21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
landgrantholyland.com
Big moments in Ohio State football history: 1950s Buckeyes vs. Hawkeyes
Step back in time to when the Big Ten conference had (ready for it?) 10 members. A time (in this specific case, 1958) when Sports Illustrated called the Big Ten “the toughest of all football leagues.” ‘Toughest’ here means both the best teams and, therefore, the toughest conference in which to win a championship, and also the physical, hard-nosed, football played by conference members.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: A quick look at the running back room as Fall Camp begins for Ohio State
Fall camp is underway in Columbus, Ohio and the Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to start the journey of their 2022 season. The Buckeyes bring back an explosive offensive with a ton of talent and high expectations entering camp coming off a year where they ranked near the top of the country in every major category. A significant reason for the offense’s success was the explosive nature of the running back room.
landgrantholyland.com
Ask LGHL Podcast: How do football teams handle substitutions so quickly in games?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Ask LGHL: What will it take for you to consider the Ohio State football season a success?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What position battle are you most interested in heading into 2022?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Ramping up for the 2022 Ohio State football season
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. Well, hello there! Chip Minnich and I are excited to become part of the Land-Grant Holy Land team this season. If you’re not familiar with us, well, we’ve been doing the Silver Bullets Podcast together since August of 2018. Chip has been doing it a bit longer, as he and Shannon Sommers hosted the first 25 episodes together before I came aboard.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State’s men’s basketball team learns their first 2022 Maui Invitational opponent
Ohio State’s first opponent in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday. The Buckeyes will play in the third game on the first day of the annual tournament, squaring off against San Diego State. This year’s edition of the tournament will be a little more special than recent years, as COVID-19 has kept the last two tournaments away from Hawaii. In 2020, Asheville, North Carolina was the home of the tournament, followed by last year’s Maui Invitational being played in Las Vegas.
