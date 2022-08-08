Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football has their annual youth football camp today and the enrollment has grown. The have 88 kids signed up to learn the fundamentals of Charger football which is an increase to prevous years. The camp will get going from 6 to 7pm today. The registration is still open with the fee of $30. Particpants do not need cleats or gloves, just a great attitude. The camp will also continue until tomorrow from 6 to 7:30pm. All camps will take place at Charger Stadium and for more information on how to sign visit the link here.

ADAIR, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO