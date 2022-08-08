Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee to Host COVID-19, Pneumonia and Shingles Vaccination Clinics at Iowa State Fair
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 10, 2022) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that it will host COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles vaccination clinics during the first six days of the Iowa State Fair. The vaccination clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 16.
cbs2iowa.com
Feast or Famine: Heavy rain falls in parts of eastern Iowa this weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A slow moving cold front brought high heat, humidity, and heavy rain to eastern Iowa this weekend. Rain is now ending across the area -- some people need relief from the rain while others didn't get nearly enough. The heaviest rain fell...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion's Central Plaza awarded $3M in Destination Iowa funding
DES MOINES -- Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced $16 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and...
cbs2iowa.com
Deadline to settle insurance claims is now from August 2020 derecho
Tomorrow marks two years since Eastern Iowa was battered by the August 2020 derecho. More than half a million Iowans lost power and there was more than 11 billion dollars in damage reported-the costliest thunderstorm in American history. You might be one of the tens of thousands of people in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Google announces $150K grant to support Iowa STEM education
IOWA - As part of a continued commitment to supporting computer science education in Iowa, today Google announced a $150,000 grant to the Iowa STEM Council to help support the council’s mission to increase awareness, achievement and interest in STEM education with students in Iowa. To highlight this and other computer science education efforts in the state, Google will host a “Coding Carnival” at the Iowa State Fair with hands-on learning opportunities.
Comments / 0