raccoonvalleyradio.com
2021 Volleyball Season Statistics Recap
As we come up on the start of a new school year for the West Central Valley Wildcats, let’s take a look at season statistics for some of the sports teams from last year. The volleyball team played a total of 73 sets, recording 352 assists and 414 kills, while also having 375 kill errors and 1929 kill attempts for a kill efficiency of .02.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Brian Moon Memorial Adult Softball Tournament This Weekend
Residents of Stuart are coming together to honor the life of Brian Moon, a former member of the Stuart-Menlo High School Baseball team. Organizer Mason Hasty says they are putting a slow pitch co ed adult softball tournament to honor Moon this Saturday. Hasty explains Moon was probably one of the best baseball players to come through the Stuart area and he also attended Dana College to play baseball in Blair, Nebraska and was an All-American. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio the passion Moon had for the game made them want to put this tournament together.
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny’s Fulk changes her mind, will now play softball at Indian Hills
It turns out that Eva Fulk’s softball career isn’t over after all. Fulk, who had earlier committed to join the Northern Iowa women’s track and field program, has now decided to play softball in college. The Ankeny High School graduate will play for Indian Hills Community College.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ram football practice schedule this week
All Iowa high schools were allowed to begin official practice yesterday for Fall sports. Greene County has cross-country, football, and volleyball, this time of year. Head football coach Caden Duncan talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about the practice schedule. “We’re starting at 6 p.m. this week through Friday, hoping it won’t be quite as hot then. We weren’t able to practice early mornings due to conflicts with some of our coaching staff, so we’ll go at night.”
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dowd Returns for 23rd Year of Coaching
Perry swim coach Jean Dowd returns for her 23rd year of guiding the Jayette swim program. Dowd is coming off a memorable season that saw her earn Coach of the Year honors in the state of Iowa along with the Golden Plaque of distinction of her many years of coaching Perry youth. The Jayettes return a strong roster headlined by sophomore Quin Mahler-Moreno and Sophia McDevitt. Perry will have eight swimmers on the roster this fall.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams move date & site of football opener
Due to condition of some of the sod put down on Linduska Field earlier this summer, Greene County school officials have moved the season opening varsity football game with ACGC. Instead of playing at Linduska Field on Friday, Aug. 26 as originally scheduled, the non-district game now is set for the Ogden High School football field on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Week Eight Preview For Panorama Panthers Football
The final week of the regular season for the Panorama Panthers football team will have the Panthers facing off against the Nodaway Valley Wolverines in Greenfield. Last season in the regular season finale the Panthers battled against the Wolverines but came up short as Nodaway was able to come away with a 36-14 victory but Panorama continues to lead the all-time matchup with a 4-1 record as last year was the first time the Wolverines were able to get a victory.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Few seniors for Rams as practice begins
No two high school football seasons are alike, and that’s the case with the 2022 Greene County Rams. The ’21 Rams were led by a large group of seniors, and that team went 8-2 overall, including 5-0 in Class 2A District 8 to easily win the title, and was ranked as high as third in the polls.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament to Be in Adel
ADM Tigers volleyball will be hosting an adult co-ed sand volleyball tournament this week at the Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, with proceeds to go to the program. This is the first time that they’ve put together a tournament, and all proceeds will allow the Tigers program to cover bonus expenses.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Ready For First Day of Pads
The Perry football team will transition into full pads today as they countdown to kickoff in less than two weeks. After a full week of no-contact drills, Perry will turn up the tempo this week with a full pad practice for the first time. Perry is reporting a small rosters so the delicate balance of a tough, physical practice will have to maneuver around a small roster that has no room for injuries. Perry’s first game will be August 19th at home against Panorama.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
AC/GC Youth Football Camp Gets Started Today
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football has their annual youth football camp today and the enrollment has grown. The have 88 kids signed up to learn the fundamentals of Charger football which is an increase to prevous years. The camp will get going from 6 to 7pm today. The registration is still open with the fee of $30. Particpants do not need cleats or gloves, just a great attitude. The camp will also continue until tomorrow from 6 to 7:30pm. All camps will take place at Charger Stadium and for more information on how to sign visit the link here.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
ADM Cross Country Schedule Features Tough Challenges
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn cross country teams are going through their first practice today, and will be having a really good schedule to challenge them this year. Both teams open the season with a race at Central College at Pella on September 3rd, before running at Iowa State on Thursday, September 8th. The girls will have a trip up to Minnesota to race in a good meet at the University of Minnesota.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Volleyball Rams have six homes dates in 2022
Greene County High School volleyball officially begins practice today. Head coach Chris Heisterkamp returns all but one of the key players from the 2021 team that went 16-13 overall, 4-3 in the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference, and had the first winning season in 10 years. The Rams will be...
widerightnattylite.com
Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State
Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff. Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others....
Radio Iowa
Iowa State basketball builds on its identity
Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says the style of play has been set and it is now about building on it. The Cyclones used a grinding defensive style to go from two wins in 2021 to a run to the Sweet-16 last season. “Coming off a Sweet-16 it helps...
Radio Iowa
Knoxville set to host sprint car racing’s biggest event
Sprint Car Racing’s biggest event begins Wednesday night with the first of two nights of qualifying at the Knoxville Nationals. Saturday night’s championship lineup will be determined by a point system that even includes time trials and heat races. “And then we come around an run a feature...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Swing for the Cure with Iowa House Incorporated to Raise Funds for Uninsured or Underinsured
A new fundraiser event is coming up later this month and time is running out to register. Midwest Behavioral Health in Jefferson is hosting its first-ever Swing for Recovery golf tournament on August 26th. The four-person best ball fundraiser will take place at the Jefferson Community Golf Course with a shotgun start at 9am. Owner Megan Ball says all proceeds will go to their non-profit organization, Iowa House Incorporated, which supports direct care for patients and helps those that are uninsured or under-insured.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panorama Days Wraps Up 3 Days Of Celebrating Panora
The 2022 “Rollin Into” Panorama Days was held this past weekend. The three-day event started with a Bill Riley Talent Show on Friday. The sprout division winner went to Dawson Hinker for a solo performance but the state qualifier went to Hanna Depriest and Sophia Miller for a dance duet and the Senior division winner went to Libby Ashworth in Panora as a she performed a dace routine. On Saturday, the Annual Cutest Baby Contest took place. Emcee Amanda Creen tells Raccoon Valley Radio that they had 12 babies competing which makes it hard to judge.
KCRG.com
Iowa Cubs sold to California investment firm
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Cubs are one of ten minor league baseball teams sold as part of a deal between Endeavor Group Holdings (their previous owner) and Silver Lake (the new owner). Silver Lake is an investment firm out of the bay area in California. They are...
