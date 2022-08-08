Samsung will announce its fall hardware lineup tomorrow, and if you're looking to get the best deals on the company's latest mobile devices, you're in luck. Right now, the tech giant is offering a $100 credit toward any reservation on a new Galaxy smartphone or up to $200 in credit when you reserve a new Galaxy Watch or new Galaxy Buds with a smartphone. All you have to do is sign up for email notifications on Samsung's website.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO