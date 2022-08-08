Read full article on original website
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach Hotes get 50% quieter in just 6 days
Myrtle Beach hotels and condos will see as much as 50% of their business drop Mondays through Thursdays starting August 15th. The calendar designates the first day for S.C. students to return to school as Monday, August 15, 2022. Current state law requires that no South Carolina public school start classes before the third Monday in August.
The Post and Courier
Family amusement center to open in Myrtle Beach at Coastal Grand Mall this fall
MYRTLE BEACH — A Georgia-based chain of amusement centers is set to open its third location across the state inside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach this fall. Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play, a family entertainment complex with 24 bowling lanes and a multi-level laser tag venue, is under construction in a 52,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Dick’s Sporting Goods store — which moved into another spot inside the 18-year-old mall.
connect-bridgeport.com
Rock: Fuel Costs, Pilot Shortage Probable Factors in Myrtle Beach Flight Status Remaining Status Quo
This Sunday, August 14, does not seem like any unique date on the calendar. And for most intents and purposes, it is not. North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock wishes that was the case in his eyes. Rock is aware that this coming Sunday’s Myrtle Beach flight is the last flight from Bridgeport for the 2022 calendar year.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach International Airport moves closer to completion of parking lot projects
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Myrtle Beach International Airport moves through Its peak season, the airport is continuing to work on improving its overall experience. Last year, MYR started development on the ready return lot for rental cars as demand for rentals increased. The development was divided into...
North Myrtle Beach defends beach-equipment ordinance in lawsuit response
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has responded to a federal lawsuit filed last week by a beach equipment company that says an ordinance the city amended in June blocks it from doing business on the beach. The lawsuit, filed by the owners of Cherry Grove Beach Gear, accuses the city of […]
1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Carolina Forest, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 6:07 a.m. to the crash near Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road, and lanes of traffic were blocked while crews worked at the scene. […]
Great white shark, weighing over 1,400 pounds, pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
According to OCEARCH, Breton was 13 feet long and weighed 1,437 pounds at the time of tagging.
Cars and Coffee: Myrtle Beach Style
If you're in the Myrtle Beach area on the first Sunday of the month, the Cars and Coffee meet-up is a great way to spend the morning. The post Cars and Coffee: Myrtle Beach Style appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wpde.com
Bowling, family entertainment center rolling into Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new family entertainment venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall. Stars and Strikes will include 24 bowling lanes, a 10,000 sq. foot arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, delicious chef-crafted cuisine and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports.
golfcourseindustry.com
Myrtle Beach course scheduled to reopen Sept. 15 after four-month project
A comprehensive greens, bunkers and clubhouse renovation project at the Grande Dunes Resort Course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is scheduled to be completed Sept. 15. The four-month project began on May 16 and has been guided by architect John A. Harvey. As part of the effort, Harvey is overseeing the restoration of Grande Dunes’ greens to their original specifications, an effort that will reclaim nearly 40,000 square feet of putting surface. The greens will feature new TifEagle Bermudagrass surfaces.
WMBF
River Island Adventures allows you to explore the outdoors in North Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Explore the great outdoors just minutes away from North Myrtle Beach. River Island Adventures has many activities your family can enjoy from glamping, kayaking, and much more. Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores it all.
wpde.com
Driver dead after truck runs off road, striking ditch near North Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a truck ran off the road and struck a ditch in Horry County Monday morning. Horry County coroner Darris Fowler later released that the victim died of natural causes and was under medical care due to health issues. The...
Pickup truck driver’s death in North Myrtle Beach was of natural causes
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died late Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The truck crash happened about 11:30 a.m. near North Myrtle Beach on Highway 57 near Mt. Zion Road, Master Trooper Brian Lee said. The 1999 Ford Ranger was […]
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
live5news.com
Myrtle Beach crews fight massive fire in Plantation Point neighborhood
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a structure fire in Plantation Point is under control and no one was injured. According to Capt. John Evans, an unattached garage in the 1900 block of Arundel Road caught fire. Evans said no one was in the garage at the time.
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
Murrells Inlet businesses continue feud in state court, this time over golf cart
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A court was correct to hold a Murrells Inlet business in criminal contempt after the owner’s son repeatedly parked a golf cart in front of a restaurant’s delivery gate, the South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday. The case of Gulfstream Café versus Palmetto Industrial Development — and owner […]
foxwilmington.com
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County at U.S. 701 and Peacock Road
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Columbus County Public Utilities has issued a boil water advisory on August 8 for a section of U.S. 701 in Columbus County Water and Sewer District III. “The areas affected include Hwy 701 North from Bill Hooks Road to Peacock Road and on Peacock...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach grant will bring new splash pad, dog park to area parks
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council approved spending $120,000 on a dog park and splash pad at area parks. Director of Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism, Dustin Jordan, said this is something he’s been working towards for some time now. “Specifically for Futrell Park, the...
WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina shore
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
