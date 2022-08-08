Read full article on original website
Rams move date & site of football opener
Due to condition of some of the sod put down on Linduska Field earlier this summer, Greene County school officials have moved the season opening varsity football game with ACGC. Instead of playing at Linduska Field on Friday, Aug. 26 as originally scheduled, the non-district game now is set for the Ogden High School football field on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
2021 Volleyball Season Statistics Recap
As we come up on the start of a new school year for the West Central Valley Wildcats, let’s take a look at season statistics for some of the sports teams from last year. The volleyball team played a total of 73 sets, recording 352 assists and 414 kills, while also having 375 kill errors and 1929 kill attempts for a kill efficiency of .02.
Ram football practice schedule this week
All Iowa high schools were allowed to begin official practice yesterday for Fall sports. Greene County has cross-country, football, and volleyball, this time of year. Head football coach Caden Duncan talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about the practice schedule. “We’re starting at 6 p.m. this week through Friday, hoping it won’t be quite as hot then. We weren’t able to practice early mornings due to conflicts with some of our coaching staff, so we’ll go at night.”
Week Eight Preview For Panorama Panthers Football
The final week of the regular season for the Panorama Panthers football team will have the Panthers facing off against the Nodaway Valley Wolverines in Greenfield. Last season in the regular season finale the Panthers battled against the Wolverines but came up short as Nodaway was able to come away with a 36-14 victory but Panorama continues to lead the all-time matchup with a 4-1 record as last year was the first time the Wolverines were able to get a victory.
Few seniors for Rams as practice begins
No two high school football seasons are alike, and that’s the case with the 2022 Greene County Rams. The ’21 Rams were led by a large group of seniors, and that team went 8-2 overall, including 5-0 in Class 2A District 8 to easily win the title, and was ranked as high as third in the polls.
Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament to Be in Adel
ADM Tigers volleyball will be hosting an adult co-ed sand volleyball tournament this week at the Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, with proceeds to go to the program. This is the first time that they’ve put together a tournament, and all proceeds will allow the Tigers program to cover bonus expenses.
Perry Ready For First Day of Pads
The Perry football team will transition into full pads today as they countdown to kickoff in less than two weeks. After a full week of no-contact drills, Perry will turn up the tempo this week with a full pad practice for the first time. Perry is reporting a small rosters so the delicate balance of a tough, physical practice will have to maneuver around a small roster that has no room for injuries. Perry’s first game will be August 19th at home against Panorama.
Two DCG Baseball Players on All State Team
Over the weekend, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State team were announced to the public, and Dallas Center – Grimes was able to have two players make it to the team. Junior Clayton Campidilli was able to make the 2nd team and sophomore Keaton Fenn was able to make the third team.
DCG Fall Athletics Kicks Off Practice Today
Dallas Center – Grimes fall athletics will be having their first practices of the season today, as they will be looking to make a positive mark on their portion of the season. Football had a rare losing record with a 3-6 mark in 2021, but will be returning some...
ADM Fall Sports Practice Kicks Off Today
Adel-Desoto-Minburn athletics will be having their first official practices of the fall today, as Tiger athletes gear up for an exciting fall of 2022 season. Football, volleyball, and boys and girls cross country will all be practicing at various times today, with all hoping to make positive impacts to the season.
ADM Cross Country Schedule Features Tough Challenges
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn cross country teams are going through their first practice today, and will be having a really good schedule to challenge them this year. Both teams open the season with a race at Central College at Pella on September 3rd, before running at Iowa State on Thursday, September 8th. The girls will have a trip up to Minnesota to race in a good meet at the University of Minnesota.
AC/GC Youth Football Camp Gets Started Today
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football has their annual youth football camp today and the enrollment has grown. The have 88 kids signed up to learn the fundamentals of Charger football which is an increase to prevous years. The camp will get going from 6 to 7pm today. The registration is still open with the fee of $30. Particpants do not need cleats or gloves, just a great attitude. The camp will also continue until tomorrow from 6 to 7:30pm. All camps will take place at Charger Stadium and for more information on how to sign visit the link here.
Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State
Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff. Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others....
Jefferson Woman Wins $100,000 from Lottery Scratch Game
A Jefferson woman recently won a large cash prize from the Iowa Lottery. According to the Iowa Lottery, Maria Morales Aguilar won the top prize of $100,000 from the “Super 20s” scratch game. This was the 12th top prize from this $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $100,000 and 16 $10,000 prizes. Aguilar purchased the winning ticket at a Casey’s General Store in Paullina in O’Brien County.
Cruisin’ to the Square a Chance to Show Off Jefferson
With Cruisin’ to the Square coming up tomorrow in Jefferson, there will be a lot more than classic and modern vehicles filling up the streets of the downtown area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there will also be a poker walk that includes eight retail businesses. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio those who register for the poker walk and have at least seven of the eight businesses stamp their card, those individuals will draw five cards and the top eight best poker hands will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Wetrich talks about the long term implications this promotion can have.
Greene County to be Represented at Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair begins this week and several Greene County residents will be there. This year’s Greene County Fair Queen Hannah Curtis will be heading to the state fairgrounds to compete for Iowa State Fair Queen. She talked about her favorite part of being at the state fair after she won the county fair queen crown this past July.
Panorama Days Wraps Up 3 Days Of Celebrating Panora
The 2022 “Rollin Into” Panorama Days was held this past weekend. The three-day event started with a Bill Riley Talent Show on Friday. The sprout division winner went to Dawson Hinker for a solo performance but the state qualifier went to Hanna Depriest and Sophia Miller for a dance duet and the Senior division winner went to Libby Ashworth in Panora as a she performed a dace routine. On Saturday, the Annual Cutest Baby Contest took place. Emcee Amanda Creen tells Raccoon Valley Radio that they had 12 babies competing which makes it hard to judge.
DeWayne “Butch” Lewis, Jr., 73, of Grimes, formerly of Perry
No services are planned for DeWayne “Butch” Lewis Jr., age 73 of Grimes and formerly of Perry. Memorials in his memory will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Left...
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson,
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, IA surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the...
Swing for the Cure with Iowa House Incorporated to Raise Funds for Uninsured or Underinsured
A new fundraiser event is coming up later this month and time is running out to register. Midwest Behavioral Health in Jefferson is hosting its first-ever Swing for Recovery golf tournament on August 26th. The four-person best ball fundraiser will take place at the Jefferson Community Golf Course with a shotgun start at 9am. Owner Megan Ball says all proceeds will go to their non-profit organization, Iowa House Incorporated, which supports direct care for patients and helps those that are uninsured or under-insured.
