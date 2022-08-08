Read full article on original website
Joint Meeting Regional Forest Practices Committees, Aug. 10
ODF release – SALEM, Ore. – The Northwest, Southwest, and Eastern Oregon Regional Forest Practice Committees will hold a joint meeting starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The public meeting will be a hybrid meeting held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. To join virtually, please use the Zoom video conference information found on the agenda. To provide public comment, please email forestresources.committees@odf.oregon.gov. Topics to be covered through staff presentations include: Forest Practices Act draft administrative rules based on the Private Forests Accord Report. The public to attend may attend online via Zoom. Public comments will be accepted near the start of the meeting. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 72 hours before the meeting by emailing forestresources.committees@odf.oregon.gov. Regional Forest Practices Committees are panels of citizens – mandated under Oregon law – that advise the Oregon Board of Forestry on current forestry issues and forest management approaches. In 1971, the legislature enacted Oregon’s Forest Practices Act which includes three Regional Forest Practices Committees, serving the Eastern, Northwest and Southwest regions of the state. Under Oregon law, a majority of the committees’ members must be private forest landowners and logging or forest operations companies. Oregon’s forests are among the state’s most valued resources, providing a balanced mix of environmental, economic and social benefits. View more information on the RFPC webpage.
Kelp Wanted – Keynote on Opportunities for Ocean-Based Ecotourism in Oregon, Aug. 10
OCVA release – Kelp forests provide critical habitat for marine life, sequester carbon, and are deeply connected to Oregon’s coastal communities, especially those relying on tourism. Economic opportunities abound for outdoor recreation, urchin ranching, ecotours and culinary creativity here on the Oregon Coast. To bring this subject to life, the Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) is hosting Dr. Sara Hamilton at their annual People’s Coast Summit on Oct 11th and 12th in Yachats, Oregon. OCVA brings big-picture topics, like ‘kelp forests and eco-based tourism opportunities’, to provide inspiration to coastal tourism stakeholders at this annual gathering. Additionally, the conference provides helpful workshops like harnessing your social media, increasing beach mobility, and workforce resilience efforts so that attendees leave with lessons they can apply immediately. This laid-back and fun conference also provides delicious local meals and ample time for networking with coastal colleagues. Register now for this one-of-a kind coastal tourism conference to gain new skills, contacts and a better understanding of the Oregon Coast tourism industry. Registration is limited to ensure quality workshop experiences, better connections with speakers and fellow attendees and unique meeting locations. Don’t wait, get your ticket now. Learn more about Dr. Hamilton’s keynote and get your tickets (available for online and in person attendees) at https://coast-summit-2022.heysummit.com .
Committee for Family Forestlands, Aug. 10
SALEM, Ore. — The Committee for Family Forestlands will meet Wednesday, Aug. 10 from noon to 4:30 p.m. The public meeting will be a hybrid meeting held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. To join virtually, please use the Zoom video conference information found on the agenda. To provide public comment, please email forestresources.committees@odf.oregon.gov. The committee’s agenda includes: Fire protection update; Forest Practices Act draft administrative rules based on the Private Forests Accord Report; The meeting is open to the public to attend in-person or online via Zoom. Public comments will be accepted near the start of the meeting. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 72 hours before the meeting by emailing forestresources.committees@odf.oregon.gov. The 13-member committee researches policies that affect family forests, natural resources and forestry benefits. Based on its findings, the committee recommends actions to the Oregon Board of Forestry and the State Forester. View more information on the CFF webpage.
Death Investigation Lane Co., Aug. 8
Update: The victim in this case has been identified as 49 year old Justin Wayne Gardner of Creswell. Original release – Friday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
