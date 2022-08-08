Read full article on original website
Related
People
Twins Who Married Twins and Gave Birth to Genetic Siblings Say Their 'Quaternary Marriage' Is 'Magical'
On a recent summer evening, identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers had a realization as they drove up the road leading to the Virginia manor they share with their identical twin husbands and two young sons: "We did it!" Approaching the father-son pairs waiting for them on the...
Amy Grant Loves Her Kids With Every Heartbeat! Get to Know the Musician’s Children
She may have tons of hit songs, awards and fans around the world, but there’s nothing Amy Grant loves more than her kids. The musician is the proud mom to four children: three from her marriage to Gary Chapman, one with current husband Vince Gill and one she “inherited” upon tying the knot with the “When I Call Your Name” crooner.
People
Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings
Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’: Melody and Martell’s Mistress Clash Over Family Vacation Saga
Martell Holt engaged in a seven year affair while married to his ex-wife Melody and it all unfolded on 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville.' The woman had a baby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Mormon Shares Secrets Of Her Past Life
A woman has shared the secrets from her time living as a Mormon for 25 years and the discovery she made which prompted her to leave. Watch below. Lexi McDonald, who posts on social media as Exmo Lex, grew up surrounded by Mormons. The strict environment was ‘mentally exhausting’ for...
TMZ.com
'Insecure' Actress Denise Dowse In Coma After Case of Meningitis
Actress Denise Dowse, famous for her roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Insecure" is currently fighting for her life in a coma, TMZ has learned. Denise's sister, Tracey, revealed the news late last week, saying, "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse."
Mary Crumpton Is a Proud Woman with Two Husbands and Two Boyfriends
As far as schoolteachers go, 48-year-old Mary Crumpton is not the typical average schoolteacher whose time you would expect to be consumed by scheduling, tutoring, and taking care of her student’s needs. Instead, unlike most other teachers, the secret Mary had was a husband, a second husband whom she married at a non-legal wedding, and two boyfriends who lived a few meters away from her house.
Does Robert Duvall Have Kids? Inside the Actor’s Private Family Life and 4 Marriages
Academy Award winner Robert Duvall has proven that he can tackle roles in all genres throughout his prolific film career. The Godfather actor has been married four times since stepping into Hollywood in the ‘50s. Fans have long wondered if the legendary actor ever welcomed any children of his own. Keep scrolling to find out more about Robert’s family life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Is the Plath Family Fighting? Inside the ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars’ Feuds: Olivia, Kim and More
When Welcome to Plathville premiered on TLC in November 2019, fans were introduced to yet another seemingly wholesome family, the Plaths. Kim Plath and Barry Plath raised their 10 children in rural South Georgia under strict rules and religious guidelines. But at the time of filming for season 1, their older children Ethan Plath, Moriah Plath and Micah Plath, were becoming adults and venturing out into the world and experience life on their own terms. Unfortunately, that caused major tension between the family members and a major feud ensued. To find out why Ethan and Olivia were fighting with Kim, keep scrolling below.
Husband Refusing to Pay for Kids as He and Wife Split Bills 50/50 Dragged
"You are a family unit. One of you shouldn't be struggling while the other is ok," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
Shock As Wife Planning Trip Teaches Husband of 32 Years How To Wash Clothes
A woman on TikTok has addressed backlash on one of her videos showing her father unable to use a washing machine.
Alan Jackson Is Going To Be A Grandpa For The First Time After Daughter Ali And Husband Sam Bradshaw Announce They’re Expecting A Baby Boy
BIG congrats to Alan Jackson and family on the newest addition they have on the way!. The country music legend is set to become a grandpa for the first time as his middle daughter Ali Jackson Bradshaw and her husband Sam Bradshaw are expecting a baby boy in December. The...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Cynthia Watros Shares a Series of Photos of Her Daughter That Will Make You Do an About-Face
Talent clearly runs in the family. Lots of actors share with their Instagram followers photos of their children. But few and far between are the ones that share — or even could share — photos like the ones that Cynthia Watros did earlier this week. In picture after...
My baby girl is gone. How I'm learning to live with grief and care for her brother
We used fashion as a form of communication for my daughter. The outfits spoke for our rock-star warrior who couldn't speak for herself.
Dad Backed for Refusing to Split Daughter's College Fund With Stepdaughter
In his Reddit post, the man said his late ex-wife left the money for their daughter to use for college and various other costs.
Salyers Family Photos: See Pictures of the Identical Twins Who Married Identical Twins — and Their Cute Kids
On a recent summer evening, identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers had a realization as they drove up the road leading to the Virginia manor they share with their identical twin husbands and two young sons: "We did it!" Approaching the father-son pairs waiting for them on the...
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse’s Husband Receives Letter from Hospital Thanking Him for Sharing Her
Nursing is a demanding job that doesn’t leave a lot of time for a life outside of work. After implementing a new overtime policy, a hospital sent a “thank you” card except the note wasn’t addressed to the nurse – it was addressed to her husband.
Mother-in-law shares three valuable marriage tips with bride her wedding day
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a wonderful mother-in-law; however, my friend’s mother-in-law was a wonderful lady. Unfortunately, on my friend’s wedding day, her mother-in-law pulled her aside shortly before the wedding ceremony. My friend was pretty nervous, and when this woman motioned for her to speak to her, she was afraid that the mother-in-law would tell her something horrible about her husband to be, or worse, that she wasn’t good enough for her son.
Upworthy
'Let him talk first': Book from 1950 shares hilarious 'tips to look after your husband'
A page from a book published in 1950 doling out "tips to look after your husband" is going viral as it highlights how entrenched gender roles were in the past. The page came from a home economics book and the advice offered was sexist, detailing a woman's duty to serve her husband. Some of the advice ranged from staying quiet and greeting him with a smile to taking off his shoes and never ever complaining. The tips were categorized into 10 sections, such as "'Have dinner ready', 'Prepare yourself', 'Clear away the clutter', 'Prepare the children', 'Minimize all noise', 'Make him comfortable', 'Listen to him' and 'Make the evening his.'" It's pretty evident that every tip involves catering to the man while the woman herself must be invisible as much as possible. The man is the protagonist throughout the piece. The goal for women, per the advice, is to "make your home a place of peace and order where your husband can renew himself in body and spirit."
Comments / 0