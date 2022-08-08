Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
witzamfm.com
Lounge Coming to Jasper’s River Centre
Jasper- On the banks of the Patoka River sits the River Centre, and soon a new place to grab a drink. Owsley’s Lounge will open its doors in October in the Jasper River Centre, which currently features shops and businesses. The new hangout will feature TVs and domestic and commercial drinks along with food prepared by Café Piña’s Claudia Juarez.
wdrb.com
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
Longtime Evansville Indiana Restaurant Celebrating 70 Years This Month
When it comes to small businesses, it can be tough maintaining a competitive edge against the big national chains, but one Evansville, Indiana burger joint has stood the test of time for nearly three-quarters of a century. All Burgers Are Not Created Equal. Look. When it comes to a good...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Patoka Lake hosts kayak tour Aug. 20
Patoka Lake is hosting a kayak tour on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. The tour leaves from the Fisherman’s Campground boat ramp. Participants will have a chance to see an active bald eagle nest. Other wildlife, including beaver and osprey can also be seen. Bring binoculars, kayak,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escaped Ellis Park horse wins first career race
(WEHT) - A horse that escaped from Ellis Park last summer and was seen running on Highway 41 has won her first career race.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Second annual Honor & Remember Run set to take place Aug. 27
On August 27, 2022, please join veterans, active military, and emergency personnel in the annual Honor and Remember 5k/10k run to honor our military veterans, their families, and all of those who died during the 9/11 wars following that fateful day. All proceeds from the Honor and Remember 5k/10k Run...
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
wamwamfm.com
Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.
Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Evansville road to close for 45 days
Parents and officials encourage school zone safety. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Updated: 9 hours ago. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Status...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Volks Force Car Club taking over Huntingburg City Park this Saturday
Local Volkswagen and Porsche enthusiasts are welcome to take part or visit the Huntingburg City Park this Saturday for the Southern Indiana Volks Force Car Club’s 13th annual car show. More than 100 German cars will be on display near historic League Stadium. “We will be displaying and showing...
witzamfm.com
2022 Strassenfest Parade Winners and Honorable Mentions
Jasper- The Strassenfest Parade winners and honorable mentions have been announced. Strassenfest Award Presentation for best reinforcement of German theme (All parade units eligible) Winner: #15 Strassenfest Hofmarschall - Jim & Rita Corn and the Glockenspiel. Honorable Mentions : Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister /German American Bank, Sandi Bair’s Miniature...
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville structure fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
evansvilleliving.com
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
wevv.com
American Heritage riverboat docks in Evansville
The American Heritage riverboat cruise ship docked on the shore of Evansville's Ohio River on Monday. Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines previously announced the return of cruise ships to Evansville, and the American Heritage was the first to arrive on Monday. The American Heritage is a classic newly-renovated paddlewheeler,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Harriett Brown named Leader in Banking Excellence by Indiana Bankers Association
Harriett Brown, past president of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Jasper, was posthumously honored by the Indiana Bankers Association with the IBA Leaders in Banking Excellence award, presented on August 5, 2022, at a special ceremony in Indianapolis. This prestigious award celebrates exceptional leaders who have made a positive impact on Indiana banks and communities.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Ruth Evelyn (Norton) Warren, 85, Vincennes
Ruth Evelyn (Norton) Warren, 85, of Vincennes, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 18, 1937, in Crawford County, Illinois, the daughter of Horace and Ruth (Racop) Norton. She graduated from Palestine High School in 1954 and married Bobby Gene Warren of Decker...
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!
My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
wbiw.com
State Road 446 in Monroe County shut down Saturday afternoon due to vehicle fire
MONROE COUNTY – A vehicle fire temporarily closed State Road 446 near Rush Ridge Road Saturday afternoon. A truck had caught fire and was fully engulfed by the time firefighters from the Monroe Fire Protection District arrived at the scene. The truck was carrying hay bales in the bed of the vehicle and was pulling a trailer full of hay bales as well.
Comments / 0