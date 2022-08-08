An Indiana woman will go before the Indiana County Court today for sentencing hearings in three separate cases and a plea court hearing in a fourth. 41-year-old April Dawn Foreman of Indiana will have her scheduled hearings today in front of Judge Gina Force today. Her plea court hearing today will be for a case that dates back to March 13th of this year. State police say that Foreman invaded the home of a 34-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man by forcing her way in. Police said that she was “manifestly” under the influence of methamphetamine. She allegedly caused $550 in damage to the door. She is charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness in that case.

