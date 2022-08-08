Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
WYFF4.com
Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers blocks part of Highway 8 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A head-on crash involving two tractor-trailers blocked an Upstate highway for hours Wednesday and was caught on camera. The crash happened just after noon on Easley Highway in front of Rogers Feed, in Anderson County. West Pelzer Police Chief Scott Stoller said minor injuries were...
thejournalonline.com
Hwy. 8 Fatality
West Pelzer firefighters work to free a passenger after a head on wreck on Highway 8 at Looper Road Saturday afternoon. A Chevrolet was traveling east on Highway 8 when the driver apparently crossed the center line and struck a Dodge head on. The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. He and the passenger in the Dodge had to be cut from the wreckage. Both occupants in the Dodge were taken to Prisma Health Greenville by Medshore. Piercetown firefighters also assisted along with QRV’s. (Photo by David Rogers)
golaurens.com
Coroner: Victim identified in August 2 crash on Hwy. 72 in Clinton
The Laurens County Coroner's Office released the identity of a person that died on August 4 as a result of injuries sustained in an accident on Hwy. 72 in Clinton on August 2. The coroner's office was notified of the death at Spartanburg Regional. According to Spartanburg Regional, the victim was airlifted after a rollover crash on August 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man dies in hospital days after crash in Laurens Co
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a victim in a car crash died days later at the hospital on Aug. 4. 28-year-old Tavarus K. Barksdale was involved in a crash along Highway 72 in Clinton on Aug. 2, according to the coroner. The coroner...
Fire on O’Neal Street
The Newberry Fire Department responded to a house fire at 408 O’Neal Street on August 1 at 9:51 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made entry and gained access to the attic to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in the Upstate
A motorcyclist is dead following a weekend crash in the Upstate. The collision happened on Highway 39 in Laurens County, around 5:45 yesterday (Sunday) evening.
Motorcyclist killed in Laurens Co. crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday evening in Laurens County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Deadly crash along Highway 39
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to...
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist identified after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who crashed into a tree in Laurens County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Hwy. 39 on Sunday. Troopers say a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy....
WRDW-TV
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day changed the lives of Kailey Blumel’s family forever. Her family says the last time they spoke to her, she said she was going over to her ex-boyfriend’s house. What they learned later is that Blumel died in a car accident on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man sentenced to 18 years for deadly DUI crash in Spartanburg Co.
A Woodruff man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a teenager.
One dead and another injured in weekend crash
A weekend crash killed one person and severely injured another. The two vehicle collision happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon on Highway 8 near Looper Road in Anderson County.
Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim
The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Road closed following crash in Greenville
A road in Greenville is closed following a crash Tuesday morning.
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
Downtown break in leads to arrest
Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
WYFF4.com
'Dangerous' Spartanburg County intersection now a roundabout
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The work to improve a Spartanburg County intersection that county officials said was one of the most dangerous in the county is almost complete. Scottie Blackwell, with Spartanburg County, said statistics show the Woods Chapel Road and Victor Hill Road intersection in Duncan was one of the most dangerous in the country.
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
Comments / 0