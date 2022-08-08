Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
UFC・
SkySports
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Former champ Callum Smith returns after frightening knockout win
The last time Callum Smith fought on an Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard he could not celebrate his victory. He iced Lenin Castillo with a single shot of such frightening power that it was chilling to see. Castillo was treated by paramedics at once and stretchered out of the ring.
RELATED PEOPLE
Anthony Joshua told what he must do to beat Oleksandr Usyk in rematch with Brit needing to ‘be a bit of a bully’
ANTHONY JOSHUA must be a 'bully' if he wants to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a dramatic rematch later this month, according to Carl Frampton. Joshua, 32, and Usyk, 35, will take to the ring on August 20 for their highly anticipated rematch less than one year after the Ukrainian defeated the Brit to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF championship belts.
ComicBook
Current WWE Champion Approached to Fight Mike Tyson
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Haney not interested in waiting for Lomachenko to take tune-up
By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says not interested in waiting around for Vasyl Lomachenko to take a tune-up fight in October. Lomachenko will return from the warzone in his country, and he hasn’t fought since his victory over Richard Commey last December. That fight was one...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Tank's Side Is Playing Games, We're Moving On – I’m Going To Teofimo Lopez's Fight
On Friday afternoon, Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya offered a positive update around negotiations for a potential fight pitting budding contender Ryan Garcia against knockout artist Gervonta Davis. De La Hoya said they were talking with Tank’s team and that the development was a great start, adding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyson Fury Explains Decision to End Retirement From Boxing
The heavyweight champion has his sights set on another trilogy.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez training for Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy
By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez posted footage of his training camp on Monday in preparing for his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. What we see from the workout is Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is putting effort into his combination punching and mobility. These were two areas that his last opponent, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitriy Bivol, took advantage of on May 7th.
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: The return of 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury shakes up Top 10
When WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury repeatedly insisted before and in the days after his April 23 KO of Dillian Whyte that he was retired for good, it seemed unlikely he was serious but he was adamant. So he was removed from the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound rankings. But on Tuesday,...
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going
JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Cody Crowley: I Would Love To Fight Stanionis; Don't See Anything There I Can't Handle
Cody Crowley expects to return to the ring sometime in November. The Canadian southpaw’s opponent hasn’t been chosen, but Crowley considers Eimantas Stanionis a realistic target. The 147-pound contender immediately identified the unbeaten WBA world welterweight champion as his preferred opponent during a recent appearance on “The PBC Podcast.”
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. Finalized - October 8 in London, DAZN
One of the best rivalries in modern British boxing history has officially entered the next generation. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for a showdown between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. The long-discussed grudge match is now set to headline an October 8 DAZN Pay-Per-View from The O2 in London.
Boxing Scene
Joseph Diaz vs. William Zepeda Officially Announced For November 5
Out to prove they are worthy of fighting for a world championship fight in the near future, South El Monte’s Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) will face Mexico’s undefeated rising star, William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico in a dangerous, 12-round lightweight main event that will be broadcast live worldwide exclusively on DAZN on Saturday, November 5.
Boxing Scene
Ryad Merhy May Move Up in Weight, Fight With Makabu is Now Off
WBA cruiserweight king Ryad Merhy (30-1) could be heading up to higher ground. The boxer revealed on social media that he is contemplating a move to bridgerweight due to problems making the division's weight limit of 200-pounds. The World Boxing Council (WBC) formed the bridgerweight class, which its between cruiser...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Breaks Down Joyce-Parker: The Stakes Are Very High
ON SEPTEMBER 24 at the AO Arena – formerly known as the Manchester Arena – we will witness a heavyweight shootout, where Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will fight for the right to challenge for a world title in the first part of 2023. This is no ordinary...
Boxing Scene
Salita on Usyk-Joshua: Skill Wise and Boxing Knowledge Wise - Two Different Athletes
Fighter turned promoter, Dmitriy Salita, does not believe Anthony Joshua is capable of making the proper adjustments to overcome Oleksandr Usyk in their upcoming rematch. Joshua was outboxed over twelve rounds last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles on...
Boxing Scene
Salita On ‘Detroit Brawl’ Card: Very Rare You See These Types Of High-Quality Fights Off TV
Dmitriy Salita still hasn’t found a streaming or television partner in the United States, but that financial obstacle hasn’t stopped the Michigan-based promoter from staging shows in and around Detroit to keep his contenders and prospects active. Salita’s “Detroit Brawl” card on Wednesday night will feature seven fighters...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez says he’ll put Ryan Garcia “to sleep”
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez warns Ryan Garcia that he’ll “put him to sleep” if the two fight later this year. Assuming Teofimo isn’t permanently scarred from his loss to George Kambosos Jr last November, he’ll have an excellent chance of beating Ryan Garcia. Teofimo...
Comments / 0