Foxborough, MA

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning

Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
Adrian Peterson has hilarious complimentary take on Najee Harris

Adrian Peterson is a fan of Najee Harris but the NFL rushing legend had an odd way of going about complimenting the Steelers second-year running back. Najee Harris thrived in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when you consider the factors he had working against him. He was playing behind a substandard offensive line with a quarterback who was well past his prime in Ben Roethlisberger and still put forth a 1,200-yard rushing season and was a massive receiving threat out of the backfield.
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job

Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players

Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
Jaguars Star Seen 'Limping Off Field' During Practice

One of the Jaguars' newest stars was seen "limping off field" during practice this Monday morning. The player is none other than star wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk left practice after suffering an apparent injury, per a report. He was seen "limping off field." "Christian Kirk appears to have injured...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots' Camp News

Training camp allows teams to work out any potential issues on either side of the football. With that said, it sounds like the New England Patriots are going through some growing pains on offense. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, there have been too many "no-chance plays" for the offense during...
Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a notable roster move this Tuesday. The AFC South franchise waived a reserve quarterback and signed another one. The Jaguars have reportedly released backup quarterback Kyle Sloter. The team signed Sloter a month ago. In a resulting move, the team has signed quarterback EJ Perry. He...
Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter released by Jaguars

After earning first-team All-USFL honors as a member of the New Orleans Breakers, former Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter found a new home with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This past Thursday, Sloter played with his new team in the Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Playing the entire second half, Sloter had some success, completing 13-of-25 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 27-11 loss.
Dolphins Defense Frustrates Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins are in Tampa this week for joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preparation to their first preseason game on Saturday. According to multiple sources it was the Dolphins defense that dominated. Reports from practice was that the Dolphins defense frustrated quarterback Tom Brady on multiple drives. While the offense had good plays it was the defense that stole the show. Brady was shown expressing his frustrations to Bruce Arians.
Buccaneers rookie running back standing out in training camp so far

So far in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, one rookie has stood out above the rest. It’s an encouraging sign for the Buccaneers’ present and future. It’s easy to fall into the trap of putting too many eggs in the NFL training camp basket. Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and those around the team reporting to those fans are no different than any others. In this case, any excitement is actually pretty justified.
