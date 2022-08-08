Read full article on original website
Bedford judge dismisses cases, blames DA
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County criminal cases have been dismissed after the county’s president judge found prosecutors violated the defendants’ constitutional rights. Both are unrelated cases where police charged each defendant with sex crimes against children, and both were dismissed with prejudice – meaning prosecutors can’t refile the charges. Bedford County President Judge Travis […]
Dealer faces 30 years for trafficking through Indiana County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia drug dealer pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing drugs through Indiana County and surrounding areas, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 27, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to count one and two of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA WOMAN TO BE SENTENCED IN THREE CASES TODAY
An Indiana woman will go before the Indiana County Court today for sentencing hearings in three separate cases and a plea court hearing in a fourth. 41-year-old April Dawn Foreman of Indiana will have her scheduled hearings today in front of Judge Gina Force today. Her plea court hearing today will be for a case that dates back to March 13th of this year. State police say that Foreman invaded the home of a 34-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man by forcing her way in. Police said that she was “manifestly” under the influence of methamphetamine. She allegedly caused $550 in damage to the door. She is charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness in that case.
wccsradio.com
SHETLER TRIAL REMAINS ON SCHEDULE
Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio has ruled that the Ray Shetler Jr. case will remain on the trial list to start next Monday. The 37-year-old Shetler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest for brawling with sheriff’s deputies and state troopers who found him hiding at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward in December. Authorities had been searching for him after he skipped a probation hearing.
wccsradio.com
MAN SENTENCED TO TIME IN STATE PRISON FOR CONTRABAND POSSESSION
A man serving time in the state prison system was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance yesterday. Court documents showed 21-year-old Aaron Joseph Taylor who is currently serving time at SCI Pine Grove, was ordered to serve 42 months to nine years on controlled substance-contraband charge. Judge Gina Force ordered the sentence to run concurrently to any other sentences he is serving. He is serving 30 to 60 years for charges of third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery connected with the death of Sylvia Williams in Pottstown back in 2018.
Sigel man accused of indecent assault of young girl
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl numerous times, according to state police. Dale Neill, 74, of Sigel, is facing numerous charges of indecent assault, including felony counts of indecent assault of someone under 13. According to police, they were called […]
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
Johnstown man sentenced to life for 2017 murder
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who shot and killed a 21-year-old in Johnstown in May of 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time, shot and killed Barron Thomas Grumbling on May 1 in the West End area of Johnstown. He was […]
FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scottdale man found in North Huntingdon motel after removing ankle bracelet
A Scottdale man who was free on bail on drug and gun charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and hiding out in a North Huntingdon motel, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies tracked Donald M. Young, 46, over several days before apprehending him Friday....
Attorney: Dad of 3-month-old left in hot car in Upper St. Clair to be charged
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The father of a 3-month-old child who was left in a hot car is now facing charges.A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Khang Nguyen in connection with the death of his son, Kayden Nguyen, in Upper St. Clair in June. The warrant and the charges have not been made public, but KDKA-TV has confirmed the warrant.On a hot day in June, police and paramedics found the lifeless body of Kayden Nguyen in a child seat in the back of his father's minivan. His father told police that he had gone to work...
wccsradio.com
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Indiana Borough Police report four incidents from over the weekend. Officers say the first incident happened at 2:39 Saturday morning in the 300 block of South 4th St. after they encountered a man walking in the middle of the street. The man, identified as 28-year-old Vance Lee Sykes of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a danger to himself.
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
Blair County man accused of burglary, assault of woman
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man is in hot water after being accused of breaking into a woman’s house and assaulting her, state police out of Hollidaysburg report. According to the criminal complaint, state police were called to a home on Everett Road in Freedom Township just before 5 a.m. on Aug. […]
Police: Somerset County woman sets car on fire with ‘spell book’
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollsopple woman is behind bars after allegedly setting a car on fire using the “Wicca Book of Spells” and holding a loaded gun to her ex’s head. On July 30, 47-year-old Kristy Malzi set a 2012 red Ford Focus on fire at BK’s Klassics in Stonycreek Township, according to […]
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
Mechanics facing charges after accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Two mechanics from a well-known dealership are facing charges tonight, accused of intentionally damaging at least one customer’s car. Jacob Ciarkowski and Aaron Eager are facing summary charges for criminal mischief and unlawful activities. State police are investigating and are worried there could be more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large
One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
