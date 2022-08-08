Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Why Google really, really wants Apple to add RCS to iMessage
Google’s campaign to talk Apple into supporting Rich Communication Services in iMessage continues. The Android-maker introduced a new website Tuesday that claims that because iPhone does not support RCS it lacks “modern texting standards” and causes unnecessary problems. Apple has long resisted RCS, choosing instead to reserve...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked
We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Livestream
Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
iPhone 14 Will Leave Your Wallet Feeling Much Lighter Than Previous Models, Says Apple Analyst
Apple Inc AAPL could raise the prices of the upcoming iPhone 14, according to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. What Happened: Kuo said on Twitter that the increase in the average selling price, or ASP, of the upcoming iPhone means that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd HNHPF, will be among the “winners.”
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
Phone Arena
Costlier iPhone 14 Pro models expected to push up average selling price by 15%
Samsung today introduced new foldable phones that cost the same as their predecessors, despite rumors to the contrary. Apple, on the other hand, will raise the prices of the forthcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, per esteemed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
ZDNet
Last chance: How to save $200 when you reserve Samsung's new phones ahead of launch
Samsung will announce its fall hardware lineup tomorrow, and if you're looking to get the best deals on the company's latest mobile devices, you're in luck. Right now, the tech giant is offering a $100 credit toward any reservation on a new Galaxy smartphone or up to $200 in credit when you reserve a new Galaxy Watch or new Galaxy Buds with a smartphone. All you have to do is sign up for email notifications on Samsung's website.
Samsung Unfolds Its New Galaxy Z Flip4 & Galaxy Z Fold4 Flagship Foldable Phones
It's that time of the year again. Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable flagship smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets official
We previously saw the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung has also unveiled some new smartphones, this includes the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for some time and now we have all the details on the handset.
OPPO Watch 3 is the first smartwatch with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon Wear platform
OPPO has introduced the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, with both smartwatches featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 5100 platform.
Cult of Mac
New Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones gun for AirPods Max
Venerable audio brand Sennheiser rolled out its new Momentum 4 wireless over-ear headphones Tuesday. The successor to the much-liked Momentum 3 aims for the same high-end sound and comfort along with a more modern look. The cans, which will compete with the likes of Sony’s top headphones and AirPods Max,...
CNET
The 2022 Motorola Razr Arrives in China With a Bigger Screen, Second Camera
The Motorola Razr is making another comeback. Motorola just announced a new version of its Razr foldable phone with a dual-lens main camera, a larger 6.7-inch screen and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The device will be available in China on Aug. 11, coming just after Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.
ZDNet
Here's where Samsung's Galaxy Fold is getting adopted by professionals and businesses
While the once-meteoric interest in foldable smartphones has fallen from its heights in 2019, no company has remained more committed to the form factor than Samsung. After a rough start, it has doggedly improved the durability and usability of its two foldable models and consistently released new products -- including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 announced today.
ZDNet
Samsung aiming to sell 10 million foldable smartphones in 2022
Samsung is aiming to sell over 10 million units of foldable smartphones this year, the company's mobile president said following the unveiling of the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 phones. The South Korean tech giant's goal is to have foldable smartphones account for over half...
