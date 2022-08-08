Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7th. Her vehicle was located abandoned out Cow Creek Road the next day. O’Dell said it is believed that Smith could be in the company of her 15-year old cousin, Charlize Gibson, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.
Douglas County deputies searching for missing woman and her cousin
Property Watch in North Bend, Aug. 10
City of North Bend release – Property Watch is a program that the North Bend Police Department started in 2022 and is designed to assist owners of commercial properties, businesses, and apartment complexes curb unwanted activity that occurs after business hours or when the owner (or manager) cannot be contacted. Without authority granted by the person responsible for the property/business, the police are often not able to take action on non-criminal issues that occur on private property. Some examples would be non-residents/customers hanging out on property, skateboarding, non-customer vehicles in the parking lot, etc. The Property Watch Program allows the person responsible for the property to partner with the police and authorize the police to act in their behalf when they are not there. This program is based in similar successful programs used by Astoria Police, Beaverton Police, Pendleton Police, Salem Police and Coos Bay Police. The legal foundation is a signed agreement that provides the authority for police to contact people that are on private property (that are members of the Property Watch) and ask them to leave the property. The goal is to have the police legally able to assist in helping keep your property safe when you are not there. There is no cost to you to be part of the program, it is renewed yearly and you can withdraw from the program at any time. Applications are available on the city website at https://bit.ly/3JM1kCk.
North Bend police dog finds burglary suspect in storage unit
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man who allegedly broke through drywall and hid in a storage unit attic was apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit Wednesday morning, the Coos County Sheriff's Office said.
Medford Police searching for stolen trailer
MEDFORD — Medford Police are asking for the public's help to find a cargo trailer that was stolen and may have been sold. On July 29 at 3:00 pm, the 28-foot TNT brand cargo trailer that was stolen from the lot of Pressure Point Roofing, located at 5235 Rainbow Drive (near the intersection of Table Rock Road and East Vilas Road).
Josephine County warrants get 39,000 plants: might get properties
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- 13 Josephine County illegal marijuana warrants cost some growers more than 39,000 plants. It also could cost owners their properties. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says it served warrants this week that brought arrests and citations for civil code violations. Those violations also could cause property forfeiture.
MAN JAILED FOR TRESPASS AFTER TUESDAY FIRES
A Roseburg man was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, following fires east of Gaddis Park Tuesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said the 40-year old was contacted as he walked away from the two fires along the railroad tracks east of the 800 block of Northwest Highland Avenue at about 6:00 a.m. The suspect denied any involvement in starting the fires but was on the railroad tracks near them. He also had a warrant for his arrest.
RPD WITH TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Through September, the Roseburg Police Department has extra patrols working traffic enforcement, with a specific focus on safety belt use, distracted driving and speeding. Sergeant Daniel Allen said in 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts. Allen said seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save a life in a crash.
Suspect still at large after multi-agency search
NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
DISTRICT IDENTIFIES ACCIDENT VICTIM, MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP STARTED
Officials with the Elkton School District have identified the victim in a single-vehicle accident Monday, as a student. Superintendent Andy Boe released a statement on the district website that said, “It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rachael Moss”. Boe said, “Rachael was a member of the EHS class of 2023. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones as they deal with this loss”.
Law enforcement raids Josephine County unlicensed grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 8, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement conducted raids at two unlicensed cannabis grows, one at the 200 block of College Drive and the other in the 1200 block of Pickett Creek Road.
Death Investigation Lane Co., Aug. 8
Update: The victim in this case has been identified as 49 year old Justin Wayne Gardner of Creswell. Original release – Friday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
'We owe a big thanks to our firefighters for their prompt and efficient response'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local Forest Service firefighting resources were well prepared for the late July 2022 lightning event, thanks to quick action from fire management leadership across the U.S. Forest Service, officials with the agency said.
Douglas Co. Fair, Aug. 10
The Douglas County Fair opens Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 10-13, at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds, just off of I-5, south of Roseburg.
Restaurant Burglary Suspect Caught, Aug. 8
CCSO release (from K9 Cena) – Burglary Suspect in Custody after an awesome interagency team effort. I got called to assist the North Bend Police Department – Oregon Friday after a reported Burglary in progress to the Lucky Starr Restaurant located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 101 and Newmark Avenue. I (Cena💝) assisted NBPD and members from the Coos Bay Police Department with clearing the main floor, kitchen, and storage areas of the restaurant. During this time Officers heard noise coming from above us in the fryer vent. The suspect was subsequently located inside the fryer vent ductwork and had to be removed from the roof of the restaurant. I even got allowed to be on the roof with my teammates in the event the suspect wanted to take off on foot after he was removed from the duct work. This guy was pretty ”slippery” but thanks to an awesome job by the North Bend Police, Coos Bay Police, Coquille Tribal Police, and Oregon State Police he is now in custody! Big thanks to North Bend Professional Firefighters and North Coos 911 Center for assisting and keeping everyone safe. A fine example of your local law enforcement working together for a common goal.(Keeping Coos County Safe). Entry on the NBPD log for Aug. 5, 9:20 a.m., 3480 Tremont Ave., “burglary of restaurant,” 47-year old Justin Teague Britton charged with Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I & Possession of Burglary Tools, “transported to CCJ.”
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN AFTER ALLEGED TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a woman after alleged trespass incidents on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of West Oriole Drive, West Kildeer Street and West Broccoli Street for a report that 30-year old Marlene Hickey was trespassing on numerous properties. She allegedly entered a garage on Oriole, attempted to enter a residence on Kildeer, and was on the front porch looking through a window on Broccoli.
Picking up the pieces; property owner speaks out after homes burn down
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The closest fire hydrant was about a half a mile away from the massive house fire on August 7 in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield. The fire destroyed two homes and additional structures.
