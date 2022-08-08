Two Richmond Diamond District Project finalists announced
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The city announced the two final development teams for the Richmond Diamond District Project on Friday – Richmond Community Development Partners and RVA Diamond Partners.
The panel said the field was narrowed down “based on evaluation.” However, the city announced in May they expected to announce a project developer by July but said the timeline could fluctuate. The third finalist, Vision300 Partners, was eliminated on Friday.
Richmond has a frequently asked questions page for the project online. Here are details from the one-page concept plans , which are not final, that the teams shared with the city.
Richmond has a frequently asked questions page for the project online. Here are details from the one-page concept plans , which are not final, that the teams shared with the city.
