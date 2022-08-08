Black drivers are nearly 3 times more likely than white drivers to get stopped by law enforcement in Douglas County, study confirms

Two Lawrence men were killed in shootings in the early hours of Sunday, July 31. Although many details are still unclear, here’s the information we have so far. Shelby Len McCoy, just a couple weeks away from his 53rd birthday, was shot at a home in the 1100 block of Tennessee Street. First responders rushed him to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, but he did not survive.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO