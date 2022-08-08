ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Weather Channel

More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows

A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
DoYouRemember?

The Farmers’ Almanac Releases Its Winter Predictions For This Year

Summer is winding down and many people are excited about fall activities. However, some are also wondering what this winter will bring. Will it be snowy and cold? Or relatively dry and mild? The Farmers’ Almanac just released its predictions for the 2022/2023 winter season. The editors claim they have been making accurate predictions since 1818 and many people trust their formula.
Seacoast Current

Grab a Shovel and Your Bean Boots: The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Cold and Early Winter

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I know that it is a bit early to start thinking about snow, but to quote the show "Game of Thrones" "winter is coming." Yes, winter may be a few seasons away, but nonetheless, it will ultimately be here before we know it.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heat and pop-up storms

Alert: Red Alert today and tomorrow because of hazy, hot and humid conditions.Advisory: Heat Advisory until 8 PM tomorrow because it will feel like 95-105.Forecast: Today will be hot and sticky with perhaps a few pop-up showers/t'storms anytime after midday. Expect highs in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-105. Any leftover showers should wrap up by about midnight with clearing thereafter. Temps will only fall to around 80 in the city with 70s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky again with scattered showers/t'storms. Highs will be in the 90s with feels like temps of 95-105.Looking Ahead: The heat starts to break on Wednesday, but we're expecting more widespread showers/t'storms. Expect highs in the 80s. There will be a lingering chance of showers on Thursday, but the humidity will continue to slide. Highs will be in the 80s once again. As for Friday, it will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid with highs in the low 80s.
Weather
Environment
NWS
Jackson Hole Radio

Wildfire season in full swing in the West

Wildfire season is in full swing in the West with wildland fires already claiming over 5 million acres this year to date. Currently 51 large fires are burning in the 13 western states scorching over a million and a half acres and requiring more than 8000 firefighters to manage them.
The Independent

Heatwave: Met Office issues four-day amber warning for extreme heat

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat for four days this week as temperatures are set to soar.Heat will build throughout the week, with the warning in place from midnight on Thursday, 11 August, to Sunday, 14 August.Though the weather will be hot, temperatures are not expected to be as bad as July's heatwave, which saw record temperatures of over 40 degrees."Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday," Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Biden pledges $1b in security assistance to UkraineAshton Kutcher reveals autoimmune disorder diagnosis
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/10 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, not as hot and less humid. Expect highs in the 80s. There's a chance of showers tonight, but mainly overnight, with perhaps some downpours S&E around daybreak. As for tomorrow, any morning showers/downpours will push offshore and give way to mainly dry conditions the remainder of the day. Expect highs in the 80s again.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs around 80.
The Independent

UK heatwave: Most severe fire warning issued by Met Office as temperatures to soar

The Met Office has issued its top warning for fire severity as UK temperatures are set to soar in another heatwave following weeks of unusually dry weather.Forecasters said there was a risk of “exceptional” fires in for southeastern pockets of England from Thursday, with more areas affected as the week goes on. Most of the south, as well as parts of central and eastern England, are covered by the top warning on Saturday.This alert system looks at how severe a fire could be if one were to break out and is not an assessment of the risk of a...
