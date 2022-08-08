ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach Hotes get 50% quieter in just 6 days

Myrtle Beach hotels and condos will see as much as 50% of their business drop Mondays through Thursdays starting August 15th. The calendar designates the first day for S.C. students to return to school as Monday, August 15, 2022. Current state law requires that no South Carolina public school start classes before the third Monday in August.
The Post and Courier

Family amusement center to open in Myrtle Beach at Coastal Grand Mall this fall

MYRTLE BEACH — A Georgia-based chain of amusement centers is set to open its third location across the state inside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach this fall. Stars and Strikes Getaway-n-Play, a family entertainment complex with 24 bowling lanes and a multi-level laser tag venue, is under construction in a 52,000-square-foot space that formerly housed a Dick’s Sporting Goods store — which moved into another spot inside the 18-year-old mall.
connect-bridgeport.com

Rock: Fuel Costs, Pilot Shortage Probable Factors in Myrtle Beach Flight Status Remaining Status Quo

This Sunday, August 14, does not seem like any unique date on the calendar. And for most intents and purposes, it is not. North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock wishes that was the case in his eyes. Rock is aware that this coming Sunday’s Myrtle Beach flight is the last flight from Bridgeport for the 2022 calendar year.
WBTW News13

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash near Carolina Forest, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 6:07 a.m. to the crash near Myrtle Ridge Drive and Timber Ridge Road, and lanes of traffic were blocked while crews worked at the scene. […]
wpde.com

Bowling, family entertainment center rolling into Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new family entertainment venue is rolling into Coastal Grand Mall. Stars and Strikes will include 24 bowling lanes, a 10,000 sq. foot arcade, a multi-story laser tag arena, axe throwing, delicious chef-crafted cuisine and a large full-service bar surrounded by big-screen TVs for sports.
golfcourseindustry.com

Myrtle Beach course scheduled to reopen Sept. 15 after four-month project

A comprehensive greens, bunkers and clubhouse renovation project at the Grande Dunes Resort Course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is scheduled to be completed Sept. 15. The four-month project began on May 16 and has been guided by architect John A. Harvey. As part of the effort, Harvey is overseeing the restoration of Grande Dunes’ greens to their original specifications, an effort that will reclaim nearly 40,000 square feet of putting surface. The greens will feature new TifEagle Bermudagrass surfaces.
The Post and Courier

Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike

Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
WRIC - ABC 8News

WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina shore

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]

