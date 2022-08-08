GRAFTON – Grafton High senior Abby O’Toole is not one to focus on her own personal goals as a distance runner for the Gator cross-country and track and field teams -- quite the opposite. Her ascension to a captaincy role for the upcoming season, and her propensity to place team over self, are clearly evident in discussion as to what is to come next month when the squad kicks off its 2022 campaign.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO