Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO