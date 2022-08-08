IOWA - As part of a continued commitment to supporting computer science education in Iowa, today Google announced a $150,000 grant to the Iowa STEM Council to help support the council’s mission to increase awareness, achievement and interest in STEM education with students in Iowa. To highlight this and other computer science education efforts in the state, Google will host a “Coding Carnival” at the Iowa State Fair with hands-on learning opportunities.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO