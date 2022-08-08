ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Marion's Central Plaza awarded $3M in Destination Iowa funding

DES MOINES -- Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced $16 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and...
MARION, IA
Deadline to settle insurance claims is now from August 2020 derecho

Tomorrow marks two years since Eastern Iowa was battered by the August 2020 derecho. More than half a million Iowans lost power and there was more than 11 billion dollars in damage reported-the costliest thunderstorm in American history. You might be one of the tens of thousands of people in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Google announces $150K grant to support Iowa STEM education

IOWA - As part of a continued commitment to supporting computer science education in Iowa, today Google announced a $150,000 grant to the Iowa STEM Council to help support the council’s mission to increase awareness, achievement and interest in STEM education with students in Iowa. To highlight this and other computer science education efforts in the state, Google will host a “Coding Carnival” at the Iowa State Fair with hands-on learning opportunities.
IOWA STATE

