Street Fighter 6 trailer reveals new character Kimberly and the return of Juri

Capcom has announced two more characters for Street Fighter 6 .

Revealed on-stage during Evo 2022 and later via the official Street Fighter Twitter account, the new fighters are Kimberly and Juri. Their inclusion might not come as much of a surprise to many, given that the game's full roster leaked earlier this year. But the new trailer does give us more of an idea of what to expect when these two enter the ring.

Kimberly is a completely new addition to the Street Fighter series. The footage shows her fight with a flurry of swift dashes, aerial kicks, and powerful throws. "As a devoted student to Bushinryu, Kimberly has trained body and mind in order to execute traditional ninja techniques," says Capcom.

One of Kimberly's super moves sees her spray her opponent with graffiti for a brilliantly colorful finish. This spunky ninja is also obsessed with '80s pop culture and carries a cassette player everywhere she goes. How it doesn't get broken during fights is beyond us.

Meanwhile, Juri, who first appeared in Super Street Fighter 4, looks a little different since we last saw her but still has bucket loads of attitude. We see her riding into battle on a motorcycle and making her opponents suffer with a flurry of tornado kicks.

Street Fighter 6 was officially revealed during the June 2022 State of Play . Since its announcement, Capcom has confirmed that the brawler isn't a PlayStation exclusive and will launch on Xbox and PC too . It's slated to release sometime in 2023, and there are rumours that the game will have crossplay between different platforms.

Footage shown during this year's Summer Game Fest revealed the return of Guile alongside some new gameplay. So far, Fei Long isn't said to be returning to the series, but Capcom recently stated that "no legal issues" prevent the character from being included in Street Fighter 6.

