Indiana County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said.  Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June.  With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Radar speed signs placed along Route 255 in St. Marys

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in St. Marys are being reminded to follow the speed limit as radar-controlled speed signs were placed along Route 255 in the city. The display boards face northbound traffic between Fernwood Road and Taft Road and will post the speeds of oncoming vehicles in a lighted section of the […]
SAINT MARYS, PA
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania American Water Helps Plant Nearly 2,000 Trees in Recognition of Customers’ Switch to Paperless Billing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Following a highly successful monthlong paperless billing customer enrollment campaign, Pennsylvania American Water today donated $19,470 to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership. This spring, the company committed to donating $10 for every customer who switched from paper to electronic bills during the month of April, enough to underwrite the cost of planting one tree, including the tree itself and a reusable stake and shelter. The campaign led to 1,947 customer conversions to paperless billing, which will result in an equivalent number of trees bring planted across Pennsylvania thanks to Chesapeake Bay Foundation and its network of partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005998/en/ Pennsylvania American Water President, Mike Doran, (left) presents Chesapeake Bay Foundation Executive Director for Pennsylvania, Bill Chain, with a check for $19,470 following a monthlong paperless billing enrollment campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost

HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

ALLEN N. KIRKLAND, 69

Allen N. Kirkland, 69 of Home, PA., passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at UPMC Passavant, Pittsburgh, PA. He was the son of Norman and Olive (Knoll) Kirkland, born May 6, 1953 in Indiana, PA. Allen enjoyed woodworking, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his...
HOME, PA
wccsradio.com

WHITE TOWNSHIP PIPE PROJECT DELAYED

A construction project scheduled for today in the area of Indian Springs Road has been postponed 24 hours. The project in question is the replacement of a collapsed sanitary sewer pipeline on the North side of Indian Springs Road between Timbersprings Drive and Rustic Lodge Road. According to a news release from White Township, the project is being delayed due to projected bad weather for today. When the project starts at 7:00 AM tomorrow morning, crews will control traffic on the Eastbound lane until the early evening hours. The road itself will not be closed.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland municipal authority moves forward with water, sewer upgrades

More than $2 million in upgrades, including water line replacements in Murrysville, were approved Wednesday by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. The authority will spend more than $1.3 million to replace a water line on Murry Highlands Circle and McWilliams Road that serves about 50 customers. Officials said the new pipeline will replace cast iron water lines.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition

Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

NO ONE HURT IN CRASH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT

No injuries were reported late last night in a vehicle crash in Marion Center. Indiana County 911 reported the crash happened at 11:02 PM on Main Street in Marion Center Borough. Marion Center firefighters were called out at the time along with state police. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, fire officials said that the crash was at the intersection of Water Street and Route 403 North. Two vehicles were blocking the roadway at the time.
MARION CENTER, PA

Community Policy