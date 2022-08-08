ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Westminster, coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died following a crash in Westminster on Aug. 4. The coroner said 38-year-old was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries that he received from a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Creek Road. Mauldin sadly passed...
WESTMINSTER, SC
thejournalonline.com

Hwy. 8 Fatality

West Pelzer firefighters work to free a passenger after a head on wreck on Highway 8 at Looper Road Saturday afternoon. A Chevrolet was traveling east on Highway 8 when the driver apparently crossed the center line and struck a Dodge head on. The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. He and the passenger in the Dodge had to be cut from the wreckage. Both occupants in the Dodge were taken to Prisma Health Greenville by Medshore. Piercetown firefighters also assisted along with QRV’s. (Photo by David Rogers)
PELZER, SC
golaurens.com

Coroner: Victim identified in August 2 crash on Hwy. 72 in Clinton

The Laurens County Coroner's Office released the identity of a person that died on August 4 as a result of injuries sustained in an accident on Hwy. 72 in Clinton on August 2. The coroner's office was notified of the death at Spartanburg Regional. According to Spartanburg Regional, the victim was airlifted after a rollover crash on August 2.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man dies in hospital days after crash in Laurens Co

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a victim in a car crash died days later at the hospital on Aug. 4. 28-year-old Tavarus K. Barksdale was involved in a crash along Highway 72 in Clinton on Aug. 2, according to the coroner. The coroner...
CLINTON, SC
Newberry Observer

Fire on O’Neal Street

The Newberry Fire Department responded to a house fire at 408 O’Neal Street on August 1 at 9:51 p.m. Upon arrival, crews made entry and gained access to the attic to extinguish the fire. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries to report. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly crash along Highway 39

FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist identified after crashing into tree in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who crashed into a tree in Laurens County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at 5:45 p.m. on Hwy. 39 on Sunday. Troopers say a Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Hwy....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim

The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Downtown break in leads to arrest

Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'Dangerous' Spartanburg County intersection now a roundabout

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The work to improve a Spartanburg County intersection that county officials said was one of the most dangerous in the county is almost complete. Scottie Blackwell, with Spartanburg County, said statistics show the Woods Chapel Road and Victor Hill Road intersection in Duncan was one of the most dangerous in the country.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

