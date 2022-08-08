ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lanes reopen after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash was affecting traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge Monday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes. There is no word on injuries.

All lanes have reopened and traffic is moving smoothly at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.

