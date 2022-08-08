Read full article on original website
Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said. Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June. With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Sheetz in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A winning lottery ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a Sheetz store in Bedford County. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the $1,410,000 jackpot after a drawing on Tuesday, Aug, 9. A Match 6 ticket that was sold at the store along Lincoln Highway in Bedford matched all six winning […]
$206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at Sheetz in New Stanton, Pennsylvania
NEW STANTON, PA — Officials from the Pennsylvania Lottery held a special event yesterday at the Sheetz, 205 North Center Avenue, New Stanton, which sold the $206.9 million Powerball® jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday, August 3 drawing. The store receives a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
Radar speed signs placed along Route 255 in St. Marys
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in St. Marys are being reminded to follow the speed limit as radar-controlled speed signs were placed along Route 255 in the city. The display boards face northbound traffic between Fernwood Road and Taft Road and will post the speeds of oncoming vehicles in a lighted section of the […]
Pennsylvania American Water Helps Plant Nearly 2,000 Trees in Recognition of Customers’ Switch to Paperless Billing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Following a highly successful monthlong paperless billing customer enrollment campaign, Pennsylvania American Water today donated $19,470 to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership. This spring, the company committed to donating $10 for every customer who switched from paper to electronic bills during the month of April, enough to underwrite the cost of planting one tree, including the tree itself and a reusable stake and shelter. The campaign led to 1,947 customer conversions to paperless billing, which will result in an equivalent number of trees bring planted across Pennsylvania thanks to Chesapeake Bay Foundation and its network of partners. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005998/en/ Pennsylvania American Water President, Mike Doran, (left) presents Chesapeake Bay Foundation Executive Director for Pennsylvania, Bill Chain, with a check for $19,470 following a monthlong paperless billing enrollment campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)
therecord-online.com
Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost
HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured After Driving at a High Rate of Speed and Rear-Ending A Vehicle On I-79 In Cranberry
(Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Interstate 79 Southbound at mile marker 79.6 at 10:55 PM on Friday night, August 5, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 26-year-old...
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
wccsradio.com
ALLEN N. KIRKLAND, 69
Allen N. Kirkland, 69 of Home, PA., passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at UPMC Passavant, Pittsburgh, PA. He was the son of Norman and Olive (Knoll) Kirkland, born May 6, 1953 in Indiana, PA. Allen enjoyed woodworking, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his...
wccsradio.com
WHITE TOWNSHIP PIPE PROJECT DELAYED
A construction project scheduled for today in the area of Indian Springs Road has been postponed 24 hours. The project in question is the replacement of a collapsed sanitary sewer pipeline on the North side of Indian Springs Road between Timbersprings Drive and Rustic Lodge Road. According to a news release from White Township, the project is being delayed due to projected bad weather for today. When the project starts at 7:00 AM tomorrow morning, crews will control traffic on the Eastbound lane until the early evening hours. The road itself will not be closed.
Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania is serious business
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. One of the bright spots of the COVID-19 pandemic is that more Pennsylvanians...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland municipal authority moves forward with water, sewer upgrades
More than $2 million in upgrades, including water line replacements in Murrysville, were approved Wednesday by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. The authority will spend more than $1.3 million to replace a water line on Murry Highlands Circle and McWilliams Road that serves about 50 customers. Officials said the new pipeline will replace cast iron water lines.
Western Pennsylvania shelters will adopt out 21 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility
Five animal shelters in western Pennsylvania are rehoming 21 of the up to 4,000 beagles that suffered abuse at a pharmaceutical research site in Virginia, local animal rescue leaders said Tuesday. The company Envigo bred and sold beagles for research at its facility in Cumberland, Virginia. This spring, the U.S....
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PA SRCC: Pennsylvanians Can’t Afford Tax Increases During High Inflation
HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee (PA SRCC) released the following statements on recent footage of Democrat State Senator Lindsey Williams dodging simple questions about President Joe Biden’s tax hikes:. “Senator Williams is standing in lockstep with President Biden and the Democrat Party’s failed agenda,”...
cranberryeagle.com
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
wccsradio.com
NO ONE HURT IN CRASH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
No injuries were reported late last night in a vehicle crash in Marion Center. Indiana County 911 reported the crash happened at 11:02 PM on Main Street in Marion Center Borough. Marion Center firefighters were called out at the time along with state police. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, fire officials said that the crash was at the intersection of Water Street and Route 403 North. Two vehicles were blocking the roadway at the time.
