Police in Washington arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, rammed a sergeant's patrol car and led officers on a chase. Early Saturday morning in Kent an officer noticed a truck loaded with pallets that was previously stolen in Tacoma. The officer recalled that the truck's driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop earlier in the day. The officer tried pulling the suspect over, but due to restrictions on pursuits, the officer was unable to do so.

KENT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO