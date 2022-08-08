A comprehensive greens, bunkers and clubhouse renovation project at the Grande Dunes Resort Course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is scheduled to be completed Sept. 15. The four-month project began on May 16 and has been guided by architect John A. Harvey. As part of the effort, Harvey is overseeing the restoration of Grande Dunes’ greens to their original specifications, an effort that will reclaim nearly 40,000 square feet of putting surface. The greens will feature new TifEagle Bermudagrass surfaces.

