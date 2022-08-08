ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

Abby O’Toole goes the distance as team captain for Gator cross country

GRAFTON – Grafton High senior Abby O’Toole is not one to focus on her own personal goals as a distance runner for the Gator cross-country and track and field teams -- quite the opposite. Her ascension to a captaincy role for the upcoming season, and her propensity to place team over self, are clearly evident in discussion as to what is to come next month when the squad kicks off its 2022 campaign.
Boston

From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
Programs with the Grafton Senior Center: Meals program

Are you free to volunteer from 10:30 a.m.-noon? Drivers are needed to drop off meals to homebound elders. You can deliver once a week or once a month. Routes and meals are picked up at the Senior Center. Mileage reimbursement is available. See Karen Kosiba, meal site manager, for a...
What's Happening in Grafton, week of Aug. 11-17

Garden Club Grants -- The Grafton Garden Club Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is offering grants up to $500 to educators in the Grafton Public School District to be used for projects and creative efforts designed to motivate the student’s interest in agriculture, forestry, botany, horticulture, landscape architecture, plant and soil sciences, and environmental sciences.
Views: Chief's Column -- another huge success for National Night Out

Normand A. Crepeau Jr., Chief of the Grafton Police Department. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the town of Grafton joined more than 16,000 communities from all 50 states and U.S. territories in celebrating National Night Out, an event promoted by the National Association of Town Watch and sponsored locally by the Grafton Police Department.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retires

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retired after a 33-year career on July 21. He began his career with the Marlborough Fire Department when he got appointed on Feb. 27, 1989. After completing the fire academy that was conducted by Fire District 14, he was assigned to Group 1 where he spent most of his career.
Blackstone Valley Tech receives state grant for new equipment

UPTON – Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School was recently awarded a $150,000 Skills Capital grant from the Baker-Polito Administration. The grant will allow the school to purchase new industry-grade equipment to advance its goals of increasing diversity among the student population and enhancing training for entry-level positions in health care and dental care.
Marlborough’s SJL Ride continues fundraising for scholarships

MARLBOROUGH – Over 250 motorcyclists endured humidity Aug. 6 to participate in the ninth Shawna Jean Larassa (SJL) Memorial Ride. Beginning and ending at the Marlborough Moose Family Center 1129, the ride is a fundraiser for the SJL Memorial Scholarship Fund. George Larassa established the fund in memory of...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
Author David McCullough dies

NEW YORK - Author David McCullough has died at the age of 89. The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian wrote books on American History and was known as the voice of PBS's "The American Experience" and Ken Burns' "Civil War" documentary. McCullough died Sunday in Hingham, Massachusetts, according to his publisher, Simon...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
Riverboat Rachel Carson Makes Test Run from Newburyport to Downtown Haverhill; Expects Final Approvals

Editor’s Note: “Win for Breakfast” host Win Damon accompanied Capt. Paul Aziz on a test run of the Rachel Carson last Thursday. Additional photographs below. The passenger riverboat, Rachel Carson, made a test run last Thursday up the Merrimack River from Newburyport to Haverhill’s public docks, taking into consideration shallow spots along the waterway made worse by drought conditions.
Small Stones Festival update: art call submission deadline Aug. 15

GRAFTON -- Calling fine art artists and photographers -- submit your artwork by Aug. 15 to the Small Stones Festival of the Arts’ Art Call. You’ll be joining the region’s finest painters, photographers, watercolorists and other two-dimensional artists in the fifth year of the juried exhibit. A...
