100 credit toward any reservation on a new Galaxy smartphone or up to $200 in credit when you reserve a new Galaxy Watch or new Galaxy Buds with a smartphone. All you have to do is sign up for email notifications on Samsung's website.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets official

We previously saw the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung has also unveiled some new smartphones, this includes the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for some time and now we have all the details on the handset.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

New Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones gun for AirPods Max

Venerable audio brand Sennheiser rolled out its new Momentum 4 wireless over-ear headphones Tuesday. The successor to the much-liked Momentum 3 aims for the same high-end sound and comfort along with a more modern look. The cans, which will compete with the likes of Sony’s top headphones and AirPods Max,...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The 2022 Motorola Razr Arrives in China With a Bigger Screen, Second Camera

The Motorola Razr is making another comeback. Motorola just announced a new version of its Razr foldable phone with a dual-lens main camera, a larger 6.7-inch screen and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The device will be available in China on Aug. 11, coming just after Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Here's where Samsung's Galaxy Fold is getting adopted by professionals and businesses

While the once-meteoric interest in foldable smartphones has fallen from its heights in 2019, no company has remained more committed to the form factor than Samsung. After a rough start, it has doggedly improved the durability and usability of its two foldable models and consistently released new products -- including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 announced today.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Samsung aiming to sell 10 million foldable smartphones in 2022

Samsung is aiming to sell over 10 million units of foldable smartphones this year, the company's mobile president said following the unveiling of the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 phones. The South Korean tech giant's goal is to have foldable smartphones account for over half...
BUSINESS

