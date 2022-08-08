Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Typical summer weather continues, chance of storms for later in the day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The summer pattern continues as we deal with more heat, humidity, and late-day storms but chances are upon us!. Today will feature afternoon clouds with spotty thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Some will stay dry the whole day while others will get some good downpours! The primary threats with these storms are gusty winds and localized flooding. Otherwise, hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s.
WBTV
First Alert for Thursday, with higher chances for storms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated storms are possible for Tuesday, with scattered storms for Wednesday and Thursday, as a cold front approaches and moves across the Carolinas. Cooler temperatures and drier air develops for Friday and the weekend. Summertime pattern lasts through mid-week. First Alert: Next cold front arrives Thursday.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina North central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast of Morganton, or 4 miles east of South Mountains State Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Icard, Hildebran, Casar, South Mountains State Park, Pleasant Grove, Cooksville, Propst, Vale, Mountain View and Belwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WBTV
Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1037fm.com
Carowinds Has Closed Down Four RIdes
According to WBTV, our beloved Carowinds has closed down four rides at the park. In a statement from Carowinds, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies, and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. Looks like it might be because Carowinds has some exciting news. They say they...
One dead in northwest Charlotte collision, Medic says
Paramedics say the collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive.
WBTV
Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
WBTV
West Charlotte crash kills 1
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a wreck in west Charlotte, according to Medic. The crash happened Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Freedom Drive, close to West Morehead Drive. The area is currently shut down and motorists should avoid the area. Footage from Sky3 showed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm
CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC. One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been...
WBTV
Charlotte woman celebrates 98th birthday at long-time home on Beatties Ford
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For one Charlotte great, great grandmother turning 98 years old, Wednesday was all about her. But in those 98 years living in Beatties Ford, the things she’s seen could fill a book. Mrs. Louise Jones Williams has seen it all from the good to the...
American Airlines cutting back on fall flights from Charlotte Airport
American Airlines has announced flight cuts at Charlotte Douglas International Airport that will go into effect later this year as part of an overall national strategy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beloved China Grove restaurant reopens after 2-year shutdown
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week. The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. In May 2022, they re-opened takeout orders, building back their staff and getting new members trained. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Charlotte DOT employee placed on leave after crash leaves 1 man dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal crash where a motorcycle collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive near the intersection of Camp Greene Street. Preliminary reports state that a...
charlotteonthecheap.com
8th Annual Huntersville Fall Festival now at Historic Rural Hill
The 8th Annual Community Huntersville Fall Festival will take place at Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
WBTV
Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios/WBTV) - Optimist Hall will start charging for parking on Aug. 15. What’s happening: Parking remains free for the first hour and a half at the popular food hall just north of Uptown. After that, a visit will cost you $5 for an hour and a half to three hours and $18 for anything over three hours.
spectrumlocalnews.com
York County permits hint at changes as Carowinds teases 'major' announcement
New attractions could be on the horizon at Carowinds theme park on the North and South Carolina border, according to York County building documents. Carowinds plans to make multiple "major announcements" about the future of the park on Thursday at 10 a.m. Building permits on York County's website hint at...
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
WBTV
Cabarrus EDC: NASCAR building new facility in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR announced today that construction will begin on a brand new state-of-the-art Productions facility later this summer. The 58,000 square-foot facility will be built on the land adjacent to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina. The Cabarrus EDC says the new facility will house...
AdWeek
Gray Names New General Manager, Station Manager to Lead WBTV in Charlotte
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gray Television has named a new general manager and has created the position of station manager for WBTV, its CBS affiliate in Charlotte.
Comments / 0