Vermont State

WCAX

Emerge Vermont women win big in primary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont women running for political office are winning their races than ever before. Emerge Vermont reports 44 of the organization’s 48 alums on the democratic primary ballot secured the party nomination. That 92% victory rate includes candidates for governor, secretary of state, U.S. congress, and attorney general.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Agency of Education puts out COVID recommendations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As families prepare for the Fall,. the Vermont Agency of Education and Health Department -- have issued recommendations to districts about how to manage COVID-19 cases. Officials emphasize the importance of using clinical judgment when deciding if symptomatic students or staff can attend class. As long...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Building the future health workforce in Vermont

Forty high school students from southern Vermont spent three full days; 20 June 29-July 1, and another 20 August 3-5, immersed in job shadows, team activities, clinical skill-building, and mentoring at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. They participated in Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program to gain a deeper, richer understanding about health careers available to them in Vermont.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election

Voters will determine nominees for the state’s next member of Congress, alongside several competitive statewide and legislative races. “If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” said one Essex Junction resident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermonters head to the polls in a historic primary election.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Copeland Hanzas claims win in Dem contest for secretary of state

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sarah Copeland Hanzas Wednesday claimed victory in the Democratic primary for Vermont secretary of state, edging out Chris Winters. Unofficial results show Copeland Hanzas winning by a margin of 1,812 votes. “I’m so deeply honored and humbled to have received the Democratic nomination for the office...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

August is Agritourism Month in Vermont!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Vermont is opening up its working farms and businesses to visitors this summer. This comes as Governor Phil Scott declares August as Agritourism Month in Vermont(link is external). The combination of these two industries is important to Vermont’s working landscape and the state’s economy.
VERMONT STATE
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Madden considering declining GOP nomination for US House

The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time to get established in D.C. With turnover in Vermont's U.S. House and Senate seats, new candidates will have to spend years becoming established in Washington. David Zuckerman and Joe Benning win party nominees for the Lieutenant Governor. Updated: 4...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After clouds to start the day, it turned out to be a fantastic evening out there! Expect a partly cloudy night with a chance for patchy fog development in fog-prone areas. Thursday starts out with partial sunshine, but a cold front will approach from the northwest and bring the chance for scattered shower and storm activity through the day.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont housing affecting out-of-state job-seekers

It appears that the housing shortage in the state is causing many employers to lose top prospects. I think the state should offer those of us who want OUT of here the $10,000 per person it was offering people to relocate here. I have lived here most of my 53 years and despise this state.

