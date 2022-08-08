ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
witzamfm.com

Lounge Coming to Jasper’s River Centre

Jasper- On the banks of the Patoka River sits the River Centre, and soon a new place to grab a drink. Owsley’s Lounge will open its doors in October in the Jasper River Centre, which currently features shops and businesses. The new hangout will feature TVs and domestic and commercial drinks along with food prepared by Café Piña’s Claudia Juarez.
JASPER, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Patoka Lake hosts kayak tour Aug. 20

Patoka Lake is hosting a kayak tour on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. The tour leaves from the Fisherman’s Campground boat ramp. Participants will have a chance to see an active bald eagle nest. Other wildlife, including beaver and osprey can also be seen. Bring binoculars, kayak,...
PATOKA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
Jasper, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Second annual Honor & Remember Run set to take place Aug. 27

On August 27, 2022, please join veterans, active military, and emergency personnel in the annual Honor and Remember 5k/10k run to honor our military veterans, their families, and all of those who died during the 9/11 wars following that fateful day. All proceeds from the Honor and Remember 5k/10k Run...
VELPEN, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vehicle Collided With a Utility Pole.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in Washington yesterday. The accident was reported around 1:15 pm at Northeast 11th Street and East Main Street. According to a police report, a vehicle collided with a utility pole. Line crews were notified. The driver sustained minor injuries.
WASHINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Linus Parade
14news.com

Evansville road to close for 45 days

Parents and officials encourage school zone safety. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Updated: 9 hours ago. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Status...
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Volks Force Car Club taking over Huntingburg City Park this Saturday

Local Volkswagen and Porsche enthusiasts are welcome to take part or visit the Huntingburg City Park this Saturday for the Southern Indiana Volks Force Car Club’s 13th annual car show. More than 100 German cars will be on display near historic League Stadium. “We will be displaying and showing...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
witzamfm.com

2022 Strassenfest Parade Winners and Honorable Mentions

Jasper- The Strassenfest Parade winners and honorable mentions have been announced. Strassenfest Award Presentation for best reinforcement of German theme (All parade units eligible) Winner: #15 Strassenfest Hofmarschall - Jim & Rita Corn and the Glockenspiel. Honorable Mentions : Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister /German American Bank, Sandi Bair’s Miniature...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville structure fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 5700 block of Westbrook Court. We have a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
evansvilleliving.com

What in the Hole is Going On?

The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man becomes a firefighter

Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

American Heritage riverboat docks in Evansville

The American Heritage riverboat cruise ship docked on the shore of Evansville's Ohio River on Monday. Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines previously announced the return of cruise ships to Evansville, and the American Heritage was the first to arrive on Monday. The American Heritage is a classic newly-renovated paddlewheeler,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Harriett Brown named Leader in Banking Excellence by Indiana Bankers Association

Harriett Brown, past president of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Jasper, was posthumously honored by the Indiana Bankers Association with the IBA Leaders in Banking Excellence award, presented on August 5, 2022, at a special ceremony in Indianapolis. This prestigious award celebrates exceptional leaders who have made a positive impact on Indiana banks and communities.
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Ruth Evelyn (Norton) Warren, 85, Vincennes

Ruth Evelyn (Norton) Warren, 85, of Vincennes, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born April 18, 1937, in Crawford County, Illinois, the daughter of Horace and Ruth (Racop) Norton. She graduated from Palestine High School in 1954 and married Bobby Gene Warren of Decker...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
VINCENNES, IN
WOMI Owensboro

URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!

My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy