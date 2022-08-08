Read full article on original website
Related
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Housing is so tight in Vermont that some job applicants are turning down employment offers because they cannot find a place to live. Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their […] Read More The post People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Health, education officials offer new COVID guidance for Vt. schools
Agency of Education provides COVID recommendations. Agency of Education provides COVID recommendations.
WCAX
Emerge Vermont women win big in primary
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont women running for political office are winning their races than ever before. Emerge Vermont reports 44 of the organization’s 48 alums on the democratic primary ballot secured the party nomination. That 92% victory rate includes candidates for governor, secretary of state, U.S. congress, and attorney general.
WCAX
Agency of Education puts out COVID recommendations
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As families prepare for the Fall,. the Vermont Agency of Education and Health Department -- have issued recommendations to districts about how to manage COVID-19 cases. Officials emphasize the importance of using clinical judgment when deciding if symptomatic students or staff can attend class. As long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NH campground closed for 2 weeks due to increased bear activity
LINCOLN, N.H. — Hold off on those vacation plans, wildlife officials announced on Wednesday that a popular New Hampshire campground will be closing for at least two weeks due to an increase in bear activity. The Hancock Campground, which is located along the Kancamagus Highway, will be temporarily closed...
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VTDigger
Building the future health workforce in Vermont
Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday
A number of lively races are expected in November as candidates vie to replace outgoing legislators. Read the story on VTDigger here: Here’s who won competitive primaries for the Vermont House on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday, all of Burlington’s beaches were open. But, it’s no secret that cyanobacteria has hampered multiple beach days this summer. For some Burlingtonians, the summer routine includes checking to see what beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria blooms or blue-green algae. “We do keep...
Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election
Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
WNYT
Actor who plays ‘The Flash’ making new headlines in Vermont after arrest
Ezra Miller, who plays “The Flash,” was charged Monday for allegedly burglarizing a home on County Road and leaving with multiple bottles of alcohol. These charges add to Miller’s rap sheet. The actor was previously arrested for assault in Hawaii. However, Miller is making headlines in Vermont...
WCAX
Copeland Hanzas claims win in Dem contest for secretary of state
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sarah Copeland Hanzas Wednesday claimed victory in the Democratic primary for Vermont secretary of state, edging out Chris Winters. Unofficial results show Copeland Hanzas winning by a margin of 1,812 votes. “I’m so deeply honored and humbled to have received the Democratic nomination for the office...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermontbiz.com
August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
Mobile Vet Clinic Cares for Pets of Low-Income Vermonters
Deb Glottmann, president of the Mitzvah Fund, met with a veteran recently to talk about his canine's dental care. She saw right away that man and dog had a "palpable" connection. “When I said the dog might have to spend the night, he went white," she said. Glottmann's nonprofit organization...
lpgasmagazine.com
Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane
When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont
Vermont State Police reported Monday afternoon that authorities located Miller late Sunday night and issued them a citation on the felony charge stemming from a reported burglary that took place in May in Stamford. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont.
WCAX
Madden considering declining GOP nomination for US House
The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time to get established in D.C. With turnover in Vermont's U.S. House and Senate seats, new candidates will have to spend years becoming established in Washington. David Zuckerman and Joe Benning win party nominees for the Lieutenant Governor. Updated: 4...
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After clouds to start the day, it turned out to be a fantastic evening out there! Expect a partly cloudy night with a chance for patchy fog development in fog-prone areas. Thursday starts out with partial sunshine, but a cold front will approach from the northwest and bring the chance for scattered shower and storm activity through the day.
VTDigger
Vermont housing affecting out-of-state job-seekers
It appears that the housing shortage in the state is causing many employers to lose top prospects. I think the state should offer those of us who want OUT of here the $10,000 per person it was offering people to relocate here. I have lived here most of my 53 years and despise this state.
What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election
Competitive races include Vermont’s first open congressional seat in 16 years, three open statewide offices and a range of legislative contests. Read the story on VTDigger here: What you need to know for Vermont’s 2022 primary election.
Comments / 0