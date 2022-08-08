Read full article on original website
Brian Moon Memorial Adult Softball Tournament This Weekend
Residents of Stuart are coming together to honor the life of Brian Moon, a former member of the Stuart-Menlo High School Baseball team. Organizer Mason Hasty says they are putting a slow pitch co ed adult softball tournament to honor Moon this Saturday. Hasty explains Moon was probably one of the best baseball players to come through the Stuart area and he also attended Dana College to play baseball in Blair, Nebraska and was an All-American. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio the passion Moon had for the game made them want to put this tournament together.
Rams move date & site of football opener
Due to condition of some of the sod put down on Linduska Field earlier this summer, Greene County school officials have moved the season opening varsity football game with ACGC. Instead of playing at Linduska Field on Friday, Aug. 26 as originally scheduled, the non-district game now is set for the Ogden High School football field on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
2021 Volleyball Season Statistics Recap
As we come up on the start of a new school year for the West Central Valley Wildcats, let’s take a look at season statistics for some of the sports teams from last year. The volleyball team played a total of 73 sets, recording 352 assists and 414 kills, while also having 375 kill errors and 1929 kill attempts for a kill efficiency of .02.
Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament to Be in Adel
ADM Tigers volleyball will be hosting an adult co-ed sand volleyball tournament this week at the Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, with proceeds to go to the program. This is the first time that they’ve put together a tournament, and all proceeds will allow the Tigers program to cover bonus expenses.
DCG Fall Athletics Kicks Off Practice Today
Dallas Center – Grimes fall athletics will be having their first practices of the season today, as they will be looking to make a positive mark on their portion of the season. Football had a rare losing record with a 3-6 mark in 2021, but will be returning some...
ADM Cross Country Schedule Features Tough Challenges
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn cross country teams are going through their first practice today, and will be having a really good schedule to challenge them this year. Both teams open the season with a race at Central College at Pella on September 3rd, before running at Iowa State on Thursday, September 8th. The girls will have a trip up to Minnesota to race in a good meet at the University of Minnesota.
Few seniors for Rams as practice begins
No two high school football seasons are alike, and that’s the case with the 2022 Greene County Rams. The ’21 Rams were led by a large group of seniors, and that team went 8-2 overall, including 5-0 in Class 2A District 8 to easily win the title, and was ranked as high as third in the polls.
Dowd Returns for 23rd Year of Coaching
Perry swim coach Jean Dowd returns for her 23rd year of guiding the Jayette swim program. Dowd is coming off a memorable season that saw her earn Coach of the Year honors in the state of Iowa along with the Golden Plaque of distinction of her many years of coaching Perry youth. The Jayettes return a strong roster headlined by sophomore Quin Mahler-Moreno and Sophia McDevitt. Perry will have eight swimmers on the roster this fall.
Perry Ready For First Day of Pads
The Perry football team will transition into full pads today as they countdown to kickoff in less than two weeks. After a full week of no-contact drills, Perry will turn up the tempo this week with a full pad practice for the first time. Perry is reporting a small rosters so the delicate balance of a tough, physical practice will have to maneuver around a small roster that has no room for injuries. Perry’s first game will be August 19th at home against Panorama.
Volleyball Rams have six homes dates in 2022
Greene County High School volleyball officially begins practice today. Head coach Chris Heisterkamp returns all but one of the key players from the 2021 team that went 16-13 overall, 4-3 in the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference, and had the first winning season in 10 years. The Rams will be...
Week Eight Preview For Panorama Panthers Football
The final week of the regular season for the Panorama Panthers football team will have the Panthers facing off against the Nodaway Valley Wolverines in Greenfield. Last season in the regular season finale the Panthers battled against the Wolverines but came up short as Nodaway was able to come away with a 36-14 victory but Panorama continues to lead the all-time matchup with a 4-1 record as last year was the first time the Wolverines were able to get a victory.
Kale Petersen ranked among Iowa’s Top 10
Greene County High School 2023 senior wrestler Kale Petersen has been on the shelf most of the summer due to a shoulder injury. That hasn’t stopped him from being ranked number 7 among the Fab 50 of Iowa’s wrestling seniors. Petersen is a two-time Iowa State Champion, having won in Class 1A at 106 lbs. at West Fork (Sheffield) in 2020, then taking the 120 lbs. title in 2A last February for Greene County.
Cruisin’ to the Square a Chance to Show Off Jefferson
With Cruisin’ to the Square coming up tomorrow in Jefferson, there will be a lot more than classic and modern vehicles filling up the streets of the downtown area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there will also be a poker walk that includes eight retail businesses. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio those who register for the poker walk and have at least seven of the eight businesses stamp their card, those individuals will draw five cards and the top eight best poker hands will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Wetrich talks about the long term implications this promotion can have.
Panorama Days Wraps Up 3 Days Of Celebrating Panora
The 2022 “Rollin Into” Panorama Days was held this past weekend. The three-day event started with a Bill Riley Talent Show on Friday. The sprout division winner went to Dawson Hinker for a solo performance but the state qualifier went to Hanna Depriest and Sophia Miller for a dance duet and the Senior division winner went to Libby Ashworth in Panora as a she performed a dace routine. On Saturday, the Annual Cutest Baby Contest took place. Emcee Amanda Creen tells Raccoon Valley Radio that they had 12 babies competing which makes it hard to judge.
Let’s Talk Dallas County McCreary Community Center Aquatics Coordinator Ben Fleming
Raccoon Valley Radio Sales Manager Shawn Kinney talks with McCreary Community Center Aquatics Coordinator Ben Fleming talks about being the new aquatics coordinator in Perry.
Storm Lake Panel Discusses Community Diverse Shift with Greene County Residents
A moderate-sized crowd of close to 100 people attended the panel discussion at the Greene Room Events Center of Wild Rose in Jefferson with Nueva Vida en Greene County Tuesday night. Attendees heard from six panelists from Storm Lake about how their community became a very diverse community over the...
Jefferson Woman Wins $100,000 from Lottery Scratch Game
A Jefferson woman recently won a large cash prize from the Iowa Lottery. According to the Iowa Lottery, Maria Morales Aguilar won the top prize of $100,000 from the “Super 20s” scratch game. This was the 12th top prize from this $20 scratch game that features 16 top prizes of $100,000 and 16 $10,000 prizes. Aguilar purchased the winning ticket at a Casey’s General Store in Paullina in O’Brien County.
Jefferson Library Schedules Tech Petting Zoo Opportunities
The Jefferson Public Library has several opportunities for people to get familized with some speciality resources. The Tech Petting Zoo is for anyone who wants to learn more about the vast online resources the library provides. Programs include Brainfuse for those who are looking for a job, need help with resumes or homework, Greene County Community History Archives which includes digital copies of various county newspapers dating back to the 1860s, along with cemetery records and military and church records; Tumblebooks that are eBooks for children and Bridges that provides free access to books, magazines and videos.
Greene County Schools Superintendent Shares Thoughts on Open Enrollment Changes
A new state law no longer prevents students from changing school districts during the school year. The law used to have open enrollment deadlines of September 1st and March 1st, which the state legislature eliminated during this year’s legislative session, which became law on July 1st. However, the 90-day student ineligibility for extracurricular activities remains the same. Greene County Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts tells Raccoon Valley Radio time will tell how this change will impact the district. He shares a concern he has and what it could lead to.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/10/2022)-Cruisin’ to the Square Co-Organizer Chuck Wenthold
Co-organizer Chuck Wenthold talks about tomorrow’s Cruisin’ to the Square event in downtown Jefferson.
