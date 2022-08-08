Black drivers are nearly 3 times more likely than white drivers to get stopped by law enforcement in Douglas County, study confirms

Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Lawrence police chief says one officer who engaged in biased policing is no longer employed, details other efforts to address bias
As city leaders heard about a study of racial disparities in traffic stops in Douglas County, the Lawrence police chief said that one officer who “was engaged in bias-based policing” was no longer employed by the department. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission received...
KMBC.com
Court document confirms investigation into misuse of Unified Government credit cards
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — A new court document has confirmed an investigation into the misuse of county credit cards issued for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County. The new revelation comes after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant last Wednesday at the Unified Government. The agency did not, however, reveal any contents of the search warrant.
lawrencekstimes.com
Judge seals document with details of Lawrence double shooting; here’s what we know
Two Lawrence men were killed in shootings in the early hours of Sunday, July 31. Although many details are still unclear, here’s the information we have so far. Shelby Len McCoy, just a couple weeks away from his 53rd birthday, was shot at a home in the 1100 block of Tennessee Street. First responders rushed him to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, but he did not survive.
‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’
A reportedly since-fired Jackson County, Missouri public defender has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Tuesday. Juliane L. Colby, 44, of Shawnee,...
Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer
A Kansan without credentials as a physician or pathologist was ordered to pay $764,000 in restitution and penalties for illegally providing autopsy services. The post Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Two arrested after K9 finds methamphetamine during expired tags stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were booked into jail Wednesday morning, August 10, when a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop for expired registration and discovered methamphetamine. Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports indicate that a K9 unit pulled over a 2002 gold Ford Ranger in the 1600 block of...
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
Alleged misuse of Unified Government credit cards under investigation
New court documents from the district court for Douglas County, Kansas, confirmed the nature of the investigation.
KCTV 5
KCK family wrongfully detained by police
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, family is terrified after police surrounded their home, mistaking them as suspects in a homicide investigation. Oriana Arceneaux says she was picking up some food from Mad Jack’s Fresh Fish in KCK on Monday evening. As she was leaving, she noticed police cars around the area but she continued driving to her home. When she arrived home, she and her family all began to eat.
Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
KCTV 5
Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
WIBW
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
Death at Lansing Correctional Facility likely a homicide, department of corrections says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An investigation is underway after a Lansing Correctional Facility resident died. Lansing Correctional Facility confirmed over the weekend that Fred Patterson III, 56, died on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the facility. The facility is calling the death a homicide pending the results of an independent autopsy. The Kansas Department of Corrections and […]
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison
A Shawnee attorney was sentenced for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate in Cameron, Missouri, with whom she had a romantic relationship.
Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission appoints 5 community members to new police oversight work group
The Lawrence City Commission on Tuesday approved five community members to serve on the new Community-Police Oversight Work Group. The group is part of an ongoing effort to revamp the city’s Community Police Review Board. Among its tasks, the work group will examine processes and revise how complaints against Lawrence police officers are handled and reviewed.
KWCH.com
Kansas man banned from continuing autopsy business due to ‘unlawful services’
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a statement released Monday morning, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that a Kansas man has been banned from continuing his autopsy business in Kansas. Shawn Parcells, who has resided in both Leawood and Topeka, has been ordered to pay over $250,000 in restitution related...
KCTV 5
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
