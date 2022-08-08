ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: 'Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'

Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
Boxing Scene

Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk

Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept "kicking ass" after fighting him: "I've always found this interesting"

Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
The US Sun

Anthony Joshua told what he must do to beat Oleksandr Usyk in rematch with Brit needing to 'be a bit of a bully'

ANTHONY JOSHUA must be a 'bully' if he wants to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a dramatic rematch later this month, according to Carl Frampton. Joshua, 32, and Usyk, 35, will take to the ring on August 20 for their highly anticipated rematch less than one year after the Ukrainian defeated the Brit to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF championship belts.
ComicBook

Current WWE Champion Approached to Fight Mike Tyson

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.
BoxingNews24.com

Haney not interested in waiting for Lomachenko to take tune-up

By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says not interested in waiting around for Vasyl Lomachenko to take a tune-up fight in October. Lomachenko will return from the warzone in his country, and he hasn’t fought since his victory over Richard Commey last December. That fight was one...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez training for Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy

By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez posted footage of his training camp on Monday in preparing for his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. What we see from the workout is Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is putting effort into his combination punching and mobility. These were two areas that his last opponent, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitriy Bivol, took advantage of on May 7th.
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going

JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
Boxing Scene

Cody Crowley: I Would Love To Fight Stanionis; Don't See Anything There I Can't Handle

Cody Crowley expects to return to the ring sometime in November. The Canadian southpaw’s opponent hasn’t been chosen, but Crowley considers Eimantas Stanionis a realistic target. The 147-pound contender immediately identified the unbeaten WBA world welterweight champion as his preferred opponent during a recent appearance on “The PBC Podcast.”
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. Finalized - October 8 in London, DAZN

One of the best rivalries in modern British boxing history has officially entered the next generation. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for a showdown between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. The long-discussed grudge match is now set to headline an October 8 DAZN Pay-Per-View from The O2 in London.
Boxing Scene

Joseph Diaz vs. William Zepeda Officially Announced For November 5

Out to prove they are worthy of fighting for a world championship fight in the near future, South El Monte’s Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) will face Mexico’s undefeated rising star, William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico in a dangerous, 12-round lightweight main event that will be broadcast live worldwide exclusively on DAZN on Saturday, November 5.
SOUTH EL MONTE, CA
Boxing Scene

Ryad Merhy May Move Up in Weight, Fight With Makabu is Now Off

WBA cruiserweight king Ryad Merhy (30-1) could be heading up to higher ground. The boxer revealed on social media that he is contemplating a move to bridgerweight due to problems making the division's weight limit of 200-pounds. The World Boxing Council (WBC) formed the bridgerweight class, which its between cruiser...
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez says he'll put Ryan Garcia "to sleep"

By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez warns Ryan Garcia that he’ll “put him to sleep” if the two fight later this year. Assuming Teofimo isn’t permanently scarred from his loss to George Kambosos Jr last November, he’ll have an excellent chance of beating Ryan Garcia. Teofimo...
LAS VEGAS, NV

