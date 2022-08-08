Lanes reopen after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash was affecting traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge Monday morning.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes. There is no word on injuries.
All lanes have reopened and traffic is moving smoothly at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated.
