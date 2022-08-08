Read full article on original website
Report of shots fired in Chiloquin, turns into a Homicide
On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Av in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival deputies discovered two victims, one with minor injuries who was transported to SkyLakes Medical Center by Chiloquin Fire & Rescue ambulance. The second victim, Tyler Bates, 33 of Chiloquin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officer involved shooting in Klamath Falls
Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a knife at the White House Apartments. located at224 South Broad Street, at approximately 8:35 pm on August 4,2022. According to the report, one person was injured and the involved parties were separated. Upon arrival. uniformed officers attempted...
Washington police arrest man with 31 prior convictions for ramming patrol car with stolen vehicle
Police in Washington arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, rammed a sergeant's patrol car and led officers on a chase. Early Saturday morning in Kent an officer noticed a truck loaded with pallets that was previously stolen in Tacoma. The officer recalled that the truck's driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop earlier in the day. The officer tried pulling the suspect over, but due to restrictions on pursuits, the officer was unable to do so.
