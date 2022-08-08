Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs investigation: Penrose man had device to turn semi-automatic firearm to machinegun
The Penrose man who was arrested Aug. 1 after a multi-agency, weeks-long investigation and a standoff appeared Wednesday in Fremont County District Court for filing of charges. James Ryan Neeley, 39, was wanted on several charges stemming from El Paso County, and he faces one new felony charge in Fremont...
Colorado police officer charged with internet luring of a child
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who swore to protect and serve the community is now facing charges of internet luring of a child in Colorado. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced 45-year-old Timothy Hyatt turned himself in on Wednesday following an investigation that started in February. According to investigators, Hyatt was communicating with someone online whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl.
Help identify Pueblo motorcycle thieves
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects who were captured on video stealing a motorcycle. PPD posted about the theft on their Twitter, with security photos that captured the thieves stealing a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects, contact Officer […]
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
Stepmom pleads guilty for 11-year-old’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death in El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman pleaded guilty to a charge of criminally negligent homicide for the death of her 11-year-old stepson in El Paso County. Tara Sabin entered the plea on Tuesday. She was originally facing a charge of 1st-degree murder for the death of Zachary Sabin. Zachary passed away in March of 2020 as a result of “forced water intoxication,” according to the finding by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s report says Zachary was forced to drink four 24-ounce bottles of water over four hours without food. He reportedly began vomiting and was found dead in his bed with oral foam. The coroner reports he also had blunt force trauma.
'Who couldn't see this coming': Man who repeatedly violated probation charged in Denver homicide
DENVER — A man charged with murder for the shooting death of a father of two at a Denver park had repeatedly violated probation conditions in the months before the killing related to a prior conviction in El Paso County. Court records show Alejandro Blanco's "continued violations of the...
Body of teen found in Cañon City Tuesday
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after authorities found the body of a teenager in Cañon City on Tuesday. Cañon City police initially announced they were investigating a “suspicious incident” in the 400 block of Gold Canon Road. Police at the scene tell 11 News they found the body of a 19-year-old male.
Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead
Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead A Sunday evening shooting in El Paso County, Colorado, left one sheriff’s deputy, an unidentified woman and a gunman dead. (NCD)
Court receives Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation, hearing set
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The District Court of El Paso County has received a copy of Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation and has scheduled a hearing. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on January 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities […]
Sheriff's deputy killed in southern Colorado shooting
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — An El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) deputy was killed in a shooting in Security on Sunday. At about 5:07 p.m. a caller reported a shooting in the 500 block of Ponderosa Drive in unincorporated El Paso County, according to EPCSO. There were additional calls from citizens who reported hearing shots in the same area.
Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- More than 300 suspected fentanyl pills were found on a woman while she was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies have identified the woman as 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca. Saturday night, a sheriff's patrol deputy contacted Apodaca at the Loaf 'N Jug at 1700 block of Santa Fe The post Deputy finds more than 300 suspected fentanyl pills on woman while being booked into Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
Pilot who died in plane crash near Centennial Airport identified
A coroner has identified the pilot who died in a small, single-engine plane crash east of Centennial Airport on Tuesday afternoon.
Widow offers support to fallen deputy Andrew Peery's family
News 5 Anchor Dianne Derby talked to Rachael Flick about the life-changing call she got and how hope is possible after such a terrible tragedy.
SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large
UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
Aug. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Curtis Valdez (27) is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Valdez has three warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft x2 and Possession of a ControlledSubstance. His total bond amount is […]
1 dead in small plane crash near Colorado airport
One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed into an open field near Centennial Airport, according to officials from South Metro Fire District (SMFR). Crews from the SMFR and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near the 14200 block of Greasslands Drive. According to officials, the...
Fatal shooting of man who killed El Paso County Sheriff's Office K9 Jinx ruled justified
The fatal shooting by El Paso County deputies and Manitou police officers of a man who shot and killed a sheriff's K9 in April has been ruled justified, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office announced Friday. Wilford Robert Deweese, 67, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., was shot approximately 22 times by...
Friends remember classmates killed in head-on crash
Friends and classmates of two Castle Rock teens who were killed in a head-on crash over the weekend talked exclusively to FOX31.
2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro
Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
