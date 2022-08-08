Read full article on original website
See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
David Carr says he'd be 'freaking out' in Patriots offense
Former NFL quarterback David Carr hasn’t taken an NFL snap in nearly a decade, but even with all of that time passed, he still feels like he’d be “freaking out” if he was in the New England Patriots’ quarterback room right now. There have been...
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
4 bold Patriots predictions for preseason opener vs Giants
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots will play in a real game on Thursday. Sorta. New England hosts the New York Giants for the preseason opener. Obviously, what the final result of a preseason game is means nothing come the regular season. But it can also be an indicator of what’s to come.
Retired star NFL running back Frank Gore charged with domestic assault in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police charged Gore after an investigation into the July 31 incident.BreakingAC. Retired NFL running Frank Gore has been charged in a domestic assault in Atlantic City from last month.
Dante Scarnecchia didn't rule out return to struggling Patriots
Former New England Patriots offensive line guru Dante Scarnecchia doesn’t plan on throwing on the Superman cape and flying to the training camp practice fields to help his former team. But he also didn’t rule it out, either. When speaking with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, Scarnecchia was...
Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning
Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
Adrian Peterson has hilarious complimentary take on Najee Harris
Adrian Peterson is a fan of Najee Harris but the NFL rushing legend had an odd way of going about complimenting the Steelers second-year running back. Najee Harris thrived in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when you consider the factors he had working against him. He was playing behind a substandard offensive line with a quarterback who was well past his prime in Ben Roethlisberger and still put forth a 1,200-yard rushing season and was a massive receiving threat out of the backfield.
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
Report: Dolphins looking to trade 2 specific players
Two particular NFL players may soon have to take their talents away from South Beach. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading veteran wide receivers Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden. Breer notes that the Dolphins currently have a surplus at the receiver position.
Jaguars Star Seen 'Limping Off Field' During Practice
One of the Jaguars' newest stars was seen "limping off field" during practice this Monday morning. The player is none other than star wide receiver Christian Kirk. Kirk left practice after suffering an apparent injury, per a report. He was seen "limping off field." "Christian Kirk appears to have injured...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots' Camp News
Training camp allows teams to work out any potential issues on either side of the football. With that said, it sounds like the New England Patriots are going through some growing pains on offense. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, there have been too many "no-chance plays" for the offense during...
Josh Gordon Comments on Entering Second Year With Chiefs
The Chiefs wide receiver is happy to start his second season in Kansas City, and get an opportunity in the preseason.
Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Tuesday
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a notable roster move this Tuesday. The AFC South franchise waived a reserve quarterback and signed another one. The Jaguars have reportedly released backup quarterback Kyle Sloter. The team signed Sloter a month ago. In a resulting move, the team has signed quarterback EJ Perry. He...
Former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter released by Jaguars
After earning first-team All-USFL honors as a member of the New Orleans Breakers, former Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter found a new home with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This past Thursday, Sloter played with his new team in the Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Playing the entire second half, Sloter had some success, completing 13-of-25 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 27-11 loss.
Dolphins Defense Frustrates Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are in Tampa this week for joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preparation to their first preseason game on Saturday. According to multiple sources it was the Dolphins defense that dominated. Reports from practice was that the Dolphins defense frustrated quarterback Tom Brady on multiple drives. While the offense had good plays it was the defense that stole the show. Brady was shown expressing his frustrations to Bruce Arians.
Buccaneers rookie running back standing out in training camp so far
So far in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, one rookie has stood out above the rest. It’s an encouraging sign for the Buccaneers’ present and future. It’s easy to fall into the trap of putting too many eggs in the NFL training camp basket. Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and those around the team reporting to those fans are no different than any others. In this case, any excitement is actually pretty justified.
WATCH: Julio Jones goes airborne for jump-ball from Tom Brady vs. Dolphins
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got to test themselves against an outside opponent Wednesday, as they welcomed the Miami Dolphins to One Buc Place for joint practices in advance of their preseason tilt this weekend. Despite a couple of injury scares with wide receiver Russell Gage and center Robert Hainsey,...
