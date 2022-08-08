Read full article on original website
kezi.com
North Bend police dog finds burglary suspect in storage unit
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man who allegedly broke through drywall and hid in a storage unit attic was apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit Wednesday morning, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. The CCSO says deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at a...
oregontoday.net
Property Watch in North Bend, Aug. 10
City of North Bend release – Property Watch is a program that the North Bend Police Department started in 2022 and is designed to assist owners of commercial properties, businesses, and apartment complexes curb unwanted activity that occurs after business hours or when the owner (or manager) cannot be contacted. Without authority granted by the person responsible for the property/business, the police are often not able to take action on non-criminal issues that occur on private property. Some examples would be non-residents/customers hanging out on property, skateboarding, non-customer vehicles in the parking lot, etc. The Property Watch Program allows the person responsible for the property to partner with the police and authorize the police to act in their behalf when they are not there. This program is based in similar successful programs used by Astoria Police, Beaverton Police, Pendleton Police, Salem Police and Coos Bay Police. The legal foundation is a signed agreement that provides the authority for police to contact people that are on private property (that are members of the Property Watch) and ask them to leave the property. The goal is to have the police legally able to assist in helping keep your property safe when you are not there. There is no cost to you to be part of the program, it is renewed yearly and you can withdraw from the program at any time. Applications are available on the city website at https://bit.ly/3JM1kCk.
kezi.com
Suspect still at large after multi-agency search
NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged criminal mischief incident early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:05 a.m. officers responded to a caller who said the suspect was causing a disturbance in the alleyway between Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Lane Avenue. Upon arrival, an officer contacted the 32-year old in the 700 block of Southeast Pine Street.
kqennewsradio.com
MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7th. Her vehicle was located abandoned out Cow Creek Road the next day. O’Dell said it is believed that Smith could be in the company of her 15-year old cousin, Charlize Gibson, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR TRESPASS AFTER TUESDAY FIRES
A Roseburg man was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, following fires east of Gaddis Park Tuesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said the 40-year old was contacted as he walked away from the two fires along the railroad tracks east of the 800 block of Northwest Highland Avenue at about 6:00 a.m. The suspect denied any involvement in starting the fires but was on the railroad tracks near them. He also had a warrant for his arrest.
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies searching for missing woman and her cousin
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Delmagene Elvira Smith, 20, also known as “Dallas.”. The DCSO says Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening of August 7. Officials say her vehicle was found abandoned on Cow Creek Road on August 8. Deputies add that Smith could be with her cousin, Charlize Gibson, 15, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case with the Roseburg Police Department.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER REPORTED ASSAULT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after a reported assault incident early Saturday. An RPD report said shortly after 12:00 a.m. the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation that started at the duck pond and ended up in the parking lot of Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 26-year old allegedly swung a machete at the victim which severed a finger, before running from the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY RESISTING ARREST
A suspect was jailed for allegedly resisting arrest by Roseburg Police early Sunday. An RPD report said at 1:50 a.m. the 33-year old was contacted regarding trespass at a business in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. When contacted by officers, the suspect allegedly pulled his hood over his head and tried to walk away. After being told multiple times to stop, officers had to use physical force to prevent the man from leaving the area.
kezi.com
Teenage girl dead after car crash, OSP says
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Oregon State Police say a 17-year-old girl is dead after her car wrecked on Highway 138 West on Monday. According to OSP, they responded to the scene of the crash at about 2:30 p.m. on August 8. They say an investigation revealed a 17-year-old girl from Oakland was driving eastbound on Highway 138 West. OSP said when she unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate a curve near milepost 17, her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Emergency personnel pronounced the girl deceased at the scene.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 8
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A single vehicle crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park resulted in the death of a Roseburg man Thursday evening. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000-block of Rock Creek Road. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service. Deputies determined 81-year-old Leonard Lemings of Roseburg had been traveling south on Rock Creek Road in his 1999 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle struck the end of a bridge and rolled. Lemings was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and is investigating the death. Next of kin has been notified. Anyone who witnessed Lemings driving immediately prior the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-3253.
kqennewsradio.com
RPD WITH TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Through September, the Roseburg Police Department has extra patrols working traffic enforcement, with a specific focus on safety belt use, distracted driving and speeding. Sergeant Daniel Allen said in 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts. Allen said seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save a life in a crash.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. 42-year old Joshua Wood allegedly threw a bicycle into the street, in the 2800 block of West Sanders Avenue. Wood also reportedly knocked over a trash can, and broke a chair and a large ashtray in the victim’s front yard. The suspect did not live at the victim’s house, but was known to the victim. Several neighbors witnessed the suspect’s behavior.
kptv.com
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died Monday following a crash on Highway 138W in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near milepost 17A. OSP said an investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
kqennewsradio.com
DISTRICT IDENTIFIES ACCIDENT VICTIM, MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP STARTED
Officials with the Elkton School District have identified the victim in a single-vehicle accident Monday, as a student. Superintendent Andy Boe released a statement on the district website that said, “It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rachael Moss”. Boe said, “Rachael was a member of the EHS class of 2023. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones as they deal with this loss”.
nbc16.com
'We owe a big thanks to our firefighters for their prompt and efficient response'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local Forest Service firefighting resources were well prepared for the late July 2022 lightning event, thanks to quick action from fire management leadership across the U.S. Forest Service, officials with the agency said. The hot and dry weather combined with a lightning prediction by the National...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ROBBERY INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after a robbery incident at Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a physical fight in the store. 61-year old Larry Linderman was held down by an employee after he allegedly stole merchandise, tried to hit a customer, broke a wine bottle, got in an employee’s face and hit another employee when he tried to detain him. The report said Linderman committed numerous new crimes, which was also a violation of his parole.
kqennewsradio.com
CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED AFTER FOOT PURSUIT IN CREEK
A Canyonville man was jailed after a foot pursuit in a creek Thursday afternoon. A report from the Myrtle Creek Police said at 4:00 p.m. the 30-year old was arrested after he attempted to elude an officer while on a bike and then tried to run into a creek. The officer was able to take the suspect into custody after a short time.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. Fair, Aug. 10
The Douglas County Fair opens Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 10-13, at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds, just off of I-5, south of Roseburg.
