Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
thegraftonnews.com
Abby O’Toole goes the distance as team captain for Gator cross country
GRAFTON – Grafton High senior Abby O’Toole is not one to focus on her own personal goals as a distance runner for the Gator cross-country and track and field teams -- quite the opposite. Her ascension to a captaincy role for the upcoming season, and her propensity to place team over self, are clearly evident in discussion as to what is to come next month when the squad kicks off its 2022 campaign.
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
thegraftonnews.com
Programs with the Grafton Senior Center: Meals program
Are you free to volunteer from 10:30 a.m.-noon? Drivers are needed to drop off meals to homebound elders. You can deliver once a week or once a month. Routes and meals are picked up at the Senior Center. Mileage reimbursement is available. See Karen Kosiba, meal site manager, for a...
thegraftonnews.com
What's Happening in Grafton, week of Aug. 11-17
Garden Club Grants -- The Grafton Garden Club Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is offering grants up to $500 to educators in the Grafton Public School District to be used for projects and creative efforts designed to motivate the student’s interest in agriculture, forestry, botany, horticulture, landscape architecture, plant and soil sciences, and environmental sciences.
thegraftonnews.com
Views: Chief's Column -- another huge success for National Night Out
Normand A. Crepeau Jr., Chief of the Grafton Police Department. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the town of Grafton joined more than 16,000 communities from all 50 states and U.S. territories in celebrating National Night Out, an event promoted by the National Association of Town Watch and sponsored locally by the Grafton Police Department.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket
Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
New York-style deli to open on Highland Street is brainchild of 4 card-playing friends
WORCESTER — While their goal is to run a successful business, the five friends behind a new deli opening next month on Highland Street also want to give back to the community. And they believe the city deserves its own New York-style Jewish deli. ...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retires
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retired after a 33-year career on July 21. He began his career with the Marlborough Fire Department when he got appointed on Feb. 27, 1989. After completing the fire academy that was conducted by Fire District 14, he was assigned to Group 1 where he spent most of his career.
thegraftonnews.com
Blackstone Valley Tech receives state grant for new equipment
UPTON – Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School was recently awarded a $150,000 Skills Capital grant from the Baker-Polito Administration. The grant will allow the school to purchase new industry-grade equipment to advance its goals of increasing diversity among the student population and enhancing training for entry-level positions in health care and dental care.
Congressional candidate Seth Magaziner moves to house in 2nd District
Despite running for the 2nd Congressional District seat, Magaziner and his family have been living in the 1st District until now.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough’s SJL Ride continues fundraising for scholarships
MARLBOROUGH – Over 250 motorcyclists endured humidity Aug. 6 to participate in the ninth Shawna Jean Larassa (SJL) Memorial Ride. Beginning and ending at the Marlborough Moose Family Center 1129, the ride is a fundraiser for the SJL Memorial Scholarship Fund. George Larassa established the fund in memory of...
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
fox5ny.com
Author David McCullough dies
NEW YORK - Author David McCullough has died at the age of 89. The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian wrote books on American History and was known as the voice of PBS's "The American Experience" and Ken Burns' "Civil War" documentary. McCullough died Sunday in Hingham, Massachusetts, according to his publisher, Simon...
What Boston meteorologists are saying is ahead this week
Jason Brewer, Boston 25: ‘Are we getting used to this?’
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
Riverboat Rachel Carson Makes Test Run from Newburyport to Downtown Haverhill; Expects Final Approvals
Editor’s Note: “Win for Breakfast” host Win Damon accompanied Capt. Paul Aziz on a test run of the Rachel Carson last Thursday. Additional photographs below. The passenger riverboat, Rachel Carson, made a test run last Thursday up the Merrimack River from Newburyport to Haverhill’s public docks, taking into consideration shallow spots along the waterway made worse by drought conditions.
thegraftonnews.com
Small Stones Festival update: art call submission deadline Aug. 15
GRAFTON -- Calling fine art artists and photographers -- submit your artwork by Aug. 15 to the Small Stones Festival of the Arts’ Art Call. You’ll be joining the region’s finest painters, photographers, watercolorists and other two-dimensional artists in the fifth year of the juried exhibit. A...
