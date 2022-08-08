Read full article on original website
Rams move date & site of football opener
Due to condition of some of the sod put down on Linduska Field earlier this summer, Greene County school officials have moved the season opening varsity football game with ACGC. Instead of playing at Linduska Field on Friday, Aug. 26 as originally scheduled, the non-district game now is set for the Ogden High School football field on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
2021 Volleyball Season Statistics Recap
As we come up on the start of a new school year for the West Central Valley Wildcats, let’s take a look at season statistics for some of the sports teams from last year. The volleyball team played a total of 73 sets, recording 352 assists and 414 kills, while also having 375 kill errors and 1929 kill attempts for a kill efficiency of .02.
Meet the SBLive Iowa 2022 all-state baseball teams: Van Meter's Reese Moore is player of the year
By Chris Short Below are the SBLive Iowa baseball award winners and all-state teams for the 2022 season as picked by the SBLive Iowa staff. Player of the Year Reese Moore | Van Meter | SR.500 BA/.649 OBP/1.160 SLG/50 H/59 R/14 HR/65 RBI Led state with 14 HR, 65 RBI, 116 total bases Coach of ...
Kale Petersen ranked among Iowa’s Top 10
Greene County High School 2023 senior wrestler Kale Petersen has been on the shelf most of the summer due to a shoulder injury. That hasn’t stopped him from being ranked number 7 among the Fab 50 of Iowa’s wrestling seniors. Petersen is a two-time Iowa State Champion, having won in Class 1A at 106 lbs. at West Fork (Sheffield) in 2020, then taking the 120 lbs. title in 2A last February for Greene County.
Dowd Returns for 23rd Year of Coaching
Perry swim coach Jean Dowd returns for her 23rd year of guiding the Jayette swim program. Dowd is coming off a memorable season that saw her earn Coach of the Year honors in the state of Iowa along with the Golden Plaque of distinction of her many years of coaching Perry youth. The Jayettes return a strong roster headlined by sophomore Quin Mahler-Moreno and Sophia McDevitt. Perry will have eight swimmers on the roster this fall.
Brian Moon Memorial Adult Softball Tournament This Weekend
Residents of Stuart are coming together to honor the life of Brian Moon, a former member of the Stuart-Menlo High School Baseball team. Organizer Mason Hasty says they are putting a slow pitch co ed adult softball tournament to honor Moon this Saturday. Hasty explains Moon was probably one of the best baseball players to come through the Stuart area and he also attended Dana College to play baseball in Blair, Nebraska and was an All-American. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio the passion Moon had for the game made them want to put this tournament together.
Perry Ready For First Day of Pads
The Perry football team will transition into full pads today as they countdown to kickoff in less than two weeks. After a full week of no-contact drills, Perry will turn up the tempo this week with a full pad practice for the first time. Perry is reporting a small rosters so the delicate balance of a tough, physical practice will have to maneuver around a small roster that has no room for injuries. Perry’s first game will be August 19th at home against Panorama.
ADM Fall Sports Practice Kicks Off Today
Adel-Desoto-Minburn athletics will be having their first official practices of the fall today, as Tiger athletes gear up for an exciting fall of 2022 season. Football, volleyball, and boys and girls cross country will all be practicing at various times today, with all hoping to make positive impacts to the season.
Week Eight Preview For Panorama Panthers Football
The final week of the regular season for the Panorama Panthers football team will have the Panthers facing off against the Nodaway Valley Wolverines in Greenfield. Last season in the regular season finale the Panthers battled against the Wolverines but came up short as Nodaway was able to come away with a 36-14 victory but Panorama continues to lead the all-time matchup with a 4-1 record as last year was the first time the Wolverines were able to get a victory.
Two DCG Baseball Players on All State Team
Over the weekend, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State team were announced to the public, and Dallas Center – Grimes was able to have two players make it to the team. Junior Clayton Campidilli was able to make the 2nd team and sophomore Keaton Fenn was able to make the third team.
Few seniors for Rams as practice begins
No two high school football seasons are alike, and that’s the case with the 2022 Greene County Rams. The ’21 Rams were led by a large group of seniors, and that team went 8-2 overall, including 5-0 in Class 2A District 8 to easily win the title, and was ranked as high as third in the polls.
AC/GC Youth Football Camp Gets Started Today
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football has their annual youth football camp today and the enrollment has grown. The have 88 kids signed up to learn the fundamentals of Charger football which is an increase to prevous years. The camp will get going from 6 to 7pm today. The registration is still open with the fee of $30. Particpants do not need cleats or gloves, just a great attitude. The camp will also continue until tomorrow from 6 to 7:30pm. All camps will take place at Charger Stadium and for more information on how to sign visit the link here.
Jefferson Woman Wins $100,000 from Lottery Scratch Game
A Jefferson woman recently won a large cash prize from the Iowa Lottery. According to the Iowa Lottery, Maria Morales Aguilar won the top prize of $100,000 from the “Super 20s” scratch game. This was the 12th top prize from this $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $100,000 and 16 $10,000 prizes. Aguilar purchased the winning ticket at a Casey’s General Store in Paullina in O’Brien County.
Storm Lake Panel Discusses Community Diverse Shift with Greene County Residents
A moderate-sized crowd of close to 100 people attended the panel discussion at the Greene Room Events Center of Wild Rose in Jefferson with Nueva Vida en Greene County Tuesday night. Attendees heard from six panelists from Storm Lake about how their community became a very diverse community over the...
Perry School Board Approves Teacher/Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Contract
The Perry School Board approved the teacher/paraeducator registered apprenticeship contract at their regular meeting Monday. The contract outlines the agreement between the Perry Community School District and the individual who accepted the contract. Also, the Board approved the Iowa Standards for School Leaders as they have been updated and approved by the Iowa Department of Education.
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson,
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, IA surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the...
Let’s Talk Dallas County McCreary Community Center Aquatics Coordinator Ben Fleming
Raccoon Valley Radio Sales Manager Shawn Kinney talks with McCreary Community Center Aquatics Coordinator Ben Fleming talks about being the new aquatics coordinator in Perry.
Wisconsin Women Faces OWI After Crashing Into Semi On I-80 Friday
A Wisconsin woman faces charges from an alleged incident from Friday. According to the Stuart Police Department, officers responded to the incident at 8:02pm on the Interstate-80 eastbound off ramp in Stuart. A Nissan Cube, driven by Shelli Madsen from Wisconsin, was headed westbound on the eastbound ramp and collided head on with a semi truck.
Cruisin’ to the Square a Chance to Show Off Jefferson
With Cruisin’ to the Square coming up tomorrow in Jefferson, there will be a lot more than classic and modern vehicles filling up the streets of the downtown area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there will also be a poker walk that includes eight retail businesses. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio those who register for the poker walk and have at least seven of the eight businesses stamp their card, those individuals will draw five cards and the top eight best poker hands will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Wetrich talks about the long term implications this promotion can have.
Let’s Talk Dallas County HIRTA Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young Part 2
HIRTA Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young continues his conversation about work in Perry and the plans to bring a new service to the community of Perry.
