Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. My wife and I have been sitting on a lot of Southwest Airlines Points thanks to a combination of unused points from a Chase Southwest Airlines Priority Credit Card sign up bonus, referral bonus points, and diverting most of our travel to Alaska Airlines to reach MVP Elite Status. If you are also sitting on a stash of SWA points, this post might be useful to you. Did you know that you can use SWA points to pay for flights on other airlines? The only catch is that it has to be an international route that cannot be booked on www.southwest.com. To get started, sign into your SWA account, click the Rapid Rewards link, and then click Redeem Points for Gift Cards & More.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO