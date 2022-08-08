Read full article on original website
2021 Volleyball Season Statistics Recap
As we come up on the start of a new school year for the West Central Valley Wildcats, let’s take a look at season statistics for some of the sports teams from last year. The volleyball team played a total of 73 sets, recording 352 assists and 414 kills, while also having 375 kill errors and 1929 kill attempts for a kill efficiency of .02.
Ram football practice schedule this week
All Iowa high schools were allowed to begin official practice yesterday for Fall sports. Greene County has cross-country, football, and volleyball, this time of year. Head football coach Caden Duncan talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about the practice schedule. “We’re starting at 6 p.m. this week through Friday, hoping it won’t be quite as hot then. We weren’t able to practice early mornings due to conflicts with some of our coaching staff, so we’ll go at night.”
Brian Moon Memorial Adult Softball Tournament This Weekend
Residents of Stuart are coming together to honor the life of Brian Moon, a former member of the Stuart-Menlo High School Baseball team. Organizer Mason Hasty says they are putting a slow pitch co ed adult softball tournament to honor Moon this Saturday. Hasty explains Moon was probably one of the best baseball players to come through the Stuart area and he also attended Dana College to play baseball in Blair, Nebraska and was an All-American. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio the passion Moon had for the game made them want to put this tournament together.
Dowd Returns for 23rd Year of Coaching
Perry swim coach Jean Dowd returns for her 23rd year of guiding the Jayette swim program. Dowd is coming off a memorable season that saw her earn Coach of the Year honors in the state of Iowa along with the Golden Plaque of distinction of her many years of coaching Perry youth. The Jayettes return a strong roster headlined by sophomore Quin Mahler-Moreno and Sophia McDevitt. Perry will have eight swimmers on the roster this fall.
Week Eight Preview For Panorama Panthers Football
The final week of the regular season for the Panorama Panthers football team will have the Panthers facing off against the Nodaway Valley Wolverines in Greenfield. Last season in the regular season finale the Panthers battled against the Wolverines but came up short as Nodaway was able to come away with a 36-14 victory but Panorama continues to lead the all-time matchup with a 4-1 record as last year was the first time the Wolverines were able to get a victory.
Two DCG Baseball Players on All State Team
Over the weekend, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State team were announced to the public, and Dallas Center – Grimes was able to have two players make it to the team. Junior Clayton Campidilli was able to make the 2nd team and sophomore Keaton Fenn was able to make the third team.
Ankeny’s Fulk changes her mind, will now play softball at Indian Hills
It turns out that Eva Fulk’s softball career isn’t over after all. Fulk, who had earlier committed to join the Northern Iowa women’s track and field program, has now decided to play softball in college. The Ankeny High School graduate will play for Indian Hills Community College.
Volleyball Rams have six homes dates in 2022
Greene County High School volleyball officially begins practice today. Head coach Chris Heisterkamp returns all but one of the key players from the 2021 team that went 16-13 overall, 4-3 in the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference, and had the first winning season in 10 years. The Rams will be...
DCG Fall Athletics Kicks Off Practice Today
Dallas Center – Grimes fall athletics will be having their first practices of the season today, as they will be looking to make a positive mark on their portion of the season. Football had a rare losing record with a 3-6 mark in 2021, but will be returning some...
Perry Ready For First Day of Pads
The Perry football team will transition into full pads today as they countdown to kickoff in less than two weeks. After a full week of no-contact drills, Perry will turn up the tempo this week with a full pad practice for the first time. Perry is reporting a small rosters so the delicate balance of a tough, physical practice will have to maneuver around a small roster that has no room for injuries. Perry’s first game will be August 19th at home against Panorama.
AC/GC Youth Football Camp Gets Started Today
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football has their annual youth football camp today and the enrollment has grown. The have 88 kids signed up to learn the fundamentals of Charger football which is an increase to prevous years. The camp will get going from 6 to 7pm today. The registration is still open with the fee of $30. Particpants do not need cleats or gloves, just a great attitude. The camp will also continue until tomorrow from 6 to 7:30pm. All camps will take place at Charger Stadium and for more information on how to sign visit the link here.
Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament to Be in Adel
ADM Tigers volleyball will be hosting an adult co-ed sand volleyball tournament this week at the Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, with proceeds to go to the program. This is the first time that they’ve put together a tournament, and all proceeds will allow the Tigers program to cover bonus expenses.
Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State
Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff. Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others....
Iowa State squarely on the bubble in ESPN Bracketology Update
Iowa State is squarely on the bubble in ESPN’s post-summer bracketology update that dropped Tuesday morning. The Cyclones are listed in the ‘first four out’ category as the squad looks to return to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has...
Greene County to be Represented at Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair begins this week and several Greene County residents will be there. This year’s Greene County Fair Queen Hannah Curtis will be heading to the state fairgrounds to compete for Iowa State Fair Queen. She talked about her favorite part of being at the state fair after she won the county fair queen crown this past July.
Swing for the Cure with Iowa House Incorporated to Raise Funds for Uninsured or Underinsured
A new fundraiser event is coming up later this month and time is running out to register. Midwest Behavioral Health in Jefferson is hosting its first-ever Swing for Recovery golf tournament on August 26th. The four-person best ball fundraiser will take place at the Jefferson Community Golf Course with a shotgun start at 9am. Owner Megan Ball says all proceeds will go to their non-profit organization, Iowa House Incorporated, which supports direct care for patients and helps those that are uninsured or under-insured.
Public is invited to school Pep Rally Aug. 15
The start of the new school year is less than two weeks away and a Pep Rally to celebrate the start of 2022-23 will be held in Jefferson. It’s on Monday, Aug. 15 on the Bell Tower Plaza with Greene County Activities Booster Club providing a “Free-Will” supper with meat for the supper donated by Murphy Farm Meats. Supper will be served starting at 5 p.m. with the Pep Rally beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fall sports teams and coaches will be on hand, as will other school officials. The public is invited to help get the new school year off to a fun and uplifting start.
Iowa Cubs sold to California investment firm
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Cubs are one of ten minor league baseball teams sold as part of a deal between Endeavor Group Holdings (their previous owner) and Silver Lake (the new owner). Silver Lake is an investment firm out of the bay area in California. They are...
Jefferson Woman Wins $100,000 from Lottery Scratch Game
A Jefferson woman recently won a large cash prize from the Iowa Lottery. According to the Iowa Lottery, Maria Morales Aguilar won the top prize of $100,000 from the “Super 20s” scratch game. This was the 12th top prize from this $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $100,000 and 16 $10,000 prizes. Aguilar purchased the winning ticket at a Casey’s General Store in Paullina in O’Brien County.
